Map: How NC Rep. Tricia Cotham lost to Democrat Ken McCool in 2026 election

Ken McCool, at left, is the Democratic nominee for NC House District 105 in Mecklenburg County. He’s challenging Rep. Tricia Cotham, right, a Republican. The Charlotte Observer

Democrat Ken McCool won nearly every precinct in North Carolina House District 105 on his way to ousting incumbent Republican state Rep. Tricia Cotham on Tuesday.

McCool, a former Matthews town commissioner, won the southeast Mecklenburg County district by a margin of 57.1% to 42.9%, according to data from the State Board of Elections. He notched 24,608 votes district wide to Cotham’s 18,479.

Results are unofficial until certified by the Board of Elections.

McCool captured 16 of the 18 precincts in the district, a Charlotte Observer analysis of state data found. His widest margin of victory was in Precinct 215 in Matthews, where he defeated Cotham by a margin of 64.4% to 35.6%.

Cotham won just two precincts in her district, Precinct 221 in Mint Hill and Precinct 86 in southeast Charlotte. Her best performance was in Precinct 221, where she beat McCool by a margin of 53.6% to 46.4%. She narrowly prevailed in Precinct 86 by a margin of 50.7% to 49.3%.

Use the interactive map below to explore how each precinct in the district voted: