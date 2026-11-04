Conspicuous SUV linked to western NC crime spree is being called the ‘TarpMobile'

The SUV, dubbed the “TarpMobile” on social media, is linked to store break-ins reported Oct. 30 in Wilkes, Alexander and Caldwell counties. Facebook screengrab

A criminal enterprise in western North Carolina has won the attention of social media, after surveillance photos showed the getaway car roams the night wrapped in blue tarps.

The SUV, dubbed the “TarpMobile” on Facebook, is linked to store break-ins in Wilkes, Alexander and Caldwell counties. The driver has also been photographed wearing the same blue material, resulting in a nickname: “Tarpoleon Dynamite.”

The suspect was seen wearing a matching poncho at one of the crime scenes, photos show. Some have called the suspect “Tarpoleon Dynamite” on social media. Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office photo

“Do you recognize the vehicle or know who may be responsible? Even the smallest piece of information could help investigators,” the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post.

Hundreds of people have responded to the plea, many of them incredulous that an SUV covered in tarps hasn’t been noticed in traffic at 3 a.m.

“You’re telling me, out of all the counties that this ... car was traveling in, that not one single person or cop thought this was suspicious?” a commenter called Xsta Mac wrote on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

“I can drive down the road with a tag light out and get pulled over, but no cop seen this ... going down the road?” Kiowa Partin Sr. wrote.

“They probably just broke even on this job with the overhead for the cost of tarps,” Brent Mccrary posted.

“Any store recently sell a lot of blue tarps!?” Diane Keady Albers asked on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

The consensus among commenters is the vehicle appears to be a Toyota 4Runner, and the tarps were used because something about the body is incriminating.

Photos of suspect were also posted online, showing they were covered up, too, including one appearing to be draped in a shiny metallic poncho that resembled aluminum foil.

“Pretty sure that’s George Clinton from Parliament-Funkadelic,” Joseph Mike wrote.

Caldwell County is about a 75-mile drive northwest from uptown Charlotte.

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