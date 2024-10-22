A popular Charlotte pizzeria straight from the ’90s is officially back: Here’s when.

A 1990s pizzeria that served as a beloved hangout in Charlotte is reopening soon, bringing back a taste of nostalgia.

Zepeddie’s Pizzeria will open its doors once more on Friday, Nov. 1, serving up New York-style pizza, along with calzones, Stromboli, subs and salads.

Its grand opening celebrations on Nov. 1-2 will include face painting, a balloon artist, music and a giant Stromboli eating contest on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., with a Zepeddie’s gift card as the prize. You can chow down on free cannolis and customize them with a build-your-own cannoli bar, and everyone can enter to win a gift card.

“We are thrilled to bring Zepeddie’s back to Charlotte and to share our passion for authentic NY-style pizza with the community once again,” owner Brian Zepsa said in a news release.

Zepeddie’s was originally opened by the Zepsa family in 1994.

Now, Zepsa Construction has renovated a 2,000-square-foot space to save the charm of refurbished WWII-era windows and the original Zepeddie’s Pizzeria sign outside.

Seating will be available inside and on the patio, although the restaurant open daily will focus on delivery and takeout.

Among its pizza options — with your choice of New York-style thin crust or thick-crusted square pizzas — are:

The Bianco, made with white sauce, taleggio, pear, hot honey, arugula and EVOO

The “Big Gabagool” with pepperoni, capicola, meatballs, mozzarella and Parmesan

The Bacon Cheeseburger, with special sauce, seasoned beef, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles

The Verde, with pesto, fennel sausage, mozzarella, Parmesan, arugula and garlic herb oil

Location: 4516 Nations Crossing Road, Charlotte NC 28217

Menu

Cuisine: Pizza, Italian

Hours: Sunday-Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Thursday- Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m.

Instagram: @zepeddies