Spans of iconic NC bridge to be dropped intact into Albemarle Sound, state says

The 2.8-mile-long Lindsay C. Warren Bridge over the Alligator River is going to be taken apart and the parts will be used as an artificial reef in the Albemarle Sound, the state says. Street View image from Sept. 2025. © 2026 Google

An iconic bridge used for decades by Outer Banks tourists is set to be closed and disassembled, but North Carolina officials have a plan to preserve its 300 spans – at the bottom of the Albemarle Sound.

The 2.8-mile-long Lindsay C. Warren Bridge on U.S. 64 is to become an artificial reef that will resemble a giant Lego set of unassembled bridge spans. Each piece will be 60-feet by 30-feet, with traffic lanes and concrete railings included.

Work is underway to replace the Lindsay C. Warren Bridge on U.S. 64 over the Alligator River in Tyrrell and Dare counties. The old bridge will be used as an artificial reef, the state says. NC Department of Transportation map

Artificial Reef Coordinator Jordan Byrum jokes that fans of the old bridge will be able to put on scuba gear and stand in traffic lanes at a depth of about 15-feet. But he says the sound water is too cloudy to enjoy the view.

“This is not a spot I’d choose to go scuba diving in my free time. You won’t see anything,” he told The Charlotte Observer.

It’s anglers who will benefit most from the sunken concrete sections, experts say. The durable material is known to attract sea life to areas that are largely void of fish, creating a destination for fishing boats.

The proposed reef will cover 125 acres of barren sand, about 3.5 miles northeast of the mouth of Alligator River, officials say.

“Built in 1960, the Lindsay C. Warren Bridge, also referred to as Alligator River Bridge, has been rated ‘structurally deficient.’ This does not imply that the 65-year-old bridge is unsafe. It means the bridge is reaching the end of its lifecycle and must be monitored, inspected and maintained on a more frequent basis,” state officials said in a Nov. 4 news release.

“The work to maintain the current bridge negatively impacts its ability to provide a reliable connection between Columbia, Manns Harbor, Manteo and the Outer Banks.”

Construction on the new 3-mile-long bridge began in early 2025, and it is scheduled to open in the fall of 2028. That’s when work will begin on dismantling the old bridge. The construction project is estimated to cost $523 million.

Among the differences in the new bridge will be its height: The old bridge was so low, a swing-span was needed to let large vessels pass through as traffic waited.

The new bridge will have 65-foot vertical channel clearance, eliminating the need for a swing-span, officials said.

The fate of the obsolete swing-span has yet to be decided.

“It’s too big to sit in the water at the depth of the proposed site. The site is about 15-feet deep, and we like six feet of water depth over that for clearance,” Byrum said. “It’s around 12 feet tall. It may be cut up and scrapped, or it can be cut up and put at the reef site.”

The new bridge will be 1,500 feet north of the existing bridge, which is about a 170-mile drive east from downtown Raleigh.

North Carolina’s Division of Marine Fisheries maintains 72 artificial reefs, 29 in the estuaries and 43 in the ocean, and they range from a half mile to 38 miles from shore, the state says.

To attend the meeting

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries will hold a public informational meeting on establishing a new estuarine artificial reef in Albemarle Sound. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 3, in Room 110 at the College of the Albemarle, on U.S. 64 in Manteo.

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