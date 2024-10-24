Open in App
    Concert for Carolina: Parking, entry times and livestream info for Helene benefit concert

    By Chyna Blackmon,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wddkk_0wJwMMPs00

    It’s almost showtime for several country stars coming together to support storm victims in the Carolinas struggling from Hurricane Helene.

    Nearly one month after the storm swept through the state as a tropical storm, the Concert for Carolina benefit show will be held at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26.

    Headlined by North Carolina natives Luke Combs and Eric Church, the concert will feature a full lineup of fan-favorite artists , including James Taylor, Billy Strings, Sheryl Crow, Keith Urban, Bailey Zimmerman, The Avett Brothers, Scotty McCreery, Chase Rice and Parmalee.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sNDFh_0wJwMMPs00
    Concert for Carolina will be held at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Courtesy of Sacks & Co.

    As cleanup continues in local communities hit hardest by the storm, all proceeds will be split between Combs and Church’s Chief Cares Foundation to be distributed to several relief organizations helping those in need.

    Tickets for the show are sold out, but due to an overwhelming demand, organizers added a live stream option for fans who still want to experience the event.

    Whether you’re going to the show or tuning in virtually, here’s everything you need to go about “Concert for Carolina.”

    When will the gates open? What time should I get to the show?

    The benefit concert will begin at 5 p.m. and gates at Bank of America Stadium will open to fans at 4 p.m. , a stadium spokesperson told CharlotteFive.

    Food Lion Feeds is hosting a food drive from 12-8 p.m. at the North and East gates of Bank of America Stadium. Bring canned foods like chicken, tuna, beans, fruits, vegetables and soups; cleaning supplies, diapers, baby supplies and pet food. Do not bring glass containers, clothing, outerwear or camping items or water.

    What are parking options for the concert?

    According to the stadium website , there are more than 30,000 parking spaces within a 10-15 minute walk. If you want to plan ahead and book a nearby parking spot before the concert, you can find a full list of options around Bank of America stadium online at spothero.com .

    Several businesses around the stadium are also offering paid parking to donate proceeds to hurricane relief:

    Community Matters Cafe

    Location: 821 W 1st St., Charlotte, NC 28202

    Community Matters Cafe will be opening parking to fans attending the concert at Bank of America Stadium, with all proceeds from parking fees going toward rescue missions in Western North Carolina.

    What about public transit and rideshare options?

    If you want to skip the uptown traffic and take public transportation to the stadium, the LYNX Blue Line offers light-rail service between uptown Charlotte and I-485 at South Boulevard with stops at the Carson, Stonewall and Convention Center stations.

    Tickets for the light rail can be purchased at a Ticket Vending Machine at each station platform or online through the CATS-Pass mobile app.

    If you’re taking a rideshare service, like Uber or Lyft, fans are encouraged to be dropped off and picked up next to Romare Bearden Park at the corner of Third and Church Streets.

    How can you access the live stream for the show?

    If you want to watch the concert online, there are two options to access the livestream, which will be available worldwide at veeps.com/concertforcarolina .

    • If you live in an area affected by Helene , the livestream will be free to access. On the concert website, click “Watch live” to be directed to the Veeps website. Then click “Claim free ticket” to register.

    • If you live outside of an area affected by Helene, the livestream will be available worldwide for $24.99 with the option to make an additional donation.

    According to the live stream site, there will not be a rewatch period after the concert concludes.

    You can find more information about the benefit show online at concertforcarolina.com .

    Ricky Lee
    22h ago
    I can’t wait for this I work security at panthers stadium
    Shea Andrews
    1d ago
    How much of the proceeds from ticket sales will going to WNC victims? Are the artists performing for free? Is the stadium donating the space?
