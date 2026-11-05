Missing boa constrictor traveled 1 mile in 4 weeks – to a chicken farm, NC man says

\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=02F0vG_1GnV7bGd00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02F0vG_1GnV7bGd00" width="1140" height="637" >\u003cfigcaption>The missing 7-foot boa constrictor was found on a poultry farm and picked up for safe keeping by “Mountain” Matthew George. Video shows the George had a tough time keeping a hold on the snake. Facebook video screengrab \u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cp>The 7-foot boa constrictor \u003ca href="https://www.facebook.com/hokecoanimals/posts/pfbid0RXSJX74Z4sgEo8oqfZ7g8NZCcVtxBZa6e2QK2RwZEdbBz267jaCRw2834MTBsHUhl?comment_id=1739724094825505" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">reported missing Oct. 5\u003c/a> in rural North Carolina has been found, and it managed to slither about a mile in four weeks, according to searchers.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Hoke County Animal Shelter in Raeford \u003ca href="https://www.facebook.com/hokecoanimals/posts/pfbid0PpqVpGUzVWDjrJ6qyrYU1rfvVhQ7tQetsVXYXYwWkSM7pX8XfQkPDC85Vd8Crq3Jl" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">confirmed the recovery\u003c/a> in a Nov. 4 social media post, noting the snake was found by a homeowner and removed by an animal wrangler known as “Mountain Matt” George.\u003c/p>\u003ciframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=476&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Freel%2F4574385482889961%2F&show_text=false&width=267&t=0" width="100%" height="476">\u003c/iframe>\u003cp>“We are happy to report that this slithery escape artist is safely secured and officially on its way home,” the shelter wrote.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Farmer \u003ca href="https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=richard+wood,+snake" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">Richard Wood\u003c/a> is credited with cornering the snake on his property, after initially mistaking it for a missing fence post, Carolina Weekly News reports.\u003c/p>\u003cp>The location is a poultry farm, and the snake was found lounging out in the open,\u003ca href="https://www.facebook.com/reel/1456443339887051" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank"> near manure pile,\u003c/a> George said in a video shared on social media.\u003c/p>\u003cp>“The snake was not harmed by the cold weather. It’s in good health,” he says. “I can’t tell if it has eaten recently, but it’s sure not in bad condition.”\u003c/p>\u003cp>Boa constrictors are not native to the United States and do not tolerate cold weather. Temperatures at night in Hoke County fallen to as low as \u003ca href="https://www.accuweather.com/en/us/hoke/27962/october-weather/2095574" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">39 degrees\u003c/a> in recent weeks, AccuWeather reports.\u003c/p>\u003cp>The identity of the snake’s owner has not been released.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Hoke County is about an 85-mile drive southwest from downtown Raleigh.\u003c/p>\u003ciframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fhokecoanimals%2Fposts%2Fpfbid02TgHCzwQpLqc8uzVMNrFQws3ZCJgVF3Yade5yoPiVQ4ZXTQ8wyPSusVEyb9CUvyfrl&show_text=true&width=500" width="100%" height="698">\u003c/iframe>\u003cp>\u003ca href="https://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/state/north-carolina/article317846993.html" rel="nofollow">Alligator slips into bagel shop, greets owner at front counter, NC video shows\u003c/a>\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003ca href="https://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/state/north-carolina/article317556908.html" rel="nofollow">Alligator knocks on NC woman’s front door at 1 am. ‘We surprised each other’\u003c/a>\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003ca href="https://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/state/north-carolina/article317496349.html" rel="nofollow">Alligator stuck on school property gets expelled during recess, NC officials say\u003c/a>\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>