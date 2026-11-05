Visiting West Point, Annapolis or Air Force for a game? A guide to service-academy football

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No matter where your college allegiances lie, service academy football just hits different. Going to a game featuring Army, Navy or Air Force - preferably when they’re playing each other - should be a bucket-list item for any die-hard college football fan, or for someone who just enjoys American history.

If you’re planning your trip to one of these fine institutions, let us be your guide. We’ve identified what to eat, where to go and what to do in West Point, Annapolis and Colorado Springs, along with an interactive map so you don’t get lost if you stray from the group. Hopefully this helps make your once-in-a-lifetime experience easier and more complete.

West Point

What to eat and drink

Benny Havens Pub & Restaurant: Absolutely steeped in West Point history, this pub’s founder, Benny Havens, is a local legend for providing “liquors, viands, raucous times, tavern escapades and other off-limit delights” to the cadets in the mid-1800s. Jefferson Davis, who would go on to become president of the Confederacy, was banned from West Point after being caught drinking “spiritous” and “intoxicating” liquors at Havens’ establishment. The stories associated with this place never end. Other famous historical patrons reportedly include Ulysses S. Grant, Confederate general George Armstrong Custer and Edgar Allan Poe.

American Burrito: For life, liberty and great food. A favorite among cadets, American Burrito boasts an elaborate origin story involving llama ranches, a broken-down car, a 10-mile walk, a tiny taqueria and fresh cilantro. Bonus: they’ll deep-fry any burrito with a side of ranch for an extra $2.75.

For life, liberty and great food. A favorite among cadets, American Burrito boasts an elaborate origin story involving llama ranches, a broken-down car, a 10-mile walk, a tiny taqueria and fresh cilantro. Bonus: they’ll deep-fry any burrito with a side of ranch for an extra $2.75. MacArthur’s Riverview Restaurant: Incredible views of the Hudson River. A menu prepared by chefs from the Culinary Institute of America. An exquisite outdoor patio. For those looking for a more refined experience, you can’t go wrong with MacArthur’s for a great meal on your West Point visit. Head upstairs to the Zulu Time Rooftop Bar & Lounge afterward for an adult beverage to complete the experience.

Where to go

West Point Cemetery: One of the most historically significant stops on campus, with graves of prominent American military figures.

One of the most historically significant stops on campus, with graves of prominent American military figures. Trophy Point: If you’re looking for sightseeing, this is the place. Enjoy the sweeping views of the Hudson River and spend some time at Battle Monument.

Cadet Chapel: Built in 1910, this spectacular Gothic-style chapel looks like something transported from medieval Europe. It’s notable for having the world’s largest pipe organ inside a house of worship, featuring roughly 23,500 pipes.

What to do

Cadet march-on: This is what you came for. About 20 minutes before kickoff, watch 1,000 cadets march onto the field at Michie Stadium prior to the National Anthem. Chills.

Parachute demonstration: One of the coolest, most unique traditions in college football - and sports in general - is West Point cadets jumping from a helicopter and parachuting onto the field to deliver the official game ball.

Singing the alma mater: Make sure you hang around after the final whistle to hear Army players and cadets sing the alma mater - win or lose. As a bonus, if you see Army against another service academy you’ll get to hear both alma maters following the game.

The Map

Army Black Knights · Michie Stadium

Game Day at West Point

Where to refuel and what to see before the cadets march on. Tap a pin or pick from the list.

All spotsEat & DrinkWhere to Go

On-post spots require entering through the Academy gate; visitors 17+ need a government photo ID. Check current access rules, hours and menus before you go.

Annapolis

What to eat and drink

Chick & Ruth’s Delly: With something for everyone and photos of Navy alums decorating the walls, Chick & Ruth’s is an Annapolis institution. They have sandwiches named after Supreme Court justice Thurgood Marshall and Maryland governor Larry Hogan, among many others, and their Colossal Challenge (1 1/2-pound sandwich and 116-ounce milkshake in under an hour) was featured on “Man V Food.” Spoiler alert: Adam Richman became the third person to ever accomplish the feat.

Boatyard Bar & Grill: Crab cakes and football - that’s what Maryland does! You’ve got the football taken care of, so now let’s get the crab cakes at Boatyard, a family-friendly restaurant with a signature dish that former first lady Michelle Obama reportedly called the best she’s ever had. And if you plan on going for breakfast, you can join in the tradition of the whole restaurant reciting the pledge of allegiance each morning.

Crab cakes and football - that’s what Maryland does! You’ve got the football taken care of, so now let’s get the crab cakes at Boatyard, a family-friendly restaurant with a signature dish that former first lady Michelle Obama reportedly called the best she’s ever had. And if you plan on going for breakfast, you can join in the tradition of the whole restaurant reciting the pledge of allegiance each morning. Harry Browne’s Restaurant: Want to rub shoulders with politicians at a bustling spot in the state’s capital? Look no further than Harry Browne’s, a more upscale dinner option that overlooks the Maryland State House. You’ll likely see a few Naval Academy midshipmen as well, and the 1920s-era decor has a maritime connection: zodiac chandeliers from the French ocean liner SS Normandie.

Where to go

Tour the Yard: The best way to take in the grounds of the Naval Academy is by scheduling a tour through the Armel-Leftwich Visitor Center (available seven days a week, advanced reservations encouraged). There’s a 90-minute walking tour, and they also offer a less physically demanding 75-minute electric-vehicle tour. Among the historic spots you’ll check out are Bancroft Hall, the Chapel and the crypt of Revolutionary War naval commander John Paul Jones. For the musically inclined, the “Anchors Aweigh” tour takes you through the history of the beloved song, concluding with a performance from the Naval Academy Band. The tune has, you know, a pretty decent history.

Annapolis harbor: You can’t come to Annapolis without checking out the harbor. There are several options for cruises that will take you all around the waterfront, from which you can see the Naval Academy, downtown Annapolis and the Chesapeake Bay Bridge while taking in the sea air and reveling in sailboat culture.

You can’t come to Annapolis without checking out the harbor. There are several options for cruises that will take you all around the waterfront, from which you can see the Naval Academy, downtown Annapolis and the Chesapeake Bay Bridge while taking in the sea air and reveling in sailboat culture. Ego Alley: Feel like taking in a nautical fashion show? The aptly named Ego Alley is a narrow harbor basin traditionally used by boat owners to show off their vessels to curious spectators lining the shore. After checking that out, explore the colonial-era buildings, restaurants and boutiques in historic Annapolis.

What to do

Midshipmen march-on: The must-see spectacle takes place roughly 30 minutes before kickoff, so get to your seat early.

Military flyover: Real life Top Gun , anyone? While it’s not guaranteed for every game (depends on several factors, including aircraft availability and weather), the Navy flyover will be one of the most memorable experiences of your trip. You’ll see aircraft flown by pilots with call signs like “Milkman,” “Scary Larry” and “Cat Paws.”

Real life , anyone? While it’s not guaranteed for every game (depends on several factors, including aircraft availability and weather), the Navy flyover will be one of the most memorable experiences of your trip. You’ll see aircraft flown by pilots with call signs like “Milkman,” “Scary Larry” and “Cat Paws.” Bill the Goat: Yes, Navy has a costumed goat mascot running around hyping up the crowd, but they also have a real-life goat named Bill who is generally escorted onto the field before games. Watch this dude just chilling and eating some hay before kickoff. So wholesome.

Bill the Goat snacks before the Army-Navy game on Dec. 14, 2019, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The Map

Navy Midshipmen · Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Game Day in Annapolis

Where to eat and drink, and what to see around the Yard and the harbor. Tap a pin or pick from the list.

All spotsEat & DrinkWhere to Go

Naval Academy visitors need photo ID, and the City Dock area has been under redevelopment, so check current tour times, access, hours and menus before you go.

Air Force

What to eat and drink

Green chile breakfast: My mouth is literally watering just talking about this. A savory sauce made with roasted green chiles (Pueblo chiles are the local specialty) can top any breakfast item, be it eggs, potatoes or a breakfast burrito. Some local gems to try include Kings Chef Diner, Western Omelette and Omelets Etc. - which is closest to the academy.

My mouth is literally watering just talking about this. A savory sauce made with roasted green chiles (Pueblo chiles are the local specialty) can top any breakfast item, be it eggs, potatoes or a breakfast burrito. Some local gems to try include Kings Chef Diner, Western Omelette and Omelets Etc. - which is closest to the academy. Sample some craft beer: Colorado Springs has a huge craft beer seen, so that means plenty of brewpubs to get a draft and some grub before you head to Falcon Stadium. Colorado Mountain Brewery was started by former Air Force service members, and they intentionally opened their second location close to the academy. Goat Patch Brewing Company, also veteran-owned, offers rotating seasonal beers and Neapolitan pizza, including one called “Vincent Van Goat.”

Colorado Springs has a huge craft beer seen, so that means plenty of brewpubs to get a draft and some grub before you head to Falcon Stadium. Colorado Mountain Brewery was started by former Air Force service members, and they intentionally opened their second location close to the academy. Goat Patch Brewing Company, also veteran-owned, offers rotating seasonal beers and Neapolitan pizza, including one called “Vincent Van Goat.” Thunderbird Bar: Located inside Hotel Polaris, this bar honors Cadet Squadron 27 (the Thunderbirds) and the Academy Class of 1987. Cocktail flights and handcrafted drinks inspired by the squadron highlight the menu, while the view from the bar simply cannot be topped.

Where to go

Note: If you’re reading this from the future, be sure to check out the iconic Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel, which is expected to be fully refurbished and reopened by January 2028.

General Bradley and Zita Hosmer Visitor Center: With the chapel closed for renovations until 2028, the Hosmer visitor center (opened in May 2026) should be your first stop. At 34,000 square feet, the center offers themed galleries with interactive exhibits. It’s open seven days a week, so you can check it out even if you’re making a weekend visit.

With the chapel closed for renovations until 2028, the Hosmer visitor center (opened in May 2026) should be your first stop. At 34,000 square feet, the center offers themed galleries with interactive exhibits. It’s open seven days a week, so you can check it out even if you’re making a weekend visit. Garden of the Gods: If you’re in Colorado, you need to check out some of the most beautiful landscapes in the country. There’s no shortage of things to do and see at the 1,341-acre Garden of the Gods regional park, but we’d recommend starting with the Central Garden, a relatively flat 1 1/2-mile paved trail weaving between massive sandstone formations. The best part? Admission is free! You can also take in stellar views of Pikes Peak and marvel at the natural wonder of the 35-foot, 1.4 million-pound Balanced Rock.

B-52 display: Now this is what we’re talking about. Feast your eyes on “Diamond Lil,” a real B-52 Stratofortress that entered service in 1957 and was relocated to the Academy after its retirement in 1983 (installation access pass required for visitors without a DoD ID.). Nearby are the Air Warrior Combat Memorial and an HH-3E Jolly Green helicopter honoring combat search-and-rescue personnel. So cool.

What to do

Wings of Blue parachute demonstration: Roughly 20 minutes before kickoff, treat yourself to this signature game-day experience as the academy’s parachute team descends toward Falcon Stadium.

Roughly 20 minutes before kickoff, treat yourself to this signature game-day experience as the academy’s parachute team descends toward Falcon Stadium. Military aircraft flyover: You can’t visit Air Force Academy without seeing a flyover, right? This has to be one of the most memorable sights in all of college football.

You can’t visit Air Force Academy without seeing a flyover, right? This has to be one of the most memorable sights in all of college football. Live falcon demonstration: A live falcon soaring and diving over the stadium? Count me in. Watch as arguably the best mascot in the country shows off its aerial prowess while being handled by cadet falconers.

The Map

Air Force Falcons · Falcon Stadium

Game Day in Colorado Springs

Where to eat and drink, and what to see around the Academy. Tap a pin or pick from the list.

All spotsEat & DrinkWhere to Go

Academy spots need installation access, so bring photo ID, and the Cadet Chapel is closed for renovation. Check current hours, access and menus before you go.

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