Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Charlotte Observer

    After stadium evacuation for a storm, Concert for Carolina-goers are let back in

    By Joe Marusak, THEODEN JANES,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HLFNd_0wNcjdBm00

    Bank of America Stadium officials warned the sold-out crowd at the Concert for Carolina to “seek cover” due to severe weather in the area on Saturday.

    The stadium was evacuated. Concert goers have since been allowed to return.

    At 5:15 p.m., Doppler radar revealed heavy rain from 8 miles northwest of uptown Charlotte to 5 miles southwest of Gastonia, and moving east at 25 mph, according to a National Weather Service Special Weather Statement.

    The severe weather area included Charlotte, Gastonia, Matthews, Mint Hill and Mount Holly.

    [CONCERT FOR CAROLINA review: A little rain can’t stop 82,000 fans from showing a whole lotta love for NC]

    “Very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas,” NWS meteorologists said in the statement. “Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph also may occur with the rainfall.”

    Only a rain drop or two was falling when stadium officials announced at 5:23 p.m.: “Due to inclement weather, we ask you to exit the seating area. We will inform you when it is safe to return”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dKQ1y_0wNcjdBm00
    Bank of America Stadium was evacuated ahead of Concert for Carolina due to inclement weather. Théoden Janes

    Only about 10,000 or 15,000 people were in the stadium at the time.

    The show was scheduled to start at 5:15 p.m. but didn’t.

    At 5:26 p.m., the AccuWeather app warned of “lightning in your area!”

    [PHOTOS: Concert for Carolina attracts fans to uptown Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium]

    The rain and any severe weather was expected to last only about an hour, NWS meteorologist Jake Wimberley said at 5:30 p.m.

    At 6:22 p.m., stadium officials lifted the seek-cover protoco l. “It is safe to return to your seats,” officials said on X, the former Twitter. “The show will begin shortly.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UHcXM_0wNcjdBm00
    Bank of America Stadium was evacuated ahead of Concert for Carolina due to inclement weather on Saturday, Oct. 26. At 6:22 p.m., fans were let back in from the concourse to their seats. Théoden Janes

    [STARTING TO HEAL: Helene victims find place to mourn and connect outside Concert for Carolina in Charlotte.]

    Related Search

    Concert for CarolinaSpecial weather statementConcert cancellationsBank of America stadiumHeleneSevere weather impact

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Agent0e368
    1d ago
    There may be no lightning, but there’s no guarantee the seats aren’t dripping wet
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Sick of being followed too close? Here’s how NC law recommends you react to tailgaters
    Charlotte Observer7 days ago
    Is this the worst Carolina Panthers team in franchise history? It’s in the top 3
    Charlotte Observer5 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    How to access livestream and watch Concert for Carolina benefit show
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Disgruntled Walmart Ex-Employee Caught on Camera Urinating on Hundreds of Dollars Worth of Products: Police
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Helene: Body of drowned female found, the storm’s 98th fatality
    The Center Square3 days ago
    Florida Postal Worker Caught on Camera Dumping Hundreds of Election Mailers, Mail-In Ballot in Woods: Court
    Latin Times3 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Vance rips Harris in battleground Georgia: 'Stop telling Americans they're bad' for wanting 'secure border'
    Fox News2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Blustering 'American Idol' Judge Luke Bryan Has 'Left Show Bosses Seething' After He Killed Chances of Beyoncé Boosting Ratings
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    After Novant billing mistake, a collection agency began targeting this NC woman
    Charlotte Observer5 days ago
    3 surgeries, MRSA, blood clots: Inside the months of recovery of Panthers’ DJ Wonnum
    Charlotte Observer4 days ago
    Meet Charlotte Observer Local News Editor Josh Bergeron at Enderly Coffee
    Charlotte Observer7 days ago
    Eric Church Announces Plan To Build 100 Homes For North Carolina Families Displaced By Hurricane Helene
    Whiskey Riff1 day ago
    When traffic will be worst for Concert for Carolina in Charlotte. Avoid these roads.
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    Vote for The Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week (10.25.24)
    Charlotte Observer7 days ago
    NC woman had plans for ‘American dream.’ Then huge hospital bills made that impossible.
    Charlotte Observer5 days ago
    A triumphant day for App State was a reminder to Western NC residents: ‘This is home’
    Charlotte Observer15 hours ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    These 8 States Are About To Get a Wawa: Is One Coming to You?
    FinanceBuzz2 days ago
    Grandfather Mountain announces reopening date after temporary closure due to Hurricane Helene
    Charlotte Observer6 days ago
    ‘Ticking time bomb’: NC woman wanted to recover after hospital visit. Then came the bills.
    Charlotte Observer5 days ago
    79-year-old NC barbecue restaurant vows to reopen after fire, family owners say
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    Struggling to heal: The stories of five North Carolinians bruised by hospital debt
    Charlotte Observer5 days ago
    Three students, one driver taken to hospital after Union County Public Schools bus crash
    Charlotte Observer7 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Search for Hurricane Helene victims ends in North Carolina’s hard-hit Buncombe County with 10 still missing: ‘Some we will never find’
    New York Post4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy