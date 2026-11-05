On a dramatic NC election night, these were Charlotte area's biggest surprises

A sandwich board directs voters to at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church on West Sugar Creek Road during the midterm election in Charlotte on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

On an election night full of surprises across the country, the Charlotte region presented plenty of its own dramatic moments.

Democrats captured majorities in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives while also flipping governorships and picking up ground in state legislatures.

North Carolina played a pivotal role in those gains.

Former Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper prevailed as expected in the race for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat after leading in the polls for months. But Cooper’s party also pulled off eye-catching upsets in multiple U.S. House races, including the fall of veteran GOP leader Tim Moore in a district that includes parts of Charlotte.

And Republicans will be in the minority in the North Carolina House for the first time in 16 years after Democrats defeated incumbents in Charlotte-area districts and beyond. Democrats narrowed the margins in the state Senate, too.

Here are some of the biggest surprises out of the 2026 election cycle in and around Charlotte:

Democrats flip three Cabarrus legislative seats, oust Gaston GOP incumbent

Political experts said ahead of Election Day that Cabarrus County could serve as a “bellwether” in the 2026 election cycle. Cabarrus is historically conservative. But Democrats closed the gap some in recent elections as Charlotte’s growth bled into the county.

The president’s political party also typically loses ground in midterm elections, and Republican President Donald Trump was facing low approval ratings.

But even with those factors in play, few thought Democrats would flip a trio of state legislative seats in Cabarrus.

Incumbent Republican Jonathan Almond fell to Democrat Thomas Monks by a margin of 53.8% to 46.2% in state House District 73, according to election night results. And in state House District 82, GOP incumbent Brian Echevarria failed to secure a second term against Democrat Chris Bishopp. Bishopp beat Echevarria by a margin of 56% to 44%.

On the state Senate side, Democrat April Cook defeated Republican Kevin Crutchfield in District 34 by a margin of 57.7% to 42.3%.

The surprises extended into Gaston County, too. Republican state Rep. Donnie Loftis lost by a margin of 51.6% to 48.4% to Democrat Mark D. Carver in state House District 109, according to unofficial results from the State Board of Elections.

Those pick-ups helped Democrats capture a majority in the state House. The final count with all precincts reporting showed a state House as of 2027 with 70 Democrats, 49 Republicans and one unaffiliated representative, the Raleigh News & Observer reported, though some races are close enough to go to a recount.

“North Carolinians voted for a legislature that puts their families first,” House Democratic Leader Robert Reives said in a statement. “They want to afford their bills, send their children to strong public schools, and know their representatives are listening. Our candidates earned their trust by showing up and taking their concerns seriously. Now we have a responsibility to turn that trust into results, and we are ready to get to work.”

While Democrats aren’t projected to have a majority in the state Senate, they did make a significant dent in Republicans’ advantage in the chamber.

Democrats win big in southeast Mecklenburg

On paper, Democrats looked to be well-positioned in southeast Mecklenburg County.

In state Senate District 42, Democrat Woodson Bradley was running as an incumbent in her rematch with Republican Stacie McGinn. State House District 105 candidate Ken McCool garnered significant financial support in his bid to oust Republican Tricia Cotham.

And as Democrats, Bradley and McGinn appeared to have the overall political environment on their side.

But it was reasonable to assume both would have to wait a while to know their fates on election night. Both districts went to recounts and were ultimately decided by about 200 votes each in 2024.

Both are also relatively evenly divided by party. Senate District 41 is 50.07% Democrat to 47.73% Republican, according to Dave’s Redistricting, which analyzes voting data to determine partisan lean. House District 105 is 46.56% Democratic to 51.26% Republican, per Dave’s Redistricting.

Instead, Bradley and McCool both led from the first batch of election results and appear to have won by double digits.

Bradley beat McGinn by a margin of 58.9% to 41.12%, according to unofficial results from the State Board of Elections. McCool defeated Cotham by a margin of 57.1% to 42.9%.

Moore falls in Charlotte-area U.S. House district on bad night for congressional Republicans

The “blue wave” impacted federal races in the Charlotte area, too.

In congressional District 14, Democratic challenger Lakesha Womack shocked incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Tim Moore. The district includes part of Mecklenburg County, as well as Burke, Cleveland, Gaston and Rutherford and Polk counties.

Moore won the district in 2024 with 58.1% of the vote after a long tenure as the influential speaker of the state House.

And Womack was served with a criminal summons at a Polk County campaign rally in mid-October in connection with a felony charge dating back nearly seven years. The charge stems from a rental car that Womack allegedly failed to return in 2019, the Observer reported previously. She called ads from “Friends of Tim Moore” about the charge “deceptive.”

Despite the drama and Moore’s apparent advantage, Womack beat Moore by a margin of 51.1% to 48.9% with all precincts reporting.

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton celebrated the win in a statement.

“Congresswoman-Elect Womack has endured attacks against her character, family and never once did she waiver,” Clayton said. “Her strength and steadfast commitment to fight for and work with her constituents prove why the district voted for her and we look forward to watching her work in Washington!”

Democratic challenger Cyril Jefferson also defeated incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Addison McDowell in North Carolina’s 6th Congressional District, which includes Davidson, Davie and Rowan counties, along with portions of Cabarrus, Forsyth and Guilford counties.

The margin in that race with all precincts reporting was nearly identical to Womack’s advantage over Moore.