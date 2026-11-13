A deputy pursuing a suspect was killed when his patrol car went out of control and crashed in Greene County, according to investigators in eastern North Carolina.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Snow Hill area of Greene County, about a 70-mile drive southeast from downtown Raleigh.

The deputy has been identified as Sgt. Devin James, a five-year veteran of the department.

“Greene County deputies responded to assist Farmville PD with a vehicle pursuit that came into Greene County from Farmville on Hwy 258 North,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“One deputy was able to catch up with the suspect vehicle near Hwy 258 and Hwy 123. Another deputy on Hwy 258 north of the Hwy 13 intersection was attempting to catch up with the deputy and suspect vehicle, when they lost control of their patrol car and was fatally injured.”

The deputy’s vehicle rolled over during the crash, the Farmville Fire Department reports.

The suspect later crashed on Dixon Farm Road and was hospitalized with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office says.

Investigators have not released details of why the suspect was being pursued.

“Sgt. James was always available and ready to serve at a moment’s notice often coming our for events and critical incidents on his own,” The Greene County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

“He was proud of his Sheriff’s Office and his Sheriff’s Office was proud of him. His presence and humor to everyday situations will be missed greatly, but never forgotten.”

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The deputy died in a crash near the intersection of U.S. 258 North and U.S. 13, which in the Snow Hill area of Greene County, officials said.