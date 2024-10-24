Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Charlotte Observer

    What you should know about the new debt-relief plan for NC hospital patients

    By Ames Alexander,

    1 days ago

    North Carolina’s 99 hospitals have signed on to an ambitious state plan designed to relieve and prevent medical debt for thousands of lower-income residents. In exchange, hospitals will receive billions more in federal Medicaid money.

    Changes will be coming soon. Who will the program help? How will it work? And who gets left out?

    Here are answers to many of the most pressing questions:

    What are hospitals required to do?

    ▪ Forgive hospital debt for Medicaid patients dating back to 2014, as well as older debt for lower-income residents.

    ▪ Provide discounts on hospital care for many lower-income people.

    ▪ Stop reporting patients to credit bureaus. That would protect people from the sort of credit damage that can make it hard to borrow money for homes and cars, land some jobs or rent many apartments.

    ▪ Stop selling the unpaid balances of lower-income patients to debt collectors.

    ▪ Automatically qualify some patients — those who are homeless or are enrolled in Medicaid or public benefit programs such as WIC and SNAP — for charity care. Today, some patients are never made aware of such financial help, while others find it difficult to get approved, patient advocates say.

    ▪ Cap interest on hospital debt at 3%. State law now lets medical providers charge as much as 8%.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zZrw7_0wJuqTUr00
    Hospital bills can quickly become overwhelming for people of limited means. When people lack the money to pay those bills, they sometimes stack up in drawers and cabinets until collection agencies come calling. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com

    Who will the program help?

    ▪ Current or former hospital patients who are enrolled in Medicaid or have lower incomes. Those with debts that are more than two years old will be eligible for relief if their incomes are at or below 350% of the federal poverty level . For a single person, that amounts to $52,710. Those with debts that exceed 5% of their income will also be eligible, as long as those debts are more than two years old. Exceptions apply to those who have payment plan agreements with hospitals.

    ▪ Free hospital care will be offered to patients with incomes at or below 200% of the poverty level, or $30,120 for a single person. Discounts of 50 to 75% will be offered to those with incomes up to 300% of the poverty level, or $45,180 for a single person.

    ▪ The plan could help up to 2 million North Carolinians, state officials estimate. But precisely how many will get help isn’t yet clear, because there is no publicly available data on how many people in the state have hospital debt.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10zCE7_0wJuqTUr00
    Brenda Campbell has been saddled with over $60,000 worth of medical debt because of a family member’s surgeries. The hospital system turned her over to collections, and the damage to her credit crushed one of her dreams, she said. She was unable to buy the child care home she had once run. MELISSA MELVIN-RODRIGUEZ/mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

    Who won’t be helped?

    ▪ Those with incomes above the 350% threshold — more than 4 million North Carolinians — won’t get debt relief, unless the money they owe amounts to more than 5% of their income.

    ▪ Those who owe money to medical providers or companies that aren’t owned by hospitals.

    ▪ The new program may not help some 1.4 million North Carolinians with medical debt, an Observer estimate based on the number of people the state expects to help with hospital debt and estimates of how many North Carolinians have medical debt of any kind.

    What must I do to get help? And when will that help come?

    ▪ Those with hospital debt don’t need to do anything right now. Hospitals must soon start identifying which patients will be eligible for debt relief. Eliminating the eligible debt will likely take about two years.

    ▪ By Jan. 1, 2025, North Carolina hospitals must begin automatically qualifying people for charity care if they are homeless or are enrolled in Medicaid or a public benefit program like WIC or SNAP.

    ▪ By March 1, 2025 hospitals must begin working with third-party vendors to identify which current and former patients will be eligible for debt relief.

    ▪ By July 1, 2025, hospitals must stop reporting people to credit bureaus and curb aggressive collection practices, such as selling the unpaid bills of lower-income people to debt collectors. By then, they must also forgive the debt of all people now enrolled in Medicaid.

    What about people who hospitals sued?

    North Carolina’s debt relief plan is silent on that. But change is ahead for many.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sxqch_0wJuqTUr00
    After Terry Belk and his late wife were diagnosed with cancer, they received medical bills they could not pay. Atrium Health sued and obtained a lien on their East Charlotte home. Recently Atrium announced it would forgive such medical debt and lift liens. MELISSA MELVIN-RODRIGUEZ/mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

    The parent organization of Atrium Health, the state’s largest hospital system, announced in September that it will forgive the medical debt and cancel the liens of more than 11,500 homeowners.

    Gaston County-based CaroMont Health, which filed more than 1,700 debt-collection lawsuits from 2017 to June 2022, says it will also remove the liens on the homes of people it sued.

    Removing liens will take several months, Atrium says. That health system intends to cancel its oldest liens first.

    How long will the program remain in place?

    The requirements of the debt-relief program are expected to remain in place through at least mid 2026 — and possibly much longer.

    Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein, who leads the polls in the race for governor, has said that if he’s elected, he would “proudly continue this hospital debt relief program and explore further opportunities to lower health care costs for people across the state.”

    His opponent, Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, did not respond to a reporter’s question about whether he’d continue the program.

    Want more information?

    Visit the state Department of Health and Human Services’ “Frequently Asked Questions” webpage on medical debt.

    For more general information on how to get help with medical bills, visit www.usa.gov/help-with-medical-bills

    Click here to read more from our Confronting Medical Debt series.

    Related Search

    Medical debt reliefHospital billing practicesHealth PlanPatient financial assistanceAtrium healthHealth and Human Services

    Comments / 5

    Add a Comment
    Terry Batts
    1d ago
    THIS IS WHAT YOU GET WHEN YOU BUT STUPID PPL IN CHARGE OF RUNNING SHIT THIS IS WHY TRUMP CAN NEVER GET IN OFFICE AGAIN PERIOD
    human
    1d ago
    Great!
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Charlotte Catholic suspends high school football players following bullying investigation
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Struggling to heal: The stories of five North Carolinians bruised by hospital debt
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    North Carolina home to one of ‘Nicest Places in America,’ report finds. Why it’s special
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Five new teams enter NC statewide prep football rankings after Week 9
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    After Novant billing mistake, a collection agency began targeting this NC woman
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Which Charlotte area restaurant bakes the best pie? We want to know your favorite.
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Sick of being followed too close? Here’s how NC law recommends you react to tailgaters
    Charlotte Observer4 days ago
    After 35 years in Charlotte, a classic restaurant has closed its doors
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    Nights in cars, days at small schools: NC native McLaughlin never wavered on his way to NFL
    Charlotte Observer23 hours ago
    79-year-old NC barbecue restaurant vows to reopen after fire, family owners say
    Charlotte Observer18 hours ago
    New Charlotte eatery will serve half-pound eggrolls stuffed with pizza, steak — even dessert
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    A popular Charlotte pizzeria straight from the ’90s is officially back: Here’s when.
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    Beloved Blue Ridge Parkway resembles 1800s logging road after Helene, NC photos show
    Charlotte Observer4 days ago
    Passersby find 13-year-old stabbed to death on trail, TN cops say. 15-year-old charged
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    People are moving to NC from these 10 states the most, 2024 Census data shows
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    It’s finally here: Cheat’s Cheesesteaks opens soon in Charlotte’s South End
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    Three students, one driver taken to hospital after Union County Public Schools bus crash
    Charlotte Observer4 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Your ultimate guide for Thanksgiving 2024 preorder meals in the Charlotte area
    Charlotte Observer4 days ago
    Health insurance couldn’t prevent pain, credit damage brought by $80,000 hospital bill
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    3 surgeries, MRSA, blood clots: Inside the months of recovery of Panthers’ DJ Wonnum
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Can you wear political attire to vote at the polls in NC? What election officials say
    Charlotte Observer4 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    North Mecklenburg beats Hopewell in rivalry game its coach used to play in
    Charlotte Observer6 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy