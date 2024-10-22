Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Charlotte Observer

    A popular Charlotte pizzeria straight from the ’90s is officially back: Here’s when.

    By Heidi Finley,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VdTVa_0wHZaxLA00

    A 1990s pizzeria that served as a beloved hangout in Charlotte is reopening soon, bringing back a taste of nostalgia.

    Zepeddie’s Pizzeria will open its doors once more on Friday, Nov. 1, serving up New York-style pizza, along with calzones, Stromboli, subs and salads.

    Its grand opening celebrations on Nov. 1-2 will include face painting, a balloon artist, music and a giant Stromboli eating contest on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., with a Zepeddie’s gift card as the prize. You can chow down on free cannolis and customize them with a build-your-own cannoli bar, and everyone can enter to win a gift card.

    “We are thrilled to bring Zepeddie’s back to Charlotte and to share our passion for authentic NY-style pizza with the community once again,” owner Brian Zepsa said in a news release.

    [ '90s MEMORIES ON REPLAY: Let’s rewind and see what Charlotte was like back then.]

    Zepeddie’s was originally opened by the Zepsa family in 1994.

    Now, Zepsa Construction has renovated a 2,000-square-foot space to save the charm of refurbished WWII-era windows and the original Zepeddie’s Pizzeria sign outside.

    Seating will be available inside and on the patio, although the restaurant open daily will focus on delivery and takeout.

    Among its pizza options — with your choice of New York-style thin crust or thick-crusted square pizzas — are:

  • The Bianco, made with white sauce, taleggio, pear, hot honey, arugula and EVOO
  • The “Big Gabagool” with pepperoni, capicola, meatballs, mozzarella and Parmesan
  • The Bacon Cheeseburger, with special sauce, seasoned beef, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles
  • The Verde, with pesto, fennel sausage, mozzarella, Parmesan, arugula and garlic herb oil

    • Zepeddie’s Pizzeria

    Location: 4516 Nations Crossing Road, Charlotte NC 28217

    Menu

    Cuisine: Pizza, Italian

    Hours: Sunday-Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Thursday- Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m.

    Instagram: @zepeddies

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLi75_0wHZaxLA00
    Zepeddie’s Pizzeria, a popular Charlotte pizza restaurant in the 1990s, will reopen in a new location. Zepeddie's

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Emily Kirkland
    1d ago
    where is this restaurant. Being from NY I'd love to find it.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Your ultimate guide for Thanksgiving 2024 preorder meals in the Charlotte area
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    It’s finally here: Cheat’s Cheesesteaks opens soon in Charlotte’s South End
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    After 35 years in Charlotte, a classic restaurant has closed its doors
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    New Charlotte eatery will serve half-pound eggrolls stuffed with pizza, steak — even dessert
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    NFL Cheerleaders 'Removed' From Sideline Before Primetime Game
    The Spun2 days ago
    North Carolina burger joint ranks among the nation’s Finest. Why fans crave it
    Town Talks1 day ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena4 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza13 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 days ago
    A billiards and cocktail combo will open soon in one of NoDa Charlotte’s newest developments
    Charlotte Observer9 hours ago
    Sick of being followed too close? Here’s how NC law recommends you react to tailgaters
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Charlotte Catholic suspends high school football players following bullying investigation
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    The reason your cat stares at you: is it what you think?
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    After Novant billing mistake, a collection agency began targeting this NC woman
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Which quarterback will start for Charlotte 49ers football at Memphis this weekend?
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Mecklenburg deputies walked by a teen’s cell without looking inside before he hung himself
    Charlotte Observer10 hours ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaints Over Price that Has Quadrupled
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Stop the games. Make NC healthier by expanding weight-loss drug coverage | Opinion
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy