A teacher who took this photo says she left her job at Chantilly Montessori school over concerns about high temperatures in classrooms and mold appearing in HVAC systems. Courtesy of Sasha Vater

Students at a Charlotte-Mecklenburg school are spending another year in a building plagued by complaints of extreme heat and suspected mold, with parents questioning whether the district has done enough to address potentially unsafe conditions.

At Chantilly Montessori, a former teacher says classroom temperatures soared to 95 degrees, while independent testing commissioned by parents has since identified elevated mold indicators in two classrooms. Despite months of complaints about the aging building, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools maintains that its own testing found no concerning airborne mold levels.

The school with about 300 students on East Independence Boulevard is scheduled to move into a renovated building in August 2027, after which the existing Chantilly campus will be demolished. Until then, students and staff will continue using the aging facility, built in 1951.

CMS did not respond to The Charlotte Observer’s requests for comment about the conditions, the district’s testing or its plans to address parents’ concerns.

Charlotte parents seek answers about mold

Sasha Vater, whose son attends Chantilly Montessori, said her concerns began when his teacher unexpectedly left her job just days before classes started in August.

Vater said the teacher had warned her about suspected mold in the building’s HVAC system and recurring problems with classroom temperatures. Beginning in August, Vater repeatedly contacted school administrators, district operations officials and school board members, pressing for more extensive mold testing and details about the district’s findings.

Emails reviewed by The Observer show Vater continued seeking answers into October, questioning which classrooms had been tested, what methods were used and whether the district had adequately investigated possible contamination. Although CMS provided updates and shared an initial testing report, Vater said many of her specific questions went unanswered.

“I did everything I could possibly do to get the school system to help,” she said. “When they’re not giving you information, you fill in the blanks.”

In an Aug. 24 email reviewed by The Observer, principal Sandra Noel acknowledged problems with the building’s heating and cooling systems.

“We are in an older building and do experience HVAC issues from time to time but they are quickly reported and addressed by CMS Maintenance in a timely manner,” Noel wrote.

Noel said classrooms could be temporarily moved to cooler spaces or provided fans, and that a supplemental cooling unit had been ordered.

But Vater said she remained worried about the possibility of mold, particularly after reviewing the district’s initial environmental assessment. In October, she commissioned testing through EnviroBiomics, a Texas-based laboratory, using dust samples collected from her son’s classroom and another classroom.

“The school wouldn’t do it right, so I did it,” she said.

The reports identified elevated levels of several types of fungal material associated with water damage. The samples received scores of 20.4 and 24.4 on the Environmental Relative Moldiness Index, which the laboratory classified as very high.

The findings raised additional concerns for Vater, who believes more extensive investigation is needed.

However, the results do not establish that the school is unsafe. The Environmental Protection Agency, whose researchers developed the index, says the testing method was designed for research and has not been validated for routine use in schools or other buildings. The laboratory’s own interpretations also caution that the results cannot establish whether mold is actively growing, where it originated or whether it has affected students’ health.

For Vater, it’s personal. Her son has an autoimmune thyroid condition and has experienced changes in his health that she worries could be connected to the school environment. In a September letter, his physician recommended an independent environmental assessment of his classroom, citing concerns about possible mold exposure.

“If I pull him out, like okay, but then what about the other kids? What about the other families that this is not on their radar at all?” Vatar said. “Just live in a mold infested school, and you may or may not… suffer huge issues?”

Teacher leaves school over safety concerns

Nathalie Thompson, who taught at Chantilly beginning in 2024, told the Observer that problems with the building’s heating and cooling systems were a major factor in her decision not to renew her contract for the current school year.

She said temperatures in her classroom ranged from 80 to 95 degrees for six consecutive weeks beginning in March.

Thompson said she documented the conditions with photographs of a classroom thermometer and repeatedly requested maintenance assistance, but the problems continued. When temperatures reached 95 degrees, she said, she emailed families warning them about the heat and recommending that students bring extra water and changes of clothes.

“I thought, ‘I am not okay with this.’ If somebody passes out on my watch… they can sue me if someone gets hurt in my care and my boss is not taking action,” Thompson said. “I feel like I’m now liable, so I took action.”

She said administrators reprimanded her for the message.

“I’m only allowed to say it is ‘warm’ and to ‘dress in layers’ from a legal standpoint,” Thompson said.

She said she and other staff members also sought portable heating and cooling units after repeated maintenance requests failed to provide a lasting solution. That request was denied, she said.

Thompson recalled returning to prepare her classroom in August and finding temperatures had already reached 80 degrees. By the end of that week, she said, the room reached 92 degrees while families attended an open house. Thompson also described suspected mold around HVAC equipment and in ceiling areas.

Thompson said she ultimately decided she could not continue working in a classroom where she believed the conditions posed risks to herself and her students.

“Why is it that the women and children in the South have to suffer the consequences of a lack of funding in resources?” she said. “I could not work for a leader that was willing to watch me pass out… Because if you pass out in a classroom full of wooden tables, chairs, and shelving, and when you pass out, you cannot protect your head, you may never be the same person again.”

What CMS says its testing found

CMS has previously disputed suggestions that its environmental assessments identified unsafe conditions at Chantilly.

In an Aug. 31 response to Vater, an associate superintendent of operations, Nicole Portee, said the district’s environmental health team had assessed temperature, humidity and possible conditions conducive to mold growth. The team observed dust on air distributors and intakes, she wrote, and was coordinating with custodial employees and HVAC technicians to address the issues.

The district subsequently hired an outside contractor to conduct air sampling on Aug. 28. In a Sept. 2 message shared with families, CMS said the assessment found no visible active mold growth or other conditions of concern. Humidity levels were within an appropriate range, the district said. The third-party testing also found indoor airborne mold concentrations significantly below outdoor levels at the time samples were collected, according to the district’s summary.

But parents continued to question whether the assessment adequately examined areas where moisture and suspected mold had been reported.

In a September email, parent Catherine Feeley asked CMS about reported leaks in a classroom and the library, visible dark spots on vents and the locations where environmental samples were collected. CMS later told Vater that testing locations were selected based on maintenance work orders submitted by school staff.

In October, the district said additional cleaning had been completed in certain areas and another round of environmental sampling was conducted Oct. 10. CMS initially expected the latest report to be available Oct. 23.

The Observer requested those findings, but the district did not provide them in response to questions for this story.