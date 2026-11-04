$2 million Powerball ticket was sold at convenience store near Charlotte

The $3 ticket was sold on Halloween at the Sam’s Mart on N.C. 49 in Harrisburg, Powerball officials say. Street View image from Aug. 2023. © 2026 Google

A lottery ticket worth $2 million was told over the weekend at a Sam’s Mart on N.C. 49 in Harrisburg, according to Powerball officials.

The $3 Power Play ticket was purchased Saturday (Halloween), and it matched all five numbers on the white balls to win $1 million.

“The prize doubled to $2 million when the 2X multiplier came up. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million,” N.C. Education Lottery officials said in a news release.

The winning numbers were: 2, 4, 18, 50, 56. The ticket holder fell short of matching the red ball, which was 20.

“Saturday’s drawing also saw a $50,000 winning ticket from Union County. That $2 ticket was purchased at Stallion Monroe on U.S. 74 West in Monroe,” lottery officials said.

Winners have 180 days to claim the prize.

The jackpot for matching all the numbers currently sits at $835 million, or a cash value of $357.9 million, according to Powerball officials.

Harrisburg is in Cabarrus County, about a 15-mile drive northeast from uptown Charlotte.

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