Sandwich shop worker stabbed when employees take on 2 angry patrons, NC police say

A 20-year-old worker at the sandwich shop was taken to a hospital with a stab wound, police say. He was also punched in the face and spit on, court documents report. McClatchy News archive photo

A sandwich shop brawl in the middle of the night turned potentially deadly when a patron stabbed one of the employees outside the restaurant, according to investigators in North Carolina.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, at Istanbul Gyro & Burger on West 4th Street in Winston-Salem, and two women have been identified as suspects in the fight, officials say.

“A patron of the business, Ms. La’Nautica King, initiated an altercation with business personnel, assaulting a staff member and damaging property inside the business,” Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

“Ibrahim Alku, business personnel, tried to make Ms. King leave the business and the altercation proceeded outside the business. Another patron, Ms. Nautica Davis, then stabbed Mr. Alku.”

Alku was also punched in the face and spit on, court documents report.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The weapon used was a pocket knife, an arrest warrant says.

Nautica Davis, 20, was arrested and police say they charged her with:

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

Disorderly conduct

Simple Affray

Carrying a concealed weapon

La’Nautica King, 26, was also arrested and charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and injury to personal property, police said.

Winston-Salem is about an 80-mile drive northeast from uptown Charlotte.

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