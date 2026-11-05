Club West Brewing changes owners with plans for extensive South End brewery rebuild

Club West Brewing, the rebranded Sycamore Brewery in South End has a new owner, Kevin Hadall. KHADEJEH NIKOUYEH/Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

Club West Brewing, the rebranded Sycamore brewery in Charlotte, is officially under new, unexpected ownership.

The sale closed on Sept. 30, Club West’s new owner Kevin Hadall confirmed Thursday to The Charlotte Observer. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The transition follows a turbulent period for the brewery, which originally operated as Sycamore Brewing and was one of Charlotte’s biggest breweries before a scandal led to its closure in January. The brewery rebranded as Club West and announced its former director of brewing operations would be the new owner, re-opening in March.

Instead, Hadall, an out-of-state entrepreneur, is now Club West’s owner.

Hadall, 57, said he connected with the business after learning about its sale through professional circles. Previous buyer Brad Bergman ultimately decided to pursue a different path, so Hadall said he stepped in with an offer.

“I fell in love with the staff,” Hadall said. Though he lives north of Dallas, Texas, he travels to Charlotte every couple of weeks to oversee this project alongside other business interests.

Hadall began managing operations at Club West a few months ago before finalizing terms of the deal.

“I think there’s tremendous potential to get this thing back up and running,” he said. “I just want to turn it into something great.”

Sycamore’s collapse

Sycamore Brewing was one of Charlotte’s largest breweries, with two taproom locations, another planned and distribution in seven states. The company had over 100 employees.

The brewery’s abrupt end came last December after co-founder Justin Tawse Brigham, 44, was arrested on child rape charges. He was indicted in March with no court date set.

The community backlash was swift as customers stopped going to the South End taproom and distributors pulled Sycamore products from shelves.

Sarah Taylor, Brigham’s estranged wife and Sycamore co-founder, closed the brewery on Jan. 5.

Club West rebrand, new owner

In March, the South End taproom at 2151 Hawkins St. reopened as Club West Brewing under a new name and new owner.

Taylor announced she was selling the company to Bergman. Terms of the sale were not disclosed. Bergman and Taylor came up with the brand’s name, Club West, to reflect new frontier.

Bergman was added as a company official in March, according to the business registration filed with the N.C. Secretary of State. Bergman confirmed that once fully complete, the former owners would have no involvement in business.

Last month, the state business registration was amended with Hadall and his limited liability company, Awesometown, listed as company officials.

Acknowledging the past hardships faced by the team and the broader community, the new owner expressed empathy.

“I feel horrible for the victims (and) for the staff as well,” he said. “They’ve been through a lot, and we’re committed to giving them a strong, stable foundation moving forward.”

Changes at Club West

The brewery is currently undergoing a major restructuring aimed at scaling back operations to ensure long-term stability and growth, Hadall said. As part of the strategy, the business is downsizing its production capacity and moving to a smaller facility that’s a fraction of the size, Hadall said.

“We’re not producing as much as they produced in the past,” he said. “We need to cut costs, move to a smaller scale, and start again. We’re taking it down to the studs.”

The brewery’s former, larger building sold on Tuesday. The site was purchased by commercial real estate firm Browder Brown for over $6.6 million, according to Mecklenburg County property records.

Hadall and his team have negotiated a lease-back agreement with the new property owner to ensure operational continuity while building out the new facility. The lease agreement will end when Club West either removes or sells the equipment inside the building, according to Matt Browder, co-owner of Browder Brown.

To manage the transition, the brewery built up inventory in advance. Hadall expects production at the new site to begin in December.

Who is Club West’s new owner

Hadall is an accountant with more than 30 years of experience in the service industry. He owned his first bar and restaurant in 2011 and has collaborated with several food and beverage concepts over the years, he said.

Hadall praised the brewery’s employees for making the brewery’s ownership change a smooth transition.

“It’s been a stressful transition, but as far as operations go, I’ve been able to sleep at night knowing these people are at the wheel,” Hadall said. “Having met the folks that work there, I’m so impressed. I’m super excited to grow this thing back.”