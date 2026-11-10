Tuesday's basketball rewind: No. 1 Queen's Grant starts to shake off some rust

Queens Grant’s Cannon DeBerry reacts to a play during action against Carmel Christian on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Queen’s Grant, the reigning N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A state champion, has had a rough start to the season.

The Stallions (2-2), ranked No. 1 in The Observer’s preseason Sweet 16 poll, lost to private school 3A state power Concord Academy last week on a buzzer-beater. Concord Academy is No. 3 in The Sweet 16.

Not 24 hours later, they lost in overtime, 69-63, to private school 4A state champ Forsyth Country Day (Forsyth lost, 60-47, to Concord Academy Tuesday).

Tuesday night at home, the Stallions played their second game in their brand new gymnasium and beat Carmel Christian, 71-59.

Queen’s Grant — which lost 6-8 big man Mekhi Allen, a four-star recruit, to Faith Family (TX) in the offseason — got 28 points from 6-9 junior Chase Smith, plus 11 from Cannon DeBerry and 10 from point guard Preston Scott.

Carmel’s Jermier Nelson, who had a school-record 51 points over the weekend, had 30. In his first three games, Nelson is averaging 38 points per game. Yes, it’s early, but that’s No. 1 in America.

— In other boys’ featured games, No. 2 Ambassador Christian beat Caldwell Academy 89-74 behind 37 points from RJ Moore. As mentioned, No. 3 Concord Academy won 60-47 at Forsyth Country Day, and No. 11 Davidson Day beat Calvary Day 50-43.

— Among girls’ games, No. 2 Cannon School opened the season with a 66-43 win over Winston-Salem Christian, and No. 13 Providence Day won its opener 49-39 on the road at Wesleyan Christian Academy.

TUESDAY’S #BIG5 GIRLS’ TOP PERFORMERS

Jada Powell, Providence Day: In a 49-39 win at Wesleyan Christian Academy, Powell scored 28 points.

Madison Drayton, Cannon School: In a 66-43 win over Winston-Salem Christian, Drayton scored 22 points.

Hannah Forester, Ambassador Christian: In a 67-45 win over Caldwell Academy, Forester scored 20 points and made four 3-pointers.

Courtney Ashford, Ambassador Christian: Ashford scored 19 points and made six 3-pointers. Ambassador Christian hit 13 threes in the win over Caldwell Academy.

Bee Layton, Ambassador Christian: Layton scored 16 points in the 67-45 win over Caldwell Academy.

Tuesday’s #BIG5 boys’ top performers

RJ Moore, Ambassador Christian: In an 89-74 win over Caldwell Academy, Moore scored 37 points.

Jermier Nelson, Carmel Christian: In a 71-59 loss at No. 1 Queen’s Grant, Nelson scored 30 points.

Carter Williams, Davidson Day: In a 50-43 win over Calvary Day, Williams scored 21 points.

Rickey Torrence, Metrolina Christian: In a 75-24 win over Faith Academy Charter, Torrence scored 20 points.

Cruz Miller, Concord Academy: In a 60-47 win at Forsyth Country Day, Miller scored 18 points. Teammate Cooper Perkins also had 18.

Preseason NC statewide boys basketball polls, including a new Super 25 poll

Here are the preseason NC girls basketball statewide rankings

Tuesday’s multimedia

TUESDAY’S BOYS’ BOX SCORES

(Includes Sweet 16 rankings)

NO. 1 QUEEN’S GRANT 71, CARMEL CHRISTIAN 59

QUEEN’S GRANT 71 — Chase Smith 28, Cannon DeBerry 11, Preston Scott 10, Montgomery 7, McSweeney 7, Gray 4, White 2, Jackson 2

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 59 — Jermier Nelson 30, Grant McGee 12, Hill 7, Riebe 6, Melville 2, Louis 1, Simmz 1

NO. 2 AMBASSADOR CHRISTIAN 89, CALDWELL ACADEMY 74

Caldwell Academy 16 15 20 23 — 74

Ambassador Christian 24 25 16 24 — 89

CALDWELL ACADEMY 74 — CJ Jones 24, Trevor Holland 17, Roman Solheim 15, Mac Atkinson 8, Zayden Pennell 5, JJ Tatum 5

AMBASSADOR CHRISTIAN 89 — RJ Moore 37, Tyler Brown 14, Jeremiah Franklin 13, Judah King 13, Ethan Pack 5, Josiah Brown 4, Jeshua Gutierrez 3

NO. 3 CONCORD ACADEMY 60, FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY 47

Concord Academy 17 15 12 16 — 60

Forsyth Country Day 11 12 10 14 — 47

CONCORD ACADEMY 60 — Cruz Miller 18, Cooper Perkins 18, Toms Birste 10, Romain Boyer 5, Jordan Pierce 3, Jaylen Byers 2, Modou Ndiaye 2, Djordje Nerandzic 2

FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY 47 — AD Dalton 16, JR Adams 7, Cohen Edwards 6, Jeremiah Thomas 5, Brady Greene 4, Bryce Butler 3, Tyler Goode 3, Robert Welch 2, King Johnson 1

Records: Concord Academy (2-1) next game Nov. 13 vs. Grace Christian Sanford; Forsyth Country Day (1-1) next game Nov. 13 at Gaston Christian

NO. 5 PROVIDENCE DAY 82, WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN 73 OT

Wesleyan Christian 13 17 18 20 5 — 73

Providence Day 17 16 13 20 16 — 82

WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN 73 — Isaiah Whitsett 25, Owen Hancock 24, Josh Young 10, Tyson Thompson 5, Tre Williams 5, Rodney Morning 4

PROVIDENCE DAY 82 — Zeke Battier 25, Columbus Parker 23, Tristan Williams 14, Dylan Bradley 12, Adrian Brancieri 6, Addison Tyree-Rodriguez 2

Records: Wesleyan Christian (0-1) next game Nov. 12 @ Grace Christian; Providence Day (1-0) next game Nov. 13 vs. Christ School

NO. 11 DAVIDSON DAY 50, CALVARY DAY 43

Calvary Day 2 10 12 19 — 43

Davidson Day 17 9 14 10 — 50

DAVIDSON DAY 50 — Carter Williams 21, Josiah Johnson-Freeman 10, Brendan Hirsch 7, Ray Cameron 5, Jayden Griffin 3, John Stokes III 3, Kingston Cardwell 1

Records: Davidson Day (1-0) next game vs. FCDS

METROLINA CHRISTIAN 75, FAITH ACADEMY CHARTER 24

Faith Academy Charter 15 7 2 0 — 24

Metrolina Christian 32 22 16 5 — 75

FAITH ACADEMY CHARTER 24 — Bennett Brinkley 9, Jelani King 8, Chris Locklear 3, Gavin Hall 2, Nick Frank 2

METROLINA CHRISTIAN 75 — Rickey Torrence 20, Malachi Wilson 10, Levi Wilson 10, Dyce Davis 8, Kelsey Fulton 7, Alex Goltsch 6, SJ Willis 6, Ezra Briles 4, Brayden Robinson 4

Records: Faith Academy Charter (0-1); Metrolina Christian (1-0) next game at North Hills

TUESDAY’S GIRLS’ BOX SCORES

(Includes Sweet 16 rankings)

NO. 2 CANNON SCHOOL 66, WINSTON-SALEM CHRISTIAN 43

Winston-Salem Christian 14 9 13 7 — 43

Cannon School 11 26 12 17 — 66

WINSTON-SALEM CHRISTIAN 43 — Armani Hyde 14, Alaysia Gonzalez 13, Bailey 5, Zizkova 4, Austin 2, Coly 1

CANNON SCHOOL 66 — Drayton 22, Busby 8, Truesdale 6, Alexander 5, Love 3, C. Larkins 3, Wilson 3, Gaskin 1

Records: Winston-Salem Christian (0-1); Cannon School (1-0) next game Nov. 13 vs. Oak Hill Academy

NO. 3 QUEEN’S GRANT 72, VICTORY CHRISTIAN 44

QUEEN’S GRANT 72 — Za’Myia Bynum 16, Janiyah Boyd 14, Janiyah Fomond 10, Rhegan Kent 10, Ari Wilson 5, Brooklyn Baynard 5, Jkyla Moore 4, Rileigh Jenkins 4, Jai’Lynn Wilcox 2, Kendall Chisholm 2

VICTORY CHRISTIAN 44 — Hannah Tesfay 14, Amara Johnson-Freeman 11, Arredondo 8, Guardia 8, Hurrado 3

NO. 13 PROVIDENCE DAY 49, WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 39

Providence Day 8 15 13 13 — 49

Wesleyan Christian Academy 9 7 11 12 — 39

PROVIDENCE DAY 49 — Jada Powell 28, Colaizzi 8, Crayton 6, Shah 6, Carson 1

WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 39 — Brooke Parke 21, Carr 9, Cunningham 4, Mack 4, Thompson 1

Records: Providence Day (1-0)

AMBASSADOR CHRISTIAN 67, CALDWELL ACADEMY 45

Caldwell Academy 11 9 16 9 — 45

Ambassador Christian 23 25 6 13 — 67

CALDWELL ACADEMY 45 — Deirdre Derengowski 11, Naomi Roland 10, Williams 9, Kocher 9, Hitchcock 6

AMBASSADOR CHRISTIAN 67 — Hannah Forester 20, Courtney Ashford 19, Bee Layton 16, Taylor 6, Miller 2, Beekman 2, Bridwell 2

Records: Caldwell Academy (0-1); Ambassador Christian (1-0) next game Nov. 13 vs. The Burlington School

Notable: Ambassador Christian hit 13 threes, led by Courtney Ashford’s 6 and Hannah Forester’s 4.

FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY 63, CONCORD ACADEMY 31

Concord Academy 5 12 4 10 — 31

Forsyth Country Day 8 18 23 14 — 63

CONCORD ACADEMY 31 — Everley Gildner 10, Victorian Collins 7, Ava McDermott 5, Gabriella Willis 4, Kinley Rosebure 3, Caisyn Berg 2

FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY 63 — Gigi Lyons 21, Landry Tsujii 13, Eden Moody 13, Lila Kelly 10, Eve Kelly 6

Records: Concord Academy (0-2) next game Nov. 13 vs. Grace Christian Sanford; Forsyth Country Day (1-0) next game Nov. 13 at Gaston Christian

This week’s Charlotte-area schedule

(Includes Sweet 16 rankings)

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11

Boys

Carolina International at Charlotte Country Day, 7 p.m.

Parkwood at Weddington, 7:30 p.m.

Porter Ridge at Rocky River, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Parkwood at No. 14 Weddington, 6 p.m.

No. 16 Porter Ridge at Rocky River, 6 p.m.

Carolina International at Charlotte Country Day

Jackson Day at West Charlotte

THURSDAY, NOV. 12

Boys

No. 13 Gaston Day at Cannon School, 6 p.m.

Faith Academy Charter at Mountain Island Charter, 6 p.m.

No. 12 Charlotte Christian at No. 15 Gaston Christian, 7 p.m.

Cramerton Christian vs. Faith Christian (Goldsboro) (SFWBC Invitational), 7 p.m.

Hickory Grove Christian at Covenant Day, 7 p.m.

Metrolina Christian at North Hills Christian, 7 p.m.

Statesville Christian at Liberty Prep, 7 p.m.

Ashbrook at No. 14 Harding, 7:30 p.m.

Hough at No. 7 Chambers, 7:30 p.m.

Woodlawn School at Weddington Christian Academy

Girls

Charlotte Christian at No. 10 Gaston Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Hickory Grove Christian at Covenant Day, 5:30 p.m.

Metrolina Christian at North Hills Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Statesville Christian at Liberty Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Ashbrook at Harding, 6 p.m.

Mooresville at Chambers, 6 p.m.

Trinity Christian at No. 13 Providence Day, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, NOV. 13

Boys

Providence at Cuthbertson, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Providence Day vs. Christ School (Phenom Tip-Off at Queen’s Grant), 6:30 p.m.

NCSSM-Morganton at Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy, 6:30 p.m.

SouthLake Christian at Carolina Day, 6:30 p.m.

Burlington School at No. 2 Ambassador Christian, 7 p.m.

Bradford Prep at Jackson Day, 7 p.m.

South Charlotte at Charlotte Country Day, 7 p.m.

Grace Christian (Sanford) at No. 3 Concord Academy, 7 p.m.

Forsyth Country Day at No. 15 Gaston Christian, 7 p.m.

Cabarrus Stallions at Hickory Grove Christian, 7 p.m.

A.L. Brown at Ballantyne Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Bessemer City at Forestview, 7:30 p.m.

Chase at East Gaston, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at East Mecklenburg, 7:30 p.m.

Porter Ridge at Garinger, 7:30 p.m.

Sun Valley at Gray Stone Day, 7:30 p.m.

Weddington at No. 10 Hickory Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Palisades at Independence, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Norman Charter at North Gaston, 7:30 p.m.

Community Christian at Piedmont Community Charter (Homecoming), 7:30 p.m.

South Mecklenburg at Charlotte Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Berry at No. 16 West Mecklenburg, 7:30 p.m.

Socrates Academy at Woodlawn School, 7:30 p.m.

West Lincoln at Draughn, 7:30 p.m.

Hunter Huss at No. 1 Queen’s Grant (Phenom Tip-Off), 8 p.m.

Arborbrook Christian at Providence Classical (S.C.)

Sugar Creek Charter at Corvian Community

South Iredell at West Cabarrus

Victory Christian at Winston-Salem Christian National

Girls

NCSSM-Morganton at Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy, 5 p.m.

Wesleyan Christian at No. 3 Queen’s Grant (Phenom Tip-Off), 5 p.m.

Burlington School at Ambassador Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Bradford Prep at Jackson Day, 5:30 p.m.

Oak Hill Academy (Va.) at No. 2 Cannon School, 5:30 p.m.

South Charlotte at Charlotte Country Day, 5:30 p.m.

Grace Christian (Sanford) at Concord Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Forsyth Country Day at No. 10 Gaston Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Cabarrus Stallions at Hickory Grove Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Metrolina Christian at Providence Classical (S.C.), 5:30 p.m.

SouthLake Christian at Carolina Day, 5:30 p.m.

Asheville Christian at Carmel Christian, 5:45 p.m.

Bessemer City at Forestview, 6 p.m.

No. 6 South Mecklenburg at Charlotte Catholic, 6 p.m.

Chase at East Gaston, 6 p.m.

Hopewell at East Mecklenburg, 6 p.m.

No. 16 Porter Ridge at Garinger, 6 p.m.

Sun Valley at Gray Stone Day, 6 p.m.

No. 14 Weddington at No. 11 Hickory Ridge, 6 p.m.

Palisades at Independence, 6 p.m.

Lake Norman Charter at North Gaston, 6 p.m.

Community Christian at Piedmont Community Charter, 6 p.m.

Berry at West Mecklenburg, 6 p.m.

The Wave at Woodlawn School, 6 p.m.

West Lincoln at Draughn, 6 p.m.

A.L. Brown at Ballantyne Ridge

No. 15 Providence at Cuthbertson

Sugar Creek Charter at Corvian Community

South Iredell at West Cabarrus

SATURDAY, NOV. 14

Boys

Mallard Creek vs. No. 13 Gaston Day (Phenom Tip-Off at Queen’s Grant), 12:30 p.m.

No. 14 Harding vs. No. 12 Charlotte Christian (Phenom Tip-Off at Queen’s Grant), 2 p.m.

Central Cabarrus at No. 7 Chambers, 4:30 p.m.

Rocky River vs. No. 3 Concord Academy (Phenom Tip-Off at Queen’s Grant), 5 p.m.

Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. No. 2 Ambassador Christian (Phenom Tip-Off at Queen’s Grant), 6:30 p.m.

No. 6 Myers Park at Greenfield, 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Providence Day at No. 1 Queen’s Grant (Phenom Tip-Off), 8 p.m.

SouthLake Christian at Asheville School

Girls

Concord Academy vs. Cresset Christian Regional (Phenom Lady Tip-Off at West Mecklenburg), noon

Greensboro Day at No. 3 Queen’s Grant (Phenom Tip-Off), 12:30 p.m.

Grimsley at West Mecklenburg (Phenom Lady Tip-Off), 1:30 p.m.

SouthLake Christian at Asheville School, 2 p.m.

Cuthbertson vs. Maiden (Phenom Lady Tip-Off at West Mecklenburg), 2:30 p.m.

Central Cabarrus at Chambers, 3 p.m.

Seventy-First at West Charlotte, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Cannon School vs. Cresset Christian (Phenom Lady Tip-Off at West Mecklenburg), 6 p.m.

No. 5 North Mecklenburg vs. Trinity Christian (Phenom Lady Tip-Off at West Mecklenburg), 7:30 p.m.

No. 1 Mallard Creek vs. Hunter Huss (Phenom Lady Tip-Off at West Mecklenburg), 4:30 p.m.