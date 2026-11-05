Chipped paint and dust: 3 Charlotte restaurants receive Bs for sanitation

Don’t miss the weekly Mecklenburg sanitation scores.

Three restaurants scored lower than an “A” during sanitation inspections in Mecklenburg County between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5.

Food For Thought

The restaurant received 89% on Oct. 30.

Violations included:

Buildup on equipment

Handwashing sink used for other purposes

Incorrect food storage

Incorrect cooling

Broken tiles and chipped paint

Food For Thought is located at 5700 Westpark Drive in Charlotte. This was the first grade lower than an “A” for the restaurant.

Ruby Tuesday

The restaurant received 87.5% on Nov. 2.

Violations included:

Handwashing sink used for other purposes

Raw animal foods stored incorrectly

Food stored at too high a temperature

Cracked tiles

Incorrect date labelling

Ruby Tuesday is located at 8905 Red Oak Blvd. in Charlotte. This was the first grade lower than an “A” for the restaurant.

800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen/Bar One Lounge

The restaurant received 88.5% on Nov. 3.

Violations included:

Handwashing sinks inaccessible

Soiled pans stored as clean

Incorrect cooling

Hot foods not held at right temperature

Food and dust build up on the walls

Unlabeled working containers

800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen/Bar One Lounge is located at 6815 Phillips Place Ct., Unit A1, in Charlotte. It received another “B” in 2025.

Mecklenburg County sanitation scores

The Mecklenburg County sanitation grades database shows that at least 117 restaurants were inspected Oct. 30 through Nov. 5. The other restaurants received an “A” grade, or a score of at least 90%.

In North Carolina, permits are immediately revoked if a restaurant scores below 70%. You can search restaurant inspections at public.cdpehs.com.

The Charlotte Observer reports restaurant sanitation scores lower than an “A”, and updates the public when “B” and “C” grade restaurants are graded again. The News & Observer previously covered the methodology of sanitation scores.

Ask the North Carolina Service Journalism Team

Questions about life in North Carolina? Or have a tip or story idea you’d like to share? The service journalism teams at The News & Observer and The Charlotte Observer want to hear from you.

You can submit your question by filling out this form.

Southern Living called this stretch of Charlotte road underrated for a food crawl

Can I vote anywhere in my county on Election Day in NC? Here’s what to know