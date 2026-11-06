Flu season household cleaning guide: What to disinfect daily and how to do it right

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When flu lands in the house, you need a working plan. Here is the household manager’s checklist for keeping everyone healthy from November through April.

How often should you clean high-touch surfaces during flu season?

Wipe down doorknobs, light switches and countertops daily, and again after guests come through, according to the CDC.

Dr. Randy Bergen, clinical lead of Kaiser Permanente Northern California’s Flu Vaccine Program, told ABC News he recommends hitting high-contact areas at least once a day. “I would be doing it at least daily,” Bergen said. “To be safe, do it from November to April [flu season] because it seems like there is always some germ that’s coming through.” His list includes countertops, nightstands, faucet handles, remotes, phones, fridge handles, kids’ toys and security keypads.

How long can the flu virus live on surfaces in your home?

Flu viruses can survive on hard surfaces for as long as two days and on soft materials such as pillows for about 12 hours, according to Susan Werner, MD, a family medicine provider at Geisinger Nanticoke.

“Certain types of viruses, including the flu, can live on hard surfaces like counters for up to 48 hours, and on soft surfaces like pillows for up to 12 hours,” Werner said. “Bacteria, like the one that causes strep throat, can live on surfaces for months.” Hard surfaces take priority over bedding and plush toys in most households.

What is the best disinfectant to kill flu viruses?

Reach for an EPA-registered disinfectant proven to kill Influenza A, and use it long enough to work, according to Force of Nature.

The four-minute rule matters. “To disinfect a surface, wipe so that the surface remains visibly wet for four minutes and then let it dry,” Dr. Tanya Altmann, a pediatrician and spokesperson for Clorox, told Today. Spray disinfectants like Lysol Disinfecting Spray kill up to 99.9% of fungi, viruses and bacteria, according to The Source FMOL Health. Check the label for cold and flu virus claims and EPA approval.

Can you use bleach to clean for flu prevention?

Yes, and it is inexpensive. Mix half a cup of bleach with a gallon of hot water for an effective flu-fighting cleaner on hard surfaces like doorknobs, cabinets, toilets, bathtubs and sinks, according to The Source FMOL Health.

“Remember to keep this mixture away from fabric that may get discolored by the bleach. This includes rugs, couches and curtains,” the publication notes. The American Cleaning Institute also recommends sanitizing the refrigerator interior with diluted bleach, sanitizing products or hot soapy water, and after illness, starting with soap and water before applying an EPA-registered disinfectant while wearing gloves. The CDC says a sick person’s laundry can go in with the rest of the household’s at the warmest water setting on the label.

How should you clean each room during cold and flu season?

Go room by room, cleaning with soap and water first and then disinfecting, as the American Cleaning Institute advises.

Kitchen priorities, hit sink handles, countertops, drawer and refrigerator handles, switches, trash can lids and appliances. Bathroom work centers on the toilet lid, seat and flushing lever plus the sink faucet, and laundering towels and the shower curtain. After illness in the bedroom, wash clothes and bedding, consider a laundry sanitizer or bleach, vacuum and dust through the week to cut allergens, and launder or disinfect toys (rinse toys after disinfecting if you have small children). Across living spaces, clean doorknobs and light switches, vacuum carpets thoroughly and sweep then mop hard floors with hot soapy water. Wipeable covers make phones, remotes and tablets easier to sanitize.

This article was created by content specialists using various tools, including AI.