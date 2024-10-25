Nights in cars, days at small schools: NC native McLaughlin never wavered on his way to NFL

Jaleel McLaughlin stared down at the field within Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte and told himself that he would be playing in an NFL stadium like it in the near future.

Sure, he had just finished his freshman year at Division II Notre Dame College, a far cry from the pomp and circumstance that comes with playing the SEC or ACC down the road. And yeah, he was parked in a nosebleed seat during a Carolina Panthers “Fan Fest” practice that was probably as forgettable as his clippings during his high school recruiting days at Forest Hills High School in Marshville, roughly 30 miles outside Charlotte.

But McLaughlin, a 5-foot-7, 187-pound running back, had vision — and it wasn’t just between the tackles on the football field. McLaughlin had belief, he had a plan, and he didn’t want his family to take a step back to the poverty and homelessness that he knew nearly a decade earlier.

Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) runs out the tunnel during the warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images Stephen Lew/USA TODAY NETWORK

On Sunday in Denver, at Empower Field at Mile High, McLaughlin — in his second season with the Broncos — will be able to look at the Panthers sideline , and know that he did right by himself and his family. He also kept his whispered promise.

“I said one day I’m going to be out there in the NFL, and I’m going to be playing on that field right there,” McLaughlin said. “It’s definitely great that we’re going against Carolina this week — like I basically spoke that into existence.”

But the path to the NFL wasn’t always paved with promise. McLaughlin, a three-sport athlete in high school, wasn’t the typical pro athlete prospect. In fact, he wasn’t much of a college draw either, in any of his three sports.

The adversity against McLaughlin was a mile high, but following a journey that began with him sleeping in a car for roughly 18 months as a youngster, the 24-year-old running back is starting to see the fruits of his fortitude.

Keeping the focus

McLaughlin’s mother, Tonya, lost her job when McLaughlin was in middle school. With two children, including McLaughlin’s younger brother, Tonya was forced to move around looking for a place to stay.

For a time, that place was her Ford Focus.

“I was around the sixth or seventh grade, somewhere around there,” McLaughlin said. “I can’t remember the exact (age) — but yeah, we stayed in there for about a year and a half and stuff like that and then my mom moved away to Arkansas. We stayed in there, and then we parked the Ford Focus at McDonald’s or sometimes at my grandma’s house, where the water and lights were sometimes off at her house.”

When his mom moved to Arkansas, McLaughlin stayed in Marshville with his father. And during all of those rough moments, McLaughlin leaned on sports, where he excelled as a star player in basketball, track and field, and football.

Sports offered an escape, not only for him, but for his mother as well.

“I think adversity can make or break you, and I think that made me who I am, honestly,” McLaughlin said. “With me and my family, us going through that in North Carolina, it just struck a nerve in me to want to work and not have to go through that (again). So I just put my head down and work as hard as I can.

“Like me playing basketball, football and track, no matter what we were going through at home, it made my mom smile. So just being able to make my mom smile and put a smile on her face — of course I’m going to work as hard as I can to make her forget about the problems that we’re going through at home for the two hours that I’m out on the field or on the basketball court or even running track and doing my best to try to win.”

Greene Central’s DonQuez Davis (1) takes a jump shot as Forest Hills’ Jaleel McLaughlin (10) defends. The Greene Central Rams and the Forest Hills Yellow Jackets played the boys NCHSAA 2A basketball championship game in Chapel Hill on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Christine Richman/newsobserver.com

Despite his multi-sport resume, McLaughlin wasn’t highly sought after as a recruit for colleges. He eventually gave up track and basketball to pursue college football, landing at Notre Dame College in South Euclid, Ohio, in 2018.

McLaughlin was an immediate standout at the small school, surpassing 2,400 rushing yards and breaking a host of D-II records in each of his two seasons with the program. He then transferred to Division I Youngstown State, where he starred in the backfield for three seasons.

He posted 3,424 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns during that three-year run, including 1,588 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior in 2022. He also had 44 career catches for 500 yards receiving and two touchdowns during that tenure.

Sep 17, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Youngstown State Penguins running back Jaleel McLaughlin (8) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports Jordan Prather/USA TODAY NETWORK

McLaughlin, despite those impressive college numbers, still wasn’t on the radar of some NFL scouts. He went undrafted last year before signing with the Broncos in May 2023.

He was going to have to earn a roster spot the hard way, but he never blinked at the opportunity to prove his worth. It’s been a common challenge throughout his life and athletic career.

“I trust in God, and God’s timing is the best timing,” McLaughlin said. “And he put me in places for reasons. … I wanted to play at the highest level possible. I don’t know how I’d be happy with myself and happy in life without it, so that’s what I went after and I knew it would happen.”

Clocking in early

McLaughlin has always prided himself on being the first guy in the building. That tradition started in high school and continued through his college tenures and now in the NFL.

Even Broncos head coach Sean Payton has noticed McLaughlin has only been beaten by the team’s security when it comes to clocking in.

“He’s still the first one on campus,” Payton said. “He and then the 24-hour security guard who was here since midnight. So he’s first and then Jaleel is second.”

Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) scores a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY NETWORK

The early check-ins are a reflection of McLaughlin’s work ethic, but also his desire to push back at what he experienced in his youth.

“It’s kind of a bundle of everything,” McLaughlin said. “Me going through that homelessness, me not having a place to stay, knowing what it looks like at the bottom and not wanting to go back there. Also, I want to be the best to ever do it in this sport, and there’s still a lot that I’m working toward, and I want to help this team get wins.”

McLaughlin has impressed Payton — a Super Bowl-winning head coach — with his hustle and his talent.

“He has good contact balance for his size,” Payton said earlier this month. “There was a time when we talked about a change-of-pace-type back. ... I think that he has good vision. Some backs are just harder to lay your pads on than others.”

McLaughlin made the Broncos’ 53-man roster out of training camp last year. He played in all 17 games as a rookie and was even able to start three of those matchups, finishing with 410 rushing yards, 160 receiving yards and three total touchdowns.

Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) hands off to running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images Stephen Lew/USA TODAY NETWORK

Now in his second season, McLaughlin has become an even bigger fixture of the backfield rotation, led by former North Carolina Tar Heels playmaker Javonte Williams .

Through seven games, McLaughlin has played 30% of the offensive snaps. He’s picked up 151 rushing yards, 28 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Within the first 24 games of his career, McLaughlin ranks fifth in rushing yards among undrafted running backs in their first two seasons with the Broncos organization. He’s on pace to finish within the top four, behind Phillip Lindsay, Selvin Young and C.J. Anderson, if he continues to share the load with Williams.

“I think his patience has gotten way better,” Williams said in August. “Last year he was doing well, and I feel like he was just running, running and running. Now it seems like he really understands the play, he knows where to get to and does his job.”

Making the family proud

Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero will prepare to slow McLaughlin down this weekend in Denver, as the play caller experiences his own Mile High reunion. Evero’s defense has struggled against the run all year, and McLaughlin offers a speedy threat out of the backfield.

“He’s a really good back,” Evero said Thursday. “He’s very fast — they like him on the perimeter. He gets up into holes really quickly, and he’s a good, good football player.”

McLaughlin is known for his speed and quickness, but Year 2 has featured the broadening of his game from a mental standpoint. He’s studying more, asking questions and taking the time to see the finer details of the game.

It’s just another aspect of his routine that he continues to polish as a professional.

“I would say I’m getting way smarter with the game,” McLaughlin said. “In the NFL, you’ve gotta be real smart. And there are a lot of guys that play a lot of years just because of how smart they are.”

Oct 6, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY NETWORK

McLaughlin said adding to his football IQ will only prolong his outlook in the NFL.

He’s still running away from the adversity of his past, and pushing toward the goals that he established when he spent countless nights in that Ford Focus. He wants more, and he can handle the burden because of how he was tested during his formative years.

“I think (the adversity) made me a better person, and it kept me humble, because I’ve had a little success, I’m in the NFL, and now the money is around, and all this other stuff,” McLaughlin said. “But none of that stuff matters pretty much to me. I’ve just got to keep working hard and the success is going to continue to come. And I just want to make my mom and my family proud and that’s what I’m working to do.”

As McLaughlin enters the final 10 games of his sophomore campaign in the NFL, he’s hoping to make his mark on the Broncos’ road back to the playoffs. He’s been an integral piece of the 4-3 squad so far, and a strong outing against the Panthers could help him further establish himself, not only in Denver and the NFL, but in the minds of those living in his home state as well.

And, of course, it’ll make his mom smile.