What’s open and safe to do in Hendersonville after Helene hit Western North Carolina?
By Tamia Boyd,
1 days ago
As Hurricane Helene passed through Western North Carolina, Hendersonville experienced some impact, but the community remains resilient.
Fortunately, the downtown area and other areas have been “green-lit” by the North Carolina Department of Transportation because recovery efforts have been swift. Water has been fully restored, and most power alongside internet services are being restored. Main roads are open and safe for travel.
And here is what you need to know about traveling to Hendersonville in the near future.
Is travel to Hendersonville safe?
Hendersonville remains in a state of emergency, however Mayor Barbara Volk amended the State of Emergency to remove the curfew. The City of Hendersonville has also been finding ways to return to normalcy, including Blue Ridge Community College resuming classes .
Tom Wooten, Public Works Director of the City of Hendersonville, said via Instagram that crews are around town trying to cut up trees and get roadways back open.
“We’ve got the Greenway Trail open back up so folks can get out and walk that. We felt like that was important to get that open back up fast so folks can get back back to a little bit of normalcy,” Wooten said.
I-26 through Hendersonville and Henderson County and many rural roads are back open and safe for travel. City and county officials recommend travelers to check in advance for real-time road closures.
With diverse geography, some areas in northeastern Henderson County will take a while to be restored before visitors can come. However, Downtown Hendersonville (and other places) are open.
How to get to Hendersonville
Hendersonville is accessible from Charlotte via I-85 South to U.S. 74 West and I-26 West. Another option is taking I-85 South to I-26 West.
Numerous hotels and accommodations are open in Hendersonville and Henderson County. As of late October, there were 75 confirmed open post-Helene listings. Here are a few accommodation options to consider staying in:
Bed & Breakfast on Tiffany Hill — which has been featured in Southern Living — is about 15 minutes outside of Hendersonville. Its breakfasts feature a three-course experience that include fruit, a main course and a dessert to finish things off “on a sweet note.”
Cascades Mountain Resort, part of the Ascend Hotel Collection, offers amenities such as a fitness center and indoor pool with a waterslide that families can enjoy year-round. One thing to note: The Old Orchard Tavern restaurant on the resort’s website has since closed, so you’ll want to plan to venture offsite for food.
Nature views surround Emerald Treehouse, where the accommodations include well-equipped kitchens and hot tubs. Outside, there’s a twin bed sized porch swing for lounging and a fire pit to roast marshmallows while you enjoy a glass or wine or mug of hot chocolate.
What restaurants are open in Henderson County?
Restaurants in Henderson County and Hendersonville may be operating on limited hours and menus. Here are a few local spots to check out:
Many local parks and the Oklawaha Greenway have reopened. Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock Park is closed with no estimated reopen date.
Many agritourism and fall activities spots are open like u-pick apple orchards . Visitors can experience fall foliage by checking out Downtown Hendersonville, wineries, orchards, county and municipal parks. Some of the higher elevations have no leaves after Helene, but lower elevations have some good fall color, meteorologist Brad Panovich reported on Sunday, Oct. 20. A WCNC map shows Hendersonville’s color to be in the high range.
Resources to check before you go
Storm cleanup is an ever-changing situation, so make sure to get the most up-to-date information you can before you head out.
