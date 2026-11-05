What the Panthers' new interim defensive coordinator said in his emotional introduction

Carolina Panthers linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) celebrates his sack with linebacker Devin Lloyd (55) against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 18. Eric Hartline/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Todd Wash cracked a few jokes in his first press conference as Carolina Panthers’ interim defensive coordinator on Thursday.

When asked what the last few days have been like, he said that he’s “figuring out that there are not enough hours in the day” to prepare for the task ahead of him. That task: taking his responsibilities as defensive line coach and adding on his newly minted role as leader of the entire unit.

“That’s the first thing,” he said. “The second thing: I forgot what my wife looks like.”

There were a few more glimpses into his sense of humor on Thursday, a few days before Wash makes his debut as Panthers DC, at home against the Denver Broncos at 1 p.m. Sunday. But perhaps the most meaningful moment of Thursday’s introduction wasn’t when Wash was smiling but when he was nearly moved to tears.

Earlier this week, his players had complimented him as an intense, passionate, “football guy” — and he appeared to choke up when asked if he felt such descriptors were accurate.

“I’m passionate about the game,” he said. He paused. His voice broke as he spoke carefully. “It’s done a lot for my family. And it’s because I’ve had great players. The game is everything to me. I know nothing else. So that’s basically who I am.”

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown, center/left and linebacker Pat Jones II, right, rush Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, center on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. The Panthers defensive pressure forced Goff to move up in the pocket and be sacked by linebacker Princely Umanmielen. The Panthers beat the Lions 32-26. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Todd Wash’s football resume

Wash’s emotional plea on Thursday in front of reporters is probably not all that dissimilar to the one he offered to players earlier this week, when he stood in front of the defense for the first time after the firing of Ejiro Evero.

Wash has 31 years of coaching experience; 20 years have been in the NFL. He spent five seasons (2016-2020) serving as the defensive coordinator of the Jacksonville Jaguars, a reign that included that 2017 year, when the team boasted a Top 5 defense and made an AFC Championship appearance.

“I look at it as an opportunity to help the organization and (head coach) Dave (Canales),” said Wash, who intersected with Canales for several years in Seattle. “We’re going to play fast, hard and physical. If we make mistakes, we’re going to do it a million miles and hour.

“And I just want to help the organization and Dave get this program where it deserves to be, and where our players deserve to be.”

Putting Carolina Panthers players in best positions

Wash’s passion shone through everything he said on Thursday.

When asked if he’ll be on the sideline or in the booth on game day, he said he’ll be on the sideline, in part, so he can “feel the tempo of the unit” and have an understanding of the “emotional side of things with our players.” On another tangent, he offered: “If you don’t work, in my philosophy, you ain’t gonna succeed. I don’t care if you’re a player, I don’t care if you’re a coach.”

But his enthusiasm was strongest in his central task:

Putting the players the Panthers have in the best position to be successful.

Such a statement might seem reductive. But to Wash — and Canales, for that matter — it is the tenet through which everything seems to flow.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving carries the ball through Carolina Panthers offensive linebacker Pat Jones II, left, and cornerback Akayleb Evans on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. TRACY KIMBALL/tkimball@charlotteobserver.com

For instance: Wash has history calling a 4-3 defense. That’s different than the base personnel package employed by the Panthers since Evero arrived in 2023 — a 3-4. Wash was asked about the challenge of marrying the principles of each one and making it his own, and Wash reframed the conversation back on the players: “Whatever their skill set is, we gotta put them in those positions.”

“That’s what we’re going to do,” Wash said. “Obviously, we are based out of a 3-4. That is what our bodies tell us. That’s what our scheme tells us. And we’re going to put them in position to be successful. That’s about the only thing that’s important.”

Derrick Brown #95, Bryce Young #9, Austin Corbett #63 of the Carolina Panthers wait in the tunnel prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on Dec. 14, 2025 in New Orleans. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Unlocking specific players: Derrick Brown, Tre Moehrig

Many, including former Panthers legend Brentson Buckner and former Panthers safety under Evero, Xavier Woods, said this week that such base scheme talk is foolish. The reason? The Panthers and other 3-4 base teams employ a nickel package — or five defensive backs on the field at once — more often than any other personnel.

A better conversation, however, might be on the subtle differences of the defense — how this defense, players say, will require less reading-and-reacting and more “being more aggressive,” “imposing our will.”

Wash didn’t shy away from discussing how to ensure their defensive linemen spring to the backfield.

“If you look at how our roster is built, Turk (Wharton) did that in Kansas City,” he said. “Lee (Hunter) did that at Texas Tech. Aaron (Hall) did that at Duke. So they have that skill set. We were playing them a little bit different — right, wrong or indifferent, I don’t think there’s an answer to that — but this is what their skill set tells us. And that’s the most important thing. If you don’t have the skill set to play an attack front ... then let’s not put them in those positions.

“So I believe in an attack front. I want to reestablish the line of scrimmage. I want to knock people back. And we gotta be able to get after the quarterback. And you can’t sit on the line of scrimmage and do that.”

Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown, right, draws a penalty by roughing Bears quarterback Caleb Williams during the game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday, September 13, 2026. Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

Several defensive players — stars of the team — haven’t had their best years to date. The one Wash knows best, perhaps, is former Pro Bowl interior DL Derrick Brown. The 2020 first-round draft pick is fresh off a season in which he had a career-high sack total of five, plus 73 tackles and seven passes defensed. Through seven games in 2026, Brown doesn’t yet have a sack and only has one tackle for loss.

Wash has a plan for Brown, he said.

“I think we gotta get blockers off of him,” Wash said. “So whatever scheme-wise and all that kind of stuff, but we gotta get it to where he’s not facing double teams. Where he’s getting single-blocked.

“The whole philosophy is when you’re getting set up man-vs.-man, you gotta win. And we’ve been blessed at different places in Seattle, Jacksonville, shoot going all the way back to Tampa, we had guys who could win on one-on-one battles. And I think we have that.”

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown walks across a field during the team's joint practice with the Houston Texans on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

He also said he has a plan for everything-player/safety Tre’von Moehrig, who has made an impact across the field in a Panthers uniform the last two years.

“What’s interesting about this is we got about four or five guys who have done some of the things that we’re going to try to get to,” Wash said. “It’s a process. You can’t change overnight. We are who we are. We’ll try to throw some wrinkles in, but we are who we are.

“But with that being said, I think Tre is a tremendous athlete, he’s got a skill set, he can play man, he can play zone, and he can blitz. That’s a heck of a combination to have. So our job as coaches, with Renaldo (Hill) and the addition of (DeAngelo Hall) is how can we put these guys in position to be successful. Whatever their skill set is, that’s what we must ask them to do.”

Carolina Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) during the 2026 preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Melina Myers/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

‘It’s just a great game’

Wash isn’t being coddled in his first game as coordinator.

The Broncos (6-2) might just be the best team in the AFC. They are effective in the red zone; 65.2% of the time they’re in the red zone, they score a touchdown. They’re also great on fourth down (83% conversion rate) and rarely turn the ball over.

The transition is a work-in-progress. Nothing happens overnight. But Wash’s familiarity with the players has seemed to resonate with them, players said. And that can go a long way.

“I think the players know how I feel about the game,” Wash said Thursday. “We got a lot of guys in our locker room who feel the same exact way on both sides of the ball and special teams. It’s just a great game. And you gotta take advantage of the time that you’re in it.”