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Chipped paint and dust: 3 Charlotte restaurants receive Bs for sanitation
By Eva Flowe,5 days ago
Three restaurants scored lower than an “A” during sanitation inspections in Mecklenburg County between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5.
Food For Thought
The restaurant received 89% on Oct. 30.
Violations included:
- Buildup on equipment
- Handwashing sink used for other purposes
- Incorrect food storage
- Incorrect cooling
- Broken tiles and chipped paint
Food For Thought is located at 5700 Westpark Drive in Charlotte. This was the first grade lower than an “A” for the restaurant.
Ruby Tuesday
The restaurant received 87.5% on Nov. 2.
Violations included:
- Handwashing sink used for other purposes
- Raw animal foods stored incorrectly
- Food stored at too high a temperature
- Cracked tiles
- Incorrect date labelling
Ruby Tuesday is located at 8905 Red Oak Blvd. in Charlotte. This was the first grade lower than an “A” for the restaurant.
800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen/Bar One Lounge
The restaurant received 88.5% on Nov. 3.
Violations included:
- Handwashing sinks inaccessible
- Soiled pans stored as clean
- Incorrect cooling
- Hot foods not held at right temperature
- Food and dust build up on the walls
- Unlabeled working containers
800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen/Bar One Lounge is located at 6815 Phillips Place Ct., Unit A1, in Charlotte. It received another “B” in 2025.
Mecklenburg County sanitation scores
The Mecklenburg County sanitation grades database shows that at least 117 restaurants were inspected Oct. 30 through Nov. 5. The other restaurants received an “A” grade, or a score of at least 90%.
In North Carolina, permits are immediately revoked if a restaurant scores below 70%. You can search restaurant inspections at public.cdpehs.com.
The Charlotte Observer reports restaurant sanitation scores lower than an “A”, and updates the public when “B” and “C” grade restaurants are graded again. The News & Observer previously covered the methodology of sanitation scores.
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