Customer argued at SC auto shop. Then she fired toward the owner and now faces attempted murder charge

Handcuffs file photo

A woman was arrested after a shooting at South Carolina business where she argued with employees Monday, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Ebony Arnette was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday in a news release.

At about 3:50 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to Burbage Motorsports, at 70 Independence Road in Winnsboro, following reports of a shooting, according to the release.

Deputies learned that a female customer, later identified as Arnette, was involved in an argument with employees at the auto shop, the sheriff’s office said. As she was leaving Arnette fired a gun toward the business owner, according to the release.

No injuries were reported by the sheriff’s office.

Information about why Arnette was involved in the argument was not available.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage, interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence at the scene then identified Arnette as the suspected shooter, according to the release. Arnette was subsequently located and taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

Arnette was booked into the Fairfield County Detention Center, according to the release. Information about her bond status was not available.

Despite Arnette’s arrest, the shooting continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s office.