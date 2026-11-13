Hough Huskies head coach David Baker, center, and his team celebrate their 35-10 victory over Cardinal Gibbons in the Keep Pounding High School Classic at Bank of America Stadium on Aug. 29, 2026. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Nationally ranked Hough High School will make its 2026 N.C. high school football playoff debut Friday night at home against Palisades.

The Observer has learned that the N.C. High School Athletic Association investigated a potential rules violation concerning student-athlete eligibility on the team, and referred the case to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

No violations were found.

“When concerns regarding residency or eligibility are raised, those concerns are reviewed through the appropriate CMS processes, including coordination with CMS Athletics and CMS Student Placement,” said CMS spokesperson Tom Miner. “Hough High School has consistently worked closely with district staff to address any residency or eligibility questions that have been brought forward.”

The Observer reached out to Hough athletic director Derek Butler and principal David Farley for comment. Neither responded.

Miner said there is no current investigation ongoing at the school, despite a claim made via email to The Observer earlier this week. That claim was forwarded to Hough and CMS officials.

“As appropriate,” Miner said, “the school has taken proactive steps to verify residency information and ensure compliance with all applicable requirements. The questions raised in the recent correspondence are not supported by the information available to the school. Further, CMS is not aware of any active investigation involving Hough High School related to the claims described in the correspondence. Questions regarding student residency or athletic eligibility that have been brought to the district’s attention have been reviewed through the appropriate channels, including CMS Student Placement, and addressed in accordance with established procedures.”

According to its current published roster, Hough has 64 players: 29 seniors, 22 juniors, 11 sophomores and two freshman. Of the 62 non-freshman, 38 were on the Huskies’ 2025 roster and 16 are transfers. The transfers include a 5-star cornerback from Fort Mill, S.C., a player from New Jersey, a player from Fayetteville, seven players from other CMS schools and one from Cabarrus County.

CMS said all are properly enrolled at the Cornelius school.

“At this time,” Miner said, “there are no known residency or eligibility concerns involving Hough High School student-athletes that have not been thoroughly reviewed through the appropriate district channels. All concerns brought to the school’s attention have been addressed in coordination with the relevant CMS departments and resolved in accordance with established procedures.”

Hough is ranked No. 15 in MaxPreps national poll and No. 1 in every composite poll in North Carolina, including The Observer’s Sweet 16 regional poll and its Super 25 statewide rankings.

The Huskies have won 24 straight games and have six straight shutouts. They have outscored opponents 421-33 this season and are attempting to become the fifth CMS school to win back-to-back large class state championships.

Others are Independence (2000-06), Butler (2009-10), Mallard Creek (2013-15) and Vance/Chambers (2019-20)

New NCHSAA commisioner Brad Alford said the association does not publicly discuss confidential information involving student-athletes, and would not confirm or discuss any specifics related to Hough.

“When the NCHSAA receives a reported rules violation, our staff reviews the information provided and applies the appropriate penalties in accordance with the NCHSAA Handbook,” he said in a statement. “The NCHSAA and its member schools share a commitment to upholding the rules and maintaining the integrity of education-based athletics. Our staff works collaboratively with member schools to ensure they understand the applicable rules and the established processes and procedures available to them.”