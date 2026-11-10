They flipped NC seats in 2026. Now, here's what Charlotte area's Democrats promised

NC House District 105 candidate Ken McCool, center, enjoys time with supporters during a watch party at Lake Pointe Hall at Colonel Francis Beatty Park on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. McCool, a democrat is looking to unseat NC House Rep. Tricia Cotham. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Democrats will enter 2027 with a North Carolina House majority for the first time in 16 years, a narrower GOP edge in the state Senate and two flipped U.S. House seats that extend into the Charlotte region.

Here are scannable highlights of stated priorities from the Democrats who won competitive Charlotte-area races and responded to candidate questionnaires from The Charlotte Observer and News & Observer. Candidates answered questions about their priorities, a property tax cap on the ballot, data centers, oversight of the president and other issues.

Ken McCool — NC House District 105 (Mecklenburg)

McCool, a former Matthews town commissioner, ousted Rep. Tricia Cotham 57.1% to 42.9% — a double-digit margin in a district Dave’s Redistricting rates 51.26% Republican.

Top priority: Affordability, framed through energy costs. He wants to “hold Duke Energy accountable” and make it easier for teachers, first responders and small business owners to live in the district where they work.

Where he’ll break with his party: McCool opposed the PAVE Act, which many Democrats supported. His objection: it eliminated the possibility of the Silver Line extension into Matthews and raised a local sales tax.

Property tax cap amendment: Skeptical. He says the revenue streams that fund first responders and public schools “would be severely diminished” and wants Mecklenburg to get its “fair share” from Raleigh first.

I-77 South toll lanes: Opposes the lanes in their current form. Calls the budget provision forcing municipalities to repay NCDOT hypocritical, pointing to roughly $40 million in design costs wiped out by the PAVE Act with no comparable clawback.

Data centers: Supports a moratorium “until the public and elected officials are fully versed in the impacts.” Led the charge to kill a large data center rezoning in Matthews.

Public safety: Wants a magistrate in south Mecklenburg — says processing a single arrest can take an officer’s entire shift — plus more mental health treatment capacity. Full responses: McCool-Cotham questionnaire.

April Cook — NC Senate District 34 (Cabarrus)

Cook, CEO of the NC Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, defeated Republican Kevin Crutchfield 57.7% to 42.3% in a district political observers had flagged as a 2026 bellwether.

Top priority: Healthcare access and affordability. She wants to expand community-based clinics for primary and preventative care, push hospitals to screen patients for financial assistance to prevent medical debt, advance price transparency and establish a grant program for maternal healthcare access.

Where she’ll break with her party: Public safety. Cook — whose father was a police officer — says she rejects defunding-the-police framing and wants to “provide police departments with the resources they need.”

Property tax cap amendment: Undecided and weighing impact on local essential services. Affordability will guide her final call.

MLB stadium: Open to it, and if the state invests, she’d steer the project to the Mecklenburg-Cabarrus area. But her stated priorities are lowering costs, fully funding schools and anti-corruption work.

Data centers: Yes to a state law. Operators, not ratepayers, should bear the added energy and infrastructure costs. Local communities should retain siting authority.

Hemp and marijuana: Mandatory third-party testing, accurate labeling, ban on marketing to minors. Full responses: Cook-Crutchfield questionnaire.

Chris Bishopp — NC House District 82 (Cabarrus)

Bishopp, a retired Navy officer and FAA air traffic controller, beat Rep. Brian Echevarria 56% to 44%.

Top priority: Public education funding. He pulls no punches: North Carolina “ranks last in the nation in funding effort.” If Democrats control the House, he wants to reshape the budget debate and “reverse more than a decade of underfunding.”

Opportunity Scholarship signal (important for advocates): Bishopp explicitly wants to “revamp or repeal” the program, which he says “directs hundreds of millions of dollars away from our public schools.” Expect this to surface quickly in budget negotiations.

Where he’ll break with his party: Bishopp criticized the latest budget that his party’s caucus supported, citing “unnecessary pork spending largely for Republicans to bring back to their districts before an election.”

Property tax cap amendment: Against it. Says 100 counties are too different for Raleigh to set uniform caps, and the amendment offers no implementation specifics — “‘Trust us’ is not a policy anyone should be comfortable with.”

MLB stadium: No public financing. Welcomes a privately funded stadium as “a lifelong baseball fan.”

Data centers: Temporary moratorium on new construction until impacts on environment, water, grid and communities are understood. Then legislation with clear standards to prevent higher rates and local environmental harm.

Hemp and marijuana: Supports a regulated adult-use market with regulation based on THC content rather than separate hemp/marijuana systems. Full responses: Bishopp-Echevarria questionnaire.

Cyril Jefferson — U.S. House, 6th Congressional District

Jefferson, mayor of High Point, defeated Republican Rep. Addison McDowell by a margin nearly identical to LaKesha Womack’s win over Tim Moore in the 14th. McDowell did not submit a questionnaire.

Top priority: Affordability for working families — housing supply, prescription drug and healthcare costs, affordable childcare, workforce pathways.

Oversight focus: Jefferson wants Congress to investigate federal spending, immigration enforcement, government contracting, conflicts of interest and whether agencies are complying with the law and protecting constitutional rights. He says accountability “should apply equally to the executive branch and Congress itself.”

Immigration enforcement: Opposes current tactics. Wants clear officer identification (specifically no masks), body cameras, warrants when legally required, due process and protections at schools, hospitals and houses of worship.

Elections: Supports independent, nonpartisan redistricting; is “open to ranked-choice voting where proven effective”; and wants campaign finance reform including public financing.

Economy read on the district: “This economy has gotten worse for working class families.” Full responses: Jefferson questionnaire.

Revisit all of our candidate questionnaire in the Observer’s 2026 voter guide.

This report was produced with the assistance of a proprietary tool powered by artificial intelligence and using our own originally reported, written and published content. It was reviewed and edited by our journalists. To learn more about how The Charlotte Observer is using AI in our newsroom, see our policy here.