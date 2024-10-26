After stadium evacuation for a storm, Concert for Carolina-goers are let back in

Bank of America Stadium officials warned the sold-out crowd at the Concert for Carolina to “seek cover” due to severe weather in the area on Saturday.

The stadium was evacuated. Concert goers have since been allowed to return.

At 5:15 p.m., Doppler radar revealed heavy rain from 8 miles northwest of uptown Charlotte to 5 miles southwest of Gastonia, and moving east at 25 mph, according to a National Weather Service Special Weather Statement.

The severe weather area included Charlotte, Gastonia, Matthews, Mint Hill and Mount Holly.

“Very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas,” NWS meteorologists said in the statement. “Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph also may occur with the rainfall.”

Only a rain drop or two was falling when stadium officials announced at 5:23 p.m.: “Due to inclement weather, we ask you to exit the seating area. We will inform you when it is safe to return”

Bank of America Stadium was evacuated ahead of Concert for Carolina due to inclement weather. Théoden Janes

Only about 10,000 or 15,000 people were in the stadium at the time.

The show was scheduled to start at 5:15 p.m. but didn’t.

At 5:26 p.m., the AccuWeather app warned of “lightning in your area!”

The rain and any severe weather was expected to last only about an hour, NWS meteorologist Jake Wimberley said at 5:30 p.m.

At 6:22 p.m., stadium officials lifted the seek-cover protoco l. “It is safe to return to your seats,” officials said on X, the former Twitter. “The show will begin shortly.”

Bank of America Stadium was evacuated ahead of Concert for Carolina due to inclement weather on Saturday, Oct. 26. At 6:22 p.m., fans were let back in from the concourse to their seats. Théoden Janes

