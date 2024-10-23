Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Charlotte Observer

    NC woman had plans for ‘American dream.’ Then huge hospital bills made that impossible.

    By Ames Alexander,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oLUrN_0wINV0B200

    A first-of-its-kind state initiative is expected to help people with big hospital bills they can’t pay and to reduce the risk that more North Carolinians face the same plight.

    In exchange, this state’s 99 hospitals will receive billions more in federal Medicaid money.

    For many North Carolinians, the damage is already done. Among them is Charlotte resident Brenda Campbell, whose business and retirement plans were dashed by big medical bills.

    In 2019, Brenda Campbell applied for a $500,000 loan to buy the Charlotte day care center she’d managed for 30 years. She’d hoped one day to leave the business to her three children.

    But a bank lending officer delivered disturbing news: She wasn’t eligible for a loan because hospital bills had damaged her credit score. That forced her to downsize her plans.

    'TICKING TIME BOMB': NC woman wanted to recover after hospital visit. Then came the bills.

    The day care’s owner sold the business to someone else who didn’t allow Campbell to stay on as the center’s director. So Campbell had to move her child-care business to her family’s three-bedroom home in Charlotte’s Clanton Park neighborhood, near Interstate 77.

    Her child-care business, which once cared for 70 children, now can accommodate just eight. That means much less income.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SFOBa_0wINV0B200
    Brenda Campbell has been saddled with over $60,000 worth of medical debt because of a family member’s surgeries. The hospital system turned her over to collections, and the damage to her credit crushed one of her dreams, she said. She was unable to buy the child care home she had once run. MELISSA MELVIN-RODRIGUEZ/mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

    Campbell, now 65, has been working since the age of 16 and she had hoped to retire by now. But without the income from the larger business, she expects she’ll have to keep working another 10 years.

    “We’ve worked all our lives to have the American dream,” she said, sitting in a child’s chair near blocks and toys that fill the front room of her home. “But right now, we can’t even afford to have a vacation.”

    The problems began in 1999, when a family member was badly injured in a car crash. The family member got back surgery at Novant Presbyterian Medical Center — and then a second surgery in 2017 to address continuing pain.

    MEDICAL DEBT STORIES: After Novant billing mistake, a collection agency began calling this NC woman

    The hospital bills totaled around $100,000. Campbell negotiated with Novant to reduce the total to about $60,000, and she has been trying to pay that amount off gradually — usually $25 to $100 a month, she said. Novant turned her account over to collections in 2018 nonetheless, she said.

    “A lot of our dreams got smooshed,” Campbell said, sharply clapping her hands for emphasis.

    Now Campbell has what she jokingly calls “white coat syndrome” — fear of going to the hospital. She has fibroid tumors, which periodically cause bouts of intense pain. But when pain strikes on weekends or nights, she doesn’t go to the hospital emergency room. She waits to go to her family physician.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10zCE7_0wINV0B200
    Brenda Campbell has been saddled with over $60,000 worth of medical debt because of a family member’s surgeries. The hospital system turned her over to collections, and the damage to her credit crushed one of her dreams, she said. She was unable to buy the child care home she had once run. Brenda runs a small child care business out of her home — a career change that has brought her far less income. MELISSA MELVIN-RODRIGUEZ/mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

    “I can’t afford to go to the hospital,” she said.

    A Novant Health spokesperson said the hospital system would need the family member to sign a privacy release form before it could provide details about the case, but the family member declined.

    Speaking generally, the spokesperson said the system has stopped reporting patients to credit bureaus and that its concern for patients “has fueled us to create industry-leading financial assistance policies.” The system also offers patients interest-free payment plans, the spokesperson said.

    MEDICAL DEBT STORIES: Health insurance couldn’t prevent pain, credit damage brought by $80,000 hospital bill

    'IT WOULD TAKE A LOT OF PRESSURE OFF': New debt plan could be gift to NC cancer survivor

    “These policies, which we are working to strengthen even further, ensure that all patients have access to the remarkable care they need and deserve, regardless of their ability to pay,” the spokesperson said in a written statement emailed to the Observer.

    Told about North Carolina’s plan to relieve hospital debt, Campbell’s eyes brightened. She hopes she qualifies for help.

    “Just to not have that pressure would be great,” she said.

    COMING THURSDAY: What are the expected benefits and possible problems with North Carolina’s ambitious debt-relief plan? Read more of our medical debt coverage here .

    Related Search

    Medical debt crisisHospital billing practicesHealth insuranceCredit score impactNorth CaroliniansHealthcare costs

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Ticking time bomb’: NC woman wanted to recover after hospital visit. Then came the bills.
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    After Novant billing mistake, a collection agency began targeting this NC woman
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 hours ago
    Sick of being followed too close? Here’s how NC law recommends you react to tailgaters
    Charlotte Observer4 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    ‘It would take a lot of pressure off’: New debt plan could be gift to NC cancer survivor
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    79-year-old NC barbecue restaurant vows to reopen after fire, family owners say
    Charlotte Observer5 hours ago
    People are moving to NC from these 10 states the most, 2024 Census data shows
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    North Carolina home to one of ‘Nicest Places in America,’ report finds. Why it’s special
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Which Charlotte area restaurant bakes the best pie? We want to know your favorite.
    Charlotte Observer11 hours ago
    Panthers to start Bryce Young against Broncos after Andy Dalton sustains injury in crash
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    3 surgeries, MRSA, blood clots: Inside the months of recovery of Panthers’ DJ Wonnum
    Charlotte Observer20 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    After 35 years in Charlotte, a classic restaurant has closed its doors
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Passersby find 13-year-old stabbed to death on trail, TN cops say. 15-year-old charged
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Two injured in rollover crash near Centralia
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Meet Charlotte Observer Local News Editor Josh Bergeron at Enderly Coffee
    Charlotte Observer4 days ago
    Stop the games. Make NC healthier by expanding weight-loss drug coverage | Opinion
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Can you wear political attire to vote at the polls in NC? What election officials say
    Charlotte Observer4 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza5 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy