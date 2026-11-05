BYU-Utah showdown will put Big 12's new fan behavior policy to the test

Utah’s student section, The MUSS, has publicly endorsed the Big 12 Conference's recently strengthened policy against discriminatory fan behavior. Photo by Rob Gray/Imagn Images

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The Holy War has never been short on passion, emotion or trash talk. But as BYU and Utah prepare to meet Saturday in one of the most anticipated games in the rivalry's history, there's an added emphasis on making sure that passion doesn't cross the line.

With both teams ranked in the top 10, the stakes couldn't be much higher. Yet the spotlight will extend beyond the field, as the Big 12 showdown (noon ET/ABC) marks the first BYU road game under the conference's recently strengthened policy against discriminatory fan behavior.

The conference introduced tougher penalties following an incident involving derogatory chants directed at BYU and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during the Cougars' game at UCF on Oct. 24, a 39-31 loss in double overtime.

Under the updated policy, a confirmed first incident results in a $100,000 fine for the host school. A second incident during the same game could bring an additional $500,000 fine and a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Utah's student section, known as The MUSS, publicly endorsed the policy, pledging that discriminatory behavior will not be tolerated while encouraging fans to respect their opponents.

Utah president Taylor Randall echoed that message, urging Utes fans to be loud and proud on Saturday, but above all, classy.

First-year Utah coach Morgan Scalley expressed hope that the rivalry could become more civil and that the hostility surrounding the matchup wouldn't overshadow what makes it special.

"At the end of the day, it's mine and (BYU coach Kalani Sitake's) hope that this thing can be more civil," Scalley said, as reported by the Deseret News. "The hatred, the toxicity that is spewed from both sides, to me it's not good for the rivalry.

"What makes it great is it's competitive, is the back and forth, is the fact that - look at us - in one state within 30 minutes of each other and you're sitting here ranked in the top 10. That's awesome. No other state can say that."

The Holy War is always intense. The passionate fan bases, history, proximity of the schools and the genuine dislike between rivals are part of what makes this matchup so compelling.

Few rivalries are as deeply personal as the Holy War between BYU and Utah. Photos by Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Add in the stakes - No. 7 BYU is 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Big 12, while No. 3 Utah is 8-0 and 5-0 - and Saturday's matchup has all the ingredients for another memorable chapter in one of college football's most heated rivalries.

But there's a line between giving an opponent a hard time and targeting someone's faith or identity. This year's Holy War offers both fan bases a chance to show that the rivalry can retain its edge without crossing that line.

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Mike Garbett is a content specialist working with McClatchy's Content Innovation Lab.

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