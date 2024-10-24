Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Charlotte Observer

    What’s open and safe to do in Beech Mountain after Helene hit Western North Carolina?

    By Heidi Finley,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o7fcv_0wJtpHBZ00

    A month after Hurricane Helene ravaged Western North Carolina, Beech Mountain is among the towns ready to welcome back visitors — and preparations are underway to resume ski season as normal.

    “Beech Mountain is thrilled to report that power has been restored, roads are open and water is safe to drink,” spokeswoman Jennifer Nowicki said. “Welcoming visitors back to our small town will provide vital support to our community.”

    Eastern America’s highest town — with an elevation of 5,506 feet — is right past peak leaf season , but there’s plenty to do and see for those who love the outdoors. Among the attractions open are the Emerald Outback Trails for hiking and mountain biking, although you may see some trail closures due to storm debris. Nearby Beech Mountain Ski Resort is meanwhile getting ready to kick off its winter season on Friday, Nov. 29.

    As we continue our series on post-hurricane traveling in Western North Carolina, you can browse our other guides here:

    Here is what you need to know about traveling to Beech Mountain in the near future.

    Is travel to Beech Mountain safe?

    Beech Mountain reports that most major roads are safe for travel, although some secondary roads remain under repair. The Beech Mountain Parkway, NC 184, was compromised in two small spots and has been repaired temporarily as unpaved sections of roadway.

    Allow for longer travel time and avoid back roads, checking DriveNC.gov for current road conditions and updates prior to travel.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02eWIU_0wJtpHBZ00
    Beech Mountain is welcoming fall visitors, and Beech Mountain Ski Resort is preparing for its winter season to kick off Nov. 29. Armando Garcia

    How to get to Beech Mountain

    Travelers who plan to visit are encouraged to drive to Beech Mountain with caution and safety in mind.

    • From Charlotte , take I-77 North to U.S. 421 North to Beech Mountain Parkway. Another option is taking U.S. 321 North to Boone and then N.C. 105 South to Beech Mountain Parkway.
    • From Raleigh or Durham , take 1-40 West to U.S. 421 North to Beech Mountain Parkway.

    Can I stay at Beech Mountain?

    Most of Beech Mountain’s lodging options weren’t significantly damaged, but some properties may be housing essential workers and displaced families. You could also consider a day trip to the mountain.

    Rentals outside or Airbnb or Vrbo to consider that are open include:

    Beech Mountain Chalet Rentals

    Location: Varies

    Family-owned Beech Mountain Chalet Rentals has been in business since 1976, and offers a wide variety of properties to choose from. If you can only stay at Beech Mountain one night, you can also call (828) 387-4231 to find something that will suit your needs.

    Carolina Cabin Rentals

    Location: Varies

    Carolina Cabin Rentals has a variety of properties with stunning Beech Mountain Views, many of which hold bigger groups of 10, 15 or even 20+ people. Amenities including fireplaces, hot tubs and even pool tables are up available in some homes.

    White Wolf Lodge & Gift Shop

    Location: 3363 Beech Mountain Pkwy, Banner Elk, NC 28604

    White Wolf’s rental options include cabins and chalets, along with homes with bunk rooms suited toward big groups.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d34ln_0wJtpHBZ00
    The White Wolf Lodge in Beech Mountain is a one stop shop for rentals, barbecue and more. Armando Garcia

    What restaurants are open at Beech Mountain?

    Restaurants are largely open and accessible at Beech Mountain, but here are a few local spots to check out:

    Beech Alpen Restaurant

    Location: 700 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain, NC 28604

    The Alpen — part of the Beech Mountain Inn — serves lunch and dinner with an upscale twist while remaining affordable. At lunchtime, try the Grilled Salmon B.L.T. or a Grilled Veggie Wrap. For dinner, popular choices include the Alpen Pecan Trout, a Stuffed Portabella Mushroom or prime rib.

    Bullwinkel’s Pizzeria & Sports Cafe

    Location: 606 Beech Mountain Pkwy, Beech Mountain, NC 28604

    At Bullwinkel’s, you can sit inside and catch up on college football, or take a seat out on the patio and overlook the ski slopes. Try the hearthstone-cooked pizza or a classic Italian dish as you take in the lodge-like dining room — which, of course, includes a moose.

    Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria

    Location: 402 Beech Mountain Pkwy, Beech Mountain, NC 28604

    When pizza is calling, Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria has 15+ options to consider, including Greek, Cheesteak Pizza, Hawaiian and Spinach Pie. Sandwiches, burgers and gyros are also on the menu, along with baked pastas and cheesy garlic bread.

    Fred’s General Mercantile & Backside Deli

    Location: 501 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain NC 28604

    Fred’s is open 365 days a year, so you can count on it as a spot to stop for produce and provisions, souvenirs or a hot meal. Breakfast is served 7:30-11 a.m., with Big Country Breakfast platters, biscuits and gravy and cinnamon rolls among the choices. You can catch the lunch service from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., with soups, sandwiches and salads, burgers and hot dogs.

    Holy Smokes BBQ

    Location: 3363 Beech Mountain Pkwy, Banner Elk, NC 28604

    At White Wolf Lodge, Holy Smokes BBQ restaurant is among the attractions. You’ll want to try out its seven sauces — Sweet, Sweet Heat, Applebutter BBQ, Carolina Tangy Mustard, Eastern, Cheerwine Vinaigrette and Sweetpotle — with pulled pork or chicken. Other options: Venture into a comfort food coma with a Buffalo Ranch Mac Bowl, a plate of pulled pork or chicken nachos, or a BBQ Wolf Burger topped with cheese, pulled pork, apple butter BBQ sauce, potato chips and house-made coleslaw.

    Information for visiting the Beech Mountain area

    The nearby towns of Boone, Blowing Rock, Wilkesboro and West Jefferson are ready to welcome visitors, but neighboring Banner Elk and Avery County are not and remain under a state of emergency .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10BMzf_0wJtpHBZ00
    Outside Fred’s General Mercantile & Backside Deli there’s a gazebo where you can stop to enjoy the scenery. Armando Garcia

    Resources to check before you go

    Storm cleanup is underway in many parts of Western North Carolina. Make sure to get the most up-to-date information you can before you head out.

    Related Search

    Beech mountainWestern North CarolinaHurricane Helene aftermathBeech mountain ParkwayMountain bikingAirbnb rentals

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    North Carolina home to one of ‘Nicest Places in America,’ report finds. Why it’s special
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Charlotte Catholic suspends high school football players following bullying investigation
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    What’s open and safe to do in Asheville after Helene hit Western North Carolina?
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Panthers to start Bryce Young against Broncos after Andy Dalton sustains injury in crash
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    After Novant billing mistake, a collection agency began targeting this NC woman
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    Sick of being followed too close? Here’s how NC law recommends you react to tailgaters
    Charlotte Observer4 days ago
    People are moving to NC from these 10 states the most, 2024 Census data shows
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    After 35 years in Charlotte, a classic restaurant has closed its doors
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza14 days ago
    Passersby find 13-year-old stabbed to death on trail, TN cops say. 15-year-old charged
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    ‘Ticking time bomb’: NC woman wanted to recover after hospital visit. Then came the bills.
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    3 Charlotte men led multi-state Porsche, Rolls-Royce theft rings, feds say
    Charlotte Observer15 hours ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Which Charlotte area restaurant bakes the best pie? We want to know your favorite.
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    3 surgeries, MRSA, blood clots: Inside the months of recovery of Panthers’ DJ Wonnum
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    79-year-old NC barbecue restaurant vows to reopen after fire, family owners say
    Charlotte Observer20 hours ago
    Grandfather Mountain announces reopening date after temporary closure due to Hurricane Helene
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    NC woman had plans for ‘American dream.’ Then huge hospital bills made that impossible.
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    Struggling to heal: The stories of five North Carolinians bruised by hospital debt
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    Flies + employees not washing hands in this Charlotte restaurant kitchen: Scores (Oct. 25)
    Charlotte Observer19 hours ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    A popular Charlotte pizzeria straight from the ’90s is officially back: Here’s when.
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy