What’s open and safe to do in Brevard after Hurricane Helene hit Western North Carolina?

When Hurricane Helene struck Western North Carolina last month, the small city of Brevard experienced record flooding and rainfall (18.34 inches, according to Brevard News Beat ), downed trees and road destruction.

However, downtown Brevard was left in much better condition than some other places in Transylvania County, the nonprofit Heart of Brevard has stated. While the North Carolina Department of Transportation advises caution when traveling near affected areas in the region, Brevard is welcoming visitors.

“Hang your hat, stay a while,” Explore Brevard posted on Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 20. “Transylvania County and its businesses need your support now more than ever. With fall foliage showing its brilliance, it’s the perfect time to visit.”

As we continue our series on post-hurricane traveling in Western North Carolina, you can browse our other guides here:

Here is what you need to know about traveling to Brevard in the near future.

Is travel to Brevard safe?

Yes, Brevard is open and accessible for tourism. Be mindful of road closures as crews continue to clean up after Hurricane Helene.

Some trails and waterfalls are reopening, including The Pisgah Ranger District of Pisgah National Forest and Looking Glass Falls . However, the city urges caution if you plan to hike, as emergency crews may not be able to get to you quickly , should you need help. Access may be more limited due to Helene’s destruction, as well.

Want to help with Helene recovery? A donation to the Transylvania Tomorrow Small Business Emergency Relief Fund will support businesses in need during this time.

What about fall leaves? Some of the higher elevations have no leaves after Helene, but lower elevations have some good fall color, meteorologist Brad Panovich reported on Sunday, Oct. 20. A WCNC map shows Blowing Rock’s color to be past peak, but don’t let that stop you from visiting the city famous for its white squirrels .

How to get to Brevard

Travelers who plan to visit are encouraged to drive to Cherokee with caution and safety in mind.

Brevard is accessible from Charlotte via I-85 South to U.S. 74 West and I-26 West. Other options are taking I-85 South to I-26 West, or I-85 South to SC-11 South.

From Raleigh/Durham , you can to Brevard via I-40 West and I-85 South.

Can I stay in Brevard?

Check directly with your hotel, cabin or campgrounds regarding your reservation before you head out, Explore Brevard advises.

The Bromfield Inn

Location: 60 Woodside Dr, Brevard, NC 28712

The Bromfield Inn lost power and had a temporary cell and internet service set up during the first couple of days after Hurricane Helene, but said it otherwise has fared well . The elegant B&B was built in 1926 and restored in 2017. It’s an easy walk to Brevard’s downtown shops and restaurants.

Dupont Yurts

Location: 3945 Staton Rd, Hendersonville, NC 28739

Dupont Yurts did not experience much structural damage from Hurricane Helene . It closed for two and a half weeks during a busy time of year to preserve needed resources for first responders, utility workers and other needed crews. It has now reopened for glamping and camping and could use support via fresh bookings. Its address is Hendersonville but it’s only a 20-minute drive to downtown Brevard .

The Sunset Motel

Location: 523 S Broad St, Brevard, NC 28712

The Sunset Motel takes you on a 1960s adventure in “the land of waterfalls,” aka, Brevard. Last year, USA Today Readers named it the best roadside motel in the country . Your retro weekend with fall leaves as a backdrop will leave you feeling refreshed before your return to the big city.

The Sunset Motel in Brevard, North Carolina. Joseph Diepenbrock/VisitNC.com

What restaurants are open in Brevard?

Restaurants are largely open and accessible in Brevard, and here are a few local spots to check out:

185 King Street and Noblebräu Brewing

Location: 185 King St, Brevard, NC 28712

Looking for music, food or good beer? Brevard’s 185 King Street and Noblebräu Brewing are here to feed and entertain: The live music venue reopened Oct. 1 after the storm. It invited the community to use its internet connection, and the brewery was able to fill up water vessels for anyone who needed. Check the event schedule before your trip, and while you’re there, you can plan to enjoy handhelds and bar bites, with your choice of beer on draft , of course.

Music venue 185 King Street and Noblebrau Brewing in Brevard, North Carolina. Sarah Leek/VisitNC.com

The Bohemian

Location: 192 W Main St, Brevard, NC 28712

The Bohemian Restaurant reopened its doors in Brevard just a couple of days after Hurricane Helene, inviting people in to relax and take a break from the hurricane devastation. It has also offered to feed anyone in need during this time. Visit the restaurant that features cuisine from around the world for brunch, lunch or dinner. You can enjoy a Greek dish of chicken breast and lamb chops, Moroccan couscous, Indian dish favorite chicken tikka masala and more. It’s open 7 days a week during brunch and dinner hours.

Rocky’s Grill & Soda Shop

Location: 50 S Broad St, Brevard, NC 28712

Rocky’s Grill & Soda Shop has been a local staple for more than 30 years in Brevard, and it recently celebrated a grand reopening with new owners. Breakfast includes breakfast sandwiches, a la carte items or the Graceland platter, which of course is a reference to an Elvis favorite: French toast stuffed with peanut butter and bananas, with crumbled bacon on top. Visit for breakfast from 7 a.m.-10:30 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., or stop by in the early evening (until 6 p.m.) for some ice cream. Closed Mondays.

Rocky’s Grill & Soda Shop in Brevard, North Carolina. Chris Council and Emily Chaplin/VisitNC.com

Quotations Coffee Shop

Location: 147 E Main St Suite 200, Brevard, NC 28712

Quotations Coffee Shop was thankfully unharmed during Hurricane Helene, and all of its employees remained safe. This allowed the shop to stay open and help the community during that time. “We are all so thankful for the support through this time, but this coming at a prime time for tourists, many businesses will suffer, and their employees, who live in these devastated communities,” the coffee shop stated. “Remember not only in the coming holiday season, but all the time to shop your local businesses. The coffee shop opens at 7 a.m. on the weekdays and 8 a.m. on weekends, and closes at 4. It’s closed each Tuesday.

Resources to check before you go

Some storm cleanup may still be underway in Cherokee and in other towns you may stop in along your route. Make sure to get the most up-to-date information you can before you head out.