Former Earth Fare site near Charlotte is ready to debut with new specialty grocer

Sprouts Farmers Market, a Phoenix-based specialty grocer, will open its fourth Charlotte-area store in the former Earth Fare site in Concord. Shown, Charlotte’s NoDa Sprouts’ store. Catherine Muccigrosso/cmuccigrosso@charlotteobserver.com

Sprouts Farmers Market is expanding again, debuting its fourth Charlotte-area store in the same spot as a former specialty grocer in time for the holiday season.

Sprouts will open at 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Christenbury Corners, 8885 Christenbury Parkway, in Concord. The 24,110-square-foot store marks Sprouts’ first location in a Charlotte suburb.

The site near Concord Mills mall was previously home to Earth Fare, which closed in August 2025 amid lease negotiations. Asheville-based Earth Fare originally opened there in 2017 before the company filed for bankruptcy in 2020 and reopening under ownership. In 2021, the Concord store reopened.

Sprouts’ expansion is part of a highly competitive landscape, where nearly 730 grocery stores are vying for market share across Charlotte’s over $10.8 billion supermarket industry.

“Charlotte continues to experience strong population growth and a growing interest in healthy living,” Sprouts told The Charlotte Observer. That includes demand for fresh produce and items that support a healthy lifestyle, the company said.

The new location arrives alongside a wave of recent grocery store openings across the Charlotte area, including Food Lion in east Charlotte, Publix in Union County and Wegmans in Ballantyne.

What to expect at the new Sprouts Farmers Market

The Concord store features Sprouts’ latest layout, designed to reflect an open-air farmers market atmosphere.

Key offerings include fresh organic produce, bulk foods, natural body care products and dietary items.

Daily lunch specialties such as sushi, sandwiches and wellness bowls are also available.

The store has 83 full- and part-time employees.

Sprouts Farmers Market’s Concord store will feature the Phoenix-based company’s latest layout, designed to reflect an open-air farmers market atmosphere. Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts’ growing Charlotte footprint

Sprouts opened its first Charlotte store in 2018 on Ballancroft Parkway in Ballantyne.

In 2023, Sprouts opened at 14124 Steele Creek Road in Steele Creek, which was also a former Earth Fare site.

In August 2025, Sprouts’ third area store opened to long lines at 110 E. 36th St. in NoDa.

“We’ve seen similar excitement at store openings across the country, and we’re looking forward to welcoming customers to our Concord store,” Sprouts said.

And Sprouts isn’t done growing in Charlotte. Additional locations are under evaluation, the company said.

“Charlotte and the broader East Coast remain exciting growth opportunities for Sprouts,” Sprouts said.

Sprouts operates more than 450 stores across 24 states and has about 35,000 employees. The company reported $2.3 billion in net sales in its third quarter ending Sept. 27, up 5% from last year.