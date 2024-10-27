As the playoffs approach, teams jockey for position in The Observer’s Sweet 16 rankings

As we head into the last week of the regular season for many teams, Weddington holds onto the top spot in The Observer’s Sweet 16 high school football poll.

The poll, started in 1984, ranks the top teams in the media company’s coverage area, which includes teams from the following counties: Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Union and York and Lancaster counties in South Carolina.

This week, the top 11 spots remained the same and no new teams joined the poll. With several rivalry games on the schedule for Friday, next week’s rankings could look a lot different.

▪ Note: The poll is compiled by long time N.C. football expert Chris Hughes, a co-host of The Observer’s “Talking Preps” streaming show.

This week’s ranking