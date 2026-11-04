‘I want to send a message': Inside NC's blue wave are Charlotte voters fed up with Trump

State Sen. Woodson Bradley, center, celebrates Democrats’ sweeping election wins alongside representatives in the N.C. House during a Mecklenburg County Democratic Party event at Lenny Boy Brewing Co. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Nick Sullivan/nsullivan@charlotteobserver.com

One by one, an assortment of Republican and independent voters walked out of a south Charlotte polling site last week. Few appeared to be particularly thrilled after having cast their ballots.

Several said they felt exasperated about the toxicity of politics in Washington, about the high cost of gas and food, about the treatment of immigrants. They weren’t thinking so much about state or local issues in this election; in many cases, it wasn’t even about the names on the ballot.

This was a referendum on President Donald Trump.

“People want a more balanced government,” said Jill Heddleson, an unaffiliated voter. “In general, you really should be educated on each individual race and what each candidate stands for, but I guess I want to send a message.”

Heddleson and her husband, a lifelong Republican, said they voted straight Democratic tickets in a departure from their typical voting habits. They weren’t alone.

The blue tsunami that swept the nation Tuesday included North and South Carolina, where voters elected Roy Cooper and Annie Andrews to U.S. Senate seats. Tar Heel Democrats also flipped the state House and broke the GOP’s Senate supermajority.

On Tuesday night, the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party celebrated one win after another as announcements rolled in that more seats from across the country flipped in their favor. The party packed into Lenny Boy Brewing Co. frequently erupted into roars of applause as the night went on.

Cooper’s defeat of Michael Whatley made him North Carolina’s first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate since 2008.

U.S. Rep. Alma Adams of Charlotte, who won reelection the 12th district, said she looked forward to working with Cooper on top issues facing Americans.

“I have no tears for those folks who are losing,” Adams said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do. We’ve got too many people who don’t have health care. We have too many people who don’t have decent, affordable places to live. We have too many people who can’t put gas in their car.”

Trump is ‘kryptonite’

Diane Langevin, a Democrat who volunteered at a Mint Hill early voting site, said she saw a surge in unaffiliated voters turning out. The final election result Tuesday wasn’t a surprise, she said as she watched the numbers: It was a relief.

“That built up my excitement more just seeing people coming to vote,” said Langevin, who was at the Democrats’ watch party. “I’m on pins and needles.”

Outside of party circles, many voters said they weren’t necessarily won over by Democrats. They were more motivated by their dismay for Republicans.

Trump is “kryptonite” for Republicans on the ballot, said Edwin Peacock, a former Charlotte City Council member who learned that the hard way when he lost an election bid last year.

Ahead of Tuesday, Peacock predicted that moderate south Charlotte Republicans like himself would be more likely to vote a split ticket.

“Not enough people dislike Cooper,” Peacock said. “And I think that Whatley, for a lot of those types of Republicans, may have really just disenchanted them because he’s basically said, ‘There is no daylight between Donald Trump and I.’

“(Trump) has not been an additive as it relates to off-cycle races, and I don’t think this is going to be an exception,” he added.

Peacock said the blue tide started to turn last November, when he ran an unsuccessful campaign for one of the City Council’s four at-large seats. He lost by 41,000 votes, or a margin of almost 10%, despite holding name recognition and raising far more money than any other city candidate.

Charlotte voters only grew more dissatisfied with Trump following the ICE raids last November, which Peacock said lacked targeted enforcement and went beyond simply securing the border.

‘The lesser of two evils’

People outside an early-voting location at Marion Diehl Recreation Center last week listed ICE enforcement among myriad concerns that drove them to the polls, including affordability and the war in Iran.

Vincent Karuza, an unaffiliated voter who feels Democrats don’t do enough for progressive causes, called both parties “horrible” but sided with Democrats in hopes they would obstruct the Trump administration’s will.

“You always feel like you’re doing the lesser of two evils rather than getting the very best option,” said Jade Mason, a Democrat.

Jennifer Hall, a Republican, said she felt politicians on both sides of the aisle are too extreme and do not represent the “majority middle.” She voted mostly Republican this year but sided with Cooper for the Senate because she felt he was the more moderate option and had a strong track record as governor.

Hall was disappointed by the lack of Republican options in local races. Most local candidates ran unopposed, including judges, school board members and county commissioners.

“I found that I really didn’t have a choice there,” Hall said.