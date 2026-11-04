Fantasy football: NFL week 9 sit or start advice for team managers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young carries the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad follows during the game on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. TRACY KIMBALL/tkimball@charlotteobserver.com

The playoff race is heating up, and there’s little room for mistakes as we move deeper into the season. Let’s dive into the Week 9 matchups and find the players who can make a difference in your lineup.

Fantasy football enthusiast Jonathan Rubin

Featured Starts

Quarterback

Brock Purdy (vs. Las Vegas): It’s been three weeks since Brock Purdy last finished as atop-10 fantasy QB, but this week’s matchup against the Raiders presents an excellent opportunity to get back there. Las Vegas has allowed 24 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season, including 28 over its last four games. The 49ers’ bye week also came at a good time, with Mike Evans and Nick Bosa optimistic about returning and the addition of Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner providing another boost. If San Francisco’s defense can create turnovers and give the offense favorable field position, Purdy could benefit from some short fields in this one. The schedule gets tougher after this game, making this a perfect week to get him into your lineup.

Other Starts: Patrick Mahomes (vs. NY Jets), Sam Darnold (vs. Arizona)

Running Back

Jonah Coleman (@ Carolina): The stars might be aligning for Jonah Coleman, who at this point shouldn’t still be sitting on waiver wires as he appears to be taking over Denver’s backfield. Since returning from injury in Week 7, Coleman has outcarried J.K. Dobbins in back-to-back games and, with R.J. Harvey on IR, led the Broncos in both carries and receptions among running backs in Week 8. The matchup couldn’t get much better, as Carolina ranks 30th in rushing yards allowed per game and has surrendered multiple 200-yard rushing performances. If Coleman continues to get more volume, this could be the start of a breakout second half for the rookie.

Other Starts: Omarion Hampton (vs. Houston), Aaron Jones (vs. Buffalo), Zach Charbonnet (vs .Arizona)

Wide Receiver

Keenan Allen (vs. Dallas): For the past several seasons, Allen has continued to produce consistent fantasy value, even when he’s been viewed as an afterthought. With plenty of speculation surrounding Jonathan Taylor in Indianapolis, Allen has quietly emerged as a top-24 WR over the last three weeks in PPR. This week’s matchup in Dallas should force the Colts t othrow, creating another opportunity for Allen to contribute. While he may not give you a high number of receiving yards, a 6-7 reception performance is well within reach, keeping him a solid starting option in PPR leagues.

Other Starts: Ladd McConkey (vs. Houston), Jordan Addison (vs. Buffalo), Jakobi Meyers (@Baltimore), Malik Washington (vs. Detroit)

Tight End

Kyle Pitts (vs. Cincinnati): I’ll chalk up last week’s 2.6-point performance to the miserable, rainy conditions in Tampa Bay, which clearly impacted Pitts and the Falcons’ passing game. rainy conditions in Tampa Bay, which clearly impacted Pitts and the Falcons’ passing game. Back in a controlled environment in Atlanta, facing an opponent capable of putting points on the board, Kyle Pitts could be in line for a spike week. Before last week’s letdown, he had delivered three consecutive performances of more than 12 PPR points, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him return to that form. This week’s matchup also features the highest projected game total on the slate at 51.5 points, suggesting plenty of scoring opportunities. I’m not hesitating to go right back to Pitts this week.

Other Starts: Colston Loveland (vs. Tampa Bay), Jake Ferguson (@ Indianapolis)

Featured Sits

Quarterback

Bryce Young (vs. Denver): It’s been a far cry from the start of the season, when Bryce Young looked like a legitimate breakout candidate, but now he’s looking like more of a matchup-dependent option. Much of the blame falls on Carolina’s offensive line, which has struggled to keep pressure off Young in recent games against the Buccaneers and Packers. It doesn’t get any easier this week with the Broncos coming to Charlotte, as Denver remains a top-five fantasy defense despite missing Patrick Surtain for several games. Young managers likely have other options at this point, making this a good week to look elsewhere at QB until Carolina can get its offensive issues figured out.

Other Sits: CJ Stroud (@ LA Chargers), Jacoby Brissett (@ Seattle).

Running Back

D’Andre Swift (vs. Tampa Bay): It seems like every year, a defense that was barely a late-round flier ends up emerging as a top-five fantasy defense. This season, that team looks to be the Buccaneers. They’ve yet to allow a 100-yard rusher through the first half of the season and have held opposing running backs to just 3.6 yards per carry. D’Andre Swift is a top-10 fantasy RB, so he’s certainly a tough sit, but this could be a week to temper expectations. Swift had three touchdowns last week in Seattle despite only having 69 yards on 2.6 yards per carry. If he doesn’t happen to fall into the end zone multiple times again, Swift might be closer to the low teens than his usual 15-20-point range. He’ll likely need a big run or those scores to deliver his normal finish.

Other Sits: Blake Corum (@ Washington), Rachaad White (vs. LA Rams), Emanuel Wilson (vs .Arizona)

Wide Receiver

Michael Wilson (@ Seattle): It was shaping up to be a tale of two halves for Wilson through the first eight games of the season. He was the WR15 through Weeks 1-4 but slipped to WR37 ove rWeeks 5-7. Last week’s 28-point performance against a favorable matchup in Dallas was encouraging, but things are about to get considerably tougher. His next three opponents are the Seahawks, Rams, and Chiefs, with Seattle presenting a particularly difficult challenge. The Seahawks have allowed just two double-digit fantasy performances to opposing pass catchers this season. Given Wilson’s inconsistent production and the challenging stretch ahead, I’ mlooking for alternative options this week and would even explore trading him while his value has received a boost from last week’s performance.

Other Sits: Jameson Williams (@ Miami), DJ Moore (@ Minnesota), Devaughn Vele (vs .Cleveland), Chris Godwin (@ Chicago).

Tight End

Dalton Kincaid (@ Minnesota): Kincaid has averaged a modest five targets per game and, after opening the season with a couple of spike weeks, has managed just two 10-plus-point performances over his last five games. Things don’t get any easier this week as he travels to Minnesota to face a defense that is elite in virtually every relevant passing category. The Vikings have allowed just two tight ends to go over 50 receiving yards and have held all but twe opposing quarterbacks under 200 passing yards. Simply put, Minnesota’s defense is a matchup to avoid, particularly for fringe fantasy options. This week, I’d be looking to sit Kincaid and several other Bills players.

Other Sits: Tucker Kraft (@ New England), Mark Andrews (vs. Jacksonville)