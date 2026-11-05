Club West Brewing sells production site in NoDa amid new ownership, restructuring

Club West Brewing core craft beers includes Club West IPA, Evening Ember Amber, Cold Camp Lager and a Peach Yuzu Cider available at the South End taproom at 2151 Hawkins St. in Charlotte. Club West has a new owner and new name, rebranding from the former Sycamore Brewing. KHADEJEH NIKOUYEH/Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

While Club West Brewing, the former Sycamore brewery in South End has a new owner, it also no longer owns its production facility.

Commercial real estate firm Browder Brown purchased the production site at 217 W. 24th St. from West Twenty Fourth LLC for over $6.6 million Tuesday, according to Mecklenburg County property records.

West Twenty Fourth LLC is connected to former Sycamore co-owner Sarah Taylor, state records show.

The sale is part of Club West’s restructuring, according to its new owner Kevin Hadall.

The brewery is scaling back its operations to maintain stability, which includes downsizing its production capacity and transitioning to a smaller facility.

With the building’s location, Browder Brown jumped on the opportunity to buy it, said Matthew Browder, co-owner of the Charlotte-based firm.

Browder Brown owns several properties in the area, including the two sites adjacent to the production facility and the Inner Peaks NoDa Bouldering rock climbing gym at 1837 N. Tryon St.

The firm also owns the former Neese’s Country Sausage site, which is across the train tracks from Club West’s production facility. Browder Brown purchased the Neese warehouse in October for $2.5 million.

“We’re entrenched in the area,” Browder said. “Our M.O. is to buy old industrial buildings and turn it into retail and restaurant space. We’re slowly changing the uses of a lot of these older buildings.”

There’s no immediate plans for the brewery’s production facility or the former sausage warehouse, Browder said.

Hadall said his team is negotiating a lease-back agreement with Browder Brown to ensure operational continuity while building out the production facility. The lease agreement will end when Club West either removes or sells the equipment inside the building, Browder said.

It’ll be another step towards ensuring stability.

Sycamore’s controversy

Sycamore Brewing was one of Charlotte’s largest and popular breweries. Sycamore was distributed in seven states and the company had over 100 employees. It had two taproom locations: one at 2151 Hawkins St. and another at Charlotte Douglas Airport. The brewery also had plans for another taproom in Cotswold.

That all changed in December. Sycamore co-owner Justin Tawse Brigham, 44, was arrested Dec. 11 on child rape charges. He was indicted in March with no court date set.

The backlash was immediate. Customers stopped going to the South End taproom, Sycamore was ousted from the airport and distributors pulled its products from shelves.

Taylor, who co-founded Sycamore with Brigham, closed the brewery on Jan. 5.

Club West rebrand, new owner

In March, the South End taproom reopened as Club West Brewing under a new name and new owner.

Taylor, who is Brigham’s estranged wife, announced she was selling the company to Brad Bergman, the former director of brewing operations at Sycamore.

Club West Brewing, the former home of Sycamore Brewing, was crowded the weekend before St. Patrick’s Day. Evan Moore/CharlotteFive

Bergman and Taylor came up with the brand’s name, Club West to reflect new frontier.

Bergman confirmed that once the sale was fully completed, the former principals would have no involvement in business.

But now, Hadell is taking over the brewery.