NC man wins $1 million for signing Elon Musk petition. Why the checks may be short-lived

A Holly Springs man reaped $1 million for signing billionaire Elon Musk ’s petition about the Constitution.

The petition explains that signers favor the constitutional rights to free speech and bearing firearms .

Each day through Nov. 5, one petition signer from either Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin or North Carolina will receive $1 million, according to America PAC.

Those are considered election battleground states that could go either way in the presidential race. Musk supports former President Donald Trump in the race.

Because of that connection to the election, the checks may be short-lived. The U.S. Department of Justice warned America PAC on Wednesday that the $1 million sweepstakes may violate federal law, CNN reported. That’s because federal law prohibits paying people to vote, and the petition requires signers to be registered voters, according to CNN.

For now, though, Andy Steinle is a million bucks the better.

Steinle’s name was chosen as the petition surpassed a million signatures Tuesday night, according to Musk’s America political action committee.

America PAC posted Steinle’s big win on Musk-owned X, formerly known as Twitter. The post included a picture of Steinle, his wife and daughter smiling as they held an enlarged version of the check.

Tesla founder Musk is the richest man in the world, with an estimated net worth that jumped $4 billion this week to $26 billion , Forbes reported after shares in the electric-vehicle maker surged.