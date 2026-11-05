Why California's Mount Shasta is worth a weekend for outdoor lovers

A road leads toward Mount Shasta and Shastina in Northern California. Photo by Leonid Andronov/Getty Images

When you're heading north on Interstate 5 through Northern California toward Oregon, Mount Shasta coming into view tells you you're going the right way. I grew up in Redding, and seeing the towering, 14,179-foot volcano has always brought me a sense of peace. It's easy to understand why people feel drawn to this mountain.

As a co-author of "Moon Northern California Road Trips," I have plenty of recommendations for the town of Mount Shasta and the surrounding area. Here are my favorite things to do, places to eat and spots to sleep if this magnificent volcano pulls you into its vicinity.

What to do

Hike

Shasta-Trinity National Forest is California's largest national forest, spanning 2.2 million acres, so there's definitely no shortage of hiking trails among its pine forests, meadows, waterfalls and ridges. There are too many to list them all, but the Mount Shasta Trail Association's guides are a useful starting point. A couple of my favorite hikes in the area include:

McCloud Falls: This roughly 4-mile round-trip hike follows the river through a tree-lined basalt canyon, passing Lower, Middle and Upper falls. The Mount Shasta Trail Association rates the route easy to moderate, with about 500 feet of elevation gain. In warm weather, Lower Falls is a popular swimming spot.

This roughly 4-mile round-trip hike follows the river through a tree-lined basalt canyon, passing Lower, Middle and Upper falls. The Mount Shasta Trail Association rates the route easy to moderate, with about 500 feet of elevation gain. In warm weather, Lower Falls is a popular swimming spot. Castle Lake to Heart Lake: This moderate, 2.2-mile round-trip hike gains about 600 feet from Castle Lake to picturesque Heart Lake. When you get there, you're treated to views of Black Butte, the Eddys, Mount McLoughlin and Mount Shasta on a clear day. Follow the route in the Mount Shasta Trail Association's guide.

Check road and trail conditions before either hike. Snow and ice can change the difficulty, especially around higher-elevation Castle Lake.

Ski or snowboard at Mt. Shasta Ski Park

Beneath the massive mountain, Mt. Shasta Ski Park offers 635 acres of skiable terrain. Its winter operating dates depend on snow and weather, so check the schedule before planning your trip.

I grew up skiing here and learned to snowboard on these slopes. I even completed my first 180-degree spinout on the access road in my 1987 Chevy Blazer while learning to drive - watch out for black ice!

Since those early driving days, the resort has expanded its terrain, added another chairlift, opened new food and beverage outlets and built a couple of backcountry cabins.

Plan a Mount Shasta climb

For mountaineers, summiting Mount Shasta may be the biggest draw. But accomplishing that takes fitness, preparation, route-finding skills and the right equipment. From Bunny Flat, the climb involves more than 7,000 feet of elevation gain, and there's no marked trail all the way to the summit. Altitude, weather and conditions make this much more than a long hike.

Before planning an attempt, check the Mount Shasta Avalanche Center's climbing advisory and contact the Mount Shasta Ranger Station for current conditions and requirements. Guide services such as SWS Mountain Guides and Shasta Mountain Guides offer climbs and training.

For the popular Avalanche Gulch route, spring through early summer generally offers the best window, when consolidated snow covers loose rock. Waiting for the snow to melt does not necessarily make the climb easier. Rockfall, falling ice and rapidly changing weather remain hazards, and a guide cannot guarantee a summit.

A wilderness permit is required, along with a summit pass for travel above 10,000 feet. Climbers must also pack out human waste. Review current requirements before setting out.

Explore beyond the trails

If relaxation and a little adventure are more your speed than climbing a 14,000-foot peak, the town of Mount Shasta has room for that, too. Consider staying at Mount Shasta Resort and playing its 18-hole, par-70 golf course when conditions allow, or spending some time wandering downtown.

If you're up for a bigger adventure, Nate Scott at Apogee Paragliding offers tandem flights for aerial views of the area while he handles the flying. Contact the operator about weather and availability before planning around a flight.

Your Mount Shasta weekend

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Mountain access and activities vary by season. Check current conditions before heading out.

Where to eat

Seven Suns Coffee & Cafe

For as long as I can remember, Seven Suns Coffee & Cafe has welcomed early visitors with friendly smiles, coffee and hearty bagel sandwiches to start the morning. Open for breakfast and lunch, it also serves burritos, sandwiches, wraps, nachos, soups and salads.

Berryvale Grocery

Berryvale Grocery carries produce, meat, cheese, beer, wine, flowers and locally made items - plenty to put together a picnic or fuel an outdoor adventure. There's also a grab-and-go case for prepared food. No matter what I find in there, I feel healthy simply walking through the door.

Black Bear Diner

Known for big portions at a decent price, Black Bear Diner got its start in Mount Shasta in 1995 before expanding well beyond Northern California. I think it's the huckleberry milkshakes that are drawing people in. Or the whopping Bigfoot chicken-fried steak. Or the biscuits and cornbread muffins.

Where to stay

There are great camping options around Panther Meadows and Lake Siskiyou, though seasons and access vary. When the snow starts to fall, you may prefer a solid roof over your head, a heater and a plush bed. Here are three comfortable places to rest your weary dogs - your feet, that is, though some welcome actual dogs, too.

Inn at Mount Shasta

Just a short walk from downtown, the Inn at Mount Shasta has a cozy, clean and contemporary vibe. Rooms with king or queen beds and family suites are available. Dogs are welcome, and the front desk is staffed around the clock.

Strawberry Valley Inn

With an expansive, well-manicured lawn and a native garden to relax in, Strawberry Valley Inn feels like a home away from home. Its king and queen suites have flat-screen TVs, refrigerators, microwaves and coffee. It's also close to downtown and serves berry waffles at breakfast.

Your furry friend can stay, too; confirm the current pet fee and restrictions when booking.

Shasta Inn

Across the street from Strawberry Valley Inn, its sister property, Shasta Inn, offers a charming, rustic counterpart. Rooms have triple-sheeted king or queen beds, and some include kitchenettes.

The on-site Harvest Restaurant serves dinner. Check its current hours before visiting.

I'll see you on the mountain!

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