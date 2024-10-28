New Lake Norman growth plan moves ahead with over 300 single-family houses, townhomes

More housing is coming to Mooresville .

M/I Homes, a national builder, plans to construct 313 homes on 123 acres off Rinehardt Road in the Lake Norman area.

“Mooresville continues to be a good growth area for the Charlotte suburbs,” said George Schulmeyer, the area president for M/I Homes. “It is still close enough for people who commute to jobs in Charlotte… We want to create a little bit of a destination, so when you go to this neighborhood, you might not have to leave all weekend.”

The new community, Cambrey Pointe, will have 201 single-family homes and 112 townhomes. It’ll take about a year to develop the land and construction will begin after that. Sales are expected to start in 2026.

Residents in rapidly growing Mooresville, and other areas in the Lake Norman region, have been asking local officials to put a hold on development .

As thousands flock to Lake Norman’s ‘paradise,’ traffic and growth spark concerns

Rendering of what a single-family home could look like at Cambrey Pointe in Moorseville. Courtesy of M/I Homes

About the new development coming to Mooresville

In Cambrey Pointe, the single family’s will range from 2,300 to 3,900 square feet and two stories. There will be four to six bedroom options and up to five bathrooms. All homes will come with a two-car garage.

The townhomes can have up to four bedrooms, three and half baths and will range from 1,963 to 2,336 square feet. Some community amenities will include a pool, playground, pickleball courts and walking trails.

M/I Homes purchased the site near Selma Berke Middle School in September for a little under $12.9 million, according to Iredell County records.

There’s no set price points for the homes yet but Schulmeyer said it’ll be in line with the market.

Currently, M/I Homes has several other sites in the Lake Norman area. In the Whitaker Pointe community in Huntersville, there’s over 130 homes starting at $531,990. In the Spring Grover community, which is also in Huntersville, there are 124 single-family homes starting at $562,990.

Rendering of what a townhomes could look like at Cambrey Pointe in Moorseville. Courtesy of M/I Homes

Lake Norman growth concerns

Schulmeyer said this project has taken over a year and half to get off the ground. The reason is part planning process, such as zoning requirements, but mainly the need for community engagement.

The population growth has been exponential in Mooresville, going from a population of 8,600 in 1980 to almost 55,000. That growth has led Mooresville officials to reject several multifamily projects in the past two years because of infrastructure concerns such as traffic and roadway improvements.

Schulmeyer said M/I has been proactive in ensuring community concerns were addressed on issues like traffic and preservation of green space.

With more and more people wanting to call the area home, however, housing is a necessity. But the type of project is important.

“If it’s not a well thought out plan, if you didn’t talk to the community, if you didn’t get feedback, there’s a chance you might not get it approved,” Schulmeyer said. “It’s responsible planning… and it’s going to take a while to go through how to make it the best place for the area.”