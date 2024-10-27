Why don’t Trump and immigrant-haters show some kindness to others? | Opinion

I saw a story about a wonderful man giving up his first-class seat on an airplane so a struggling, 94-year-old woman could sit.

In a world of war and such poverty, I wish some of those immigrant-haters would show kindness in their approach to immigration. With immigrants, we can let them in without giving up our seats in first class.

If we had passed the bipartisan immigration bill that Donald Trump refused to let pass in Congress, we would have been a step closer to fair immigration without any of us losing our first-class seats.

Katherine Nelson, Rock Hill

Public schools

As 84% of North Carolina children attend public schools , I have to ask why is public education so poorly supported by NC’s taxpayers? The General Assembly has allotted money to opportunity scholarships, made available to the 26% of students in NC who attend private schools.

Some children in rural counties do not even have access to private schools, yet we all pay the taxes. Without access to private schools, these students are excluded from this taxpayer-paid benefit. “Taxation without representation” should be fighting words.

If economic development is really what NC needs, then elect people who will actually vote to support public schools and environmental issues! Education, health and jobs are the keys to our future. Let’s put our votes toward what NC needs!

Margaret Howe-Soper, Charlotte

Endorsements

I look forward to your completed endorsements for the 2024 Election. But I would strongly request that in the future you complete them prior to voting starting. We are having record early voting and tightening rules regarding absentee voting.

While you had the major endorsements released, those are not typically the ones for which an attentive voter needs guidance. It is the officers of state, the judicial races and local races like soil and water conservation in which there is often little information available. I’m more than happy to vote across party lines for someone who has served well or brings expertise. Please commit to having all endorsements ready prior to voting commencing in future elections.

Stephen Valder, Charlotte

Menopause

Too often, women needlessly suffer from menopause-related complications — accepting them as an immutable law of nature. This is not caused by a lack of concern by the medical community, but a lack of knowledge about evidence-based solutions for higher-efficacy menopausal care. A study of OB/GYN residents found only 31.3% received a formal menopause curriculum and 83.8% stated the need for more menopause educational resources. Menopause complications include depression, anxiety, osteoporosis, obesity, brain fog, diminished libido, insomnia, lethargy, hair loss, hot flashes and many other issues.

To improve care for menopausal women we must; pass the Advancing Menopause Care and Mid-Life Women’s Health Act (S.4246) to invest $275 million in research, healthcare training and education; mandate menopause-related training for medical providers during academic and in-field training; require continuing medical education programs for medical providers to treat menopausal women.

With the proper training of medical providers and increased patient knowledge, we will improve the health and well-being of countless women.

Donna White, Charlotte

Immigration

Any person born in a foreign country who came to the United States with a student visa, work permit or other legal means and decided to apply for a green card and, later, citizenship, is an immigrant, like it or not. Many who came by these legal means believe that they have different status than the ones who are poor, seeking political asylum or simply looking for a better life for their families.

In my case, I came to America when I married a Californian. In spite of having visited and lived in the United States at times since a young age, because of my father’s diplomatic career, I confess that it was painful to give up my diplomatic passport. But it was glorious to be able to apply for the green card and become a citizen of this country some years later. It is an adventure I will never stop treasuring. I wish people would realize that looking down on the immigrants of today is to look down on ourselves.

Marita Lintz, Charlotte