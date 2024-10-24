What’s open and safe to do in Beech Mountain after Helene hit Western North Carolina?

A month after Hurricane Helene ravaged Western North Carolina, Beech Mountain is among the towns ready to welcome back visitors — and preparations are underway to resume ski season as normal.

“Beech Mountain is thrilled to report that power has been restored, roads are open and water is safe to drink,” spokeswoman Jennifer Nowicki said. “Welcoming visitors back to our small town will provide vital support to our community.”

Eastern America’s highest town — with an elevation of 5,506 feet — is right past peak leaf season , but there’s plenty to do and see for those who love the outdoors. Among the attractions open are the Emerald Outback Trails for hiking and mountain biking, although you may see some trail closures due to storm debris. Nearby Beech Mountain Ski Resort is meanwhile getting ready to kick off its winter season on Friday, Nov. 29.

Here is what you need to know about traveling to Beech Mountain in the near future.

Is travel to Beech Mountain safe?

Beech Mountain reports that most major roads are safe for travel, although some secondary roads remain under repair. The Beech Mountain Parkway, NC 184, was compromised in two small spots and has been repaired temporarily as unpaved sections of roadway.

Allow for longer travel time and avoid back roads, checking DriveNC.gov for current road conditions and updates prior to travel.

How to get to Beech Mountain

Travelers who plan to visit are encouraged to drive to Beech Mountain with caution and safety in mind.

From Charlotte , take I-77 North to U.S. 421 North to Beech Mountain Parkway. Another option is taking U.S. 321 North to Boone and then N.C. 105 South to Beech Mountain Parkway.

From Raleigh or Durham , take 1-40 West to U.S. 421 North to Beech Mountain Parkway.

Can I stay at Beech Mountain?

Most of Beech Mountain’s lodging options weren’t significantly damaged, but some properties may be housing essential workers and displaced families. You could also consider a day trip to the mountain.

Rentals outside or Airbnb or Vrbo to consider that are open include:

Beech Mountain Chalet Rentals

Location: Varies

Family-owned Beech Mountain Chalet Rentals has been in business since 1976, and offers a wide variety of properties to choose from. If you can only stay at Beech Mountain one night, you can also call (828) 387-4231 to find something that will suit your needs.

Carolina Cabin Rentals

Location: Varies

Carolina Cabin Rentals has a variety of properties with stunning Beech Mountain Views, many of which hold bigger groups of 10, 15 or even 20+ people. Amenities including fireplaces, hot tubs and even pool tables are up available in some homes.

White Wolf Lodge & Gift Shop

Location: 3363 Beech Mountain Pkwy, Banner Elk, NC 28604

White Wolf’s rental options include cabins and chalets, along with homes with bunk rooms suited toward big groups.

What restaurants are open at Beech Mountain?

Restaurants are largely open and accessible at Beech Mountain, but here are a few local spots to check out:

Beech Alpen Restaurant

Location: 700 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain, NC 28604

The Alpen — part of the Beech Mountain Inn — serves lunch and dinner with an upscale twist while remaining affordable. At lunchtime, try the Grilled Salmon B.L.T. or a Grilled Veggie Wrap. For dinner, popular choices include the Alpen Pecan Trout, a Stuffed Portabella Mushroom or prime rib.

Bullwinkel’s Pizzeria & Sports Cafe

Location: 606 Beech Mountain Pkwy, Beech Mountain, NC 28604

At Bullwinkel’s, you can sit inside and catch up on college football, or take a seat out on the patio and overlook the ski slopes. Try the hearthstone-cooked pizza or a classic Italian dish as you take in the lodge-like dining room — which, of course, includes a moose.

Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria

Location: 402 Beech Mountain Pkwy, Beech Mountain, NC 28604

When pizza is calling, Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria has 15+ options to consider, including Greek, Cheesteak Pizza, Hawaiian and Spinach Pie. Sandwiches, burgers and gyros are also on the menu, along with baked pastas and cheesy garlic bread.

Fred’s General Mercantile & Backside Deli

Location: 501 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain NC 28604

Fred’s is open 365 days a year, so you can count on it as a spot to stop for produce and provisions, souvenirs or a hot meal. Breakfast is served 7:30-11 a.m., with Big Country Breakfast platters, biscuits and gravy and cinnamon rolls among the choices. You can catch the lunch service from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., with soups, sandwiches and salads, burgers and hot dogs.

Holy Smokes BBQ

Location: 3363 Beech Mountain Pkwy, Banner Elk, NC 28604

At White Wolf Lodge, Holy Smokes BBQ restaurant is among the attractions. You’ll want to try out its seven sauces — Sweet, Sweet Heat, Applebutter BBQ, Carolina Tangy Mustard, Eastern, Cheerwine Vinaigrette and Sweetpotle — with pulled pork or chicken. Other options: Venture into a comfort food coma with a Buffalo Ranch Mac Bowl, a plate of pulled pork or chicken nachos, or a BBQ Wolf Burger topped with cheese, pulled pork, apple butter BBQ sauce, potato chips and house-made coleslaw.

Information for visiting the Beech Mountain area

The nearby towns of Boone, Blowing Rock, Wilkesboro and West Jefferson are ready to welcome visitors, but neighboring Banner Elk and Avery County are not and remain under a state of emergency .

Resources to check before you go

Storm cleanup is underway in many parts of Western North Carolina. Make sure to get the most up-to-date information you can before you head out.