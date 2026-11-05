Charlotte-raised Ayesha Curry is starring in a new movie. Here's how to watch

Ayesha Curry is starring in a new movie ahead of the Christmas season. Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Girls Write Now

Ayesha Curry, who grew up in Charlotte, is starring in her first leading film role. The actress, restaurateur and wife of NBA champion Stephen Curry, is the main character in “Second Chance Holiday,” a romantic comedy that premiered Thursday, Nov. 5.

You can watch the movie on The Roku Channel and on the streaming service’s website, a spokesperson told CharlotteFive via email.

FULL STORY: NC’s Ayesha Curry will star in a new movie. Here’s what we know

Here's what else to know about the movie and its lead actress:

Ayesha Curry, 37, plays Chelsey, a dating expert trying to “break her so-called ‘curse’ of always getting dumped during the holiday season. But when fate reunites her with her high school flame (Matthew Daddario), she wonders if her bad luck might just be the universe’s way of leading her back to her first love,” Roku wrote in a news release.

The actress told The Hollywood Reporter playing the lead role fulfills a dream. “I love acting so much, whether it’s in the theater or on film. But now I have the bug. I’m like, ‘What are we going to do next?’”

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry are opening restaurants in their hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina. John Nacion/Getty Images

Ayesha Curry was born in Canada and raised in North Carolina. Her recent screen credits include appearing with Lindsay Lohan in “The Irish Wish” and voice work on the animated film “Goat.”

The actress and her husband have been working with chef Michael Mina on three restaurants at The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte. Sweet July Cafe opened earlier this year; Bourbon Steak and The Eighth Rule are still in the works.

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The full story in the link at top was reported, written and edited entirely by journalists.

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