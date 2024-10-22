Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Charlotte Observer

    What’s open and safe to do in Hendersonville after Helene hit Western North Carolina?

    By Tamia Boyd,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V3eUl_0wGp0uRr00

    As Hurricane Helene passed through Western North Carolina, Hendersonville experienced some impact, but the community remains resilient.

    Fortunately, the downtown area and other areas have been “green-lit” by the North Carolina Department of Transportation because recovery efforts have been swift. Water has been fully restored, and most power alongside internet services are being restored. Main roads are open and safe for travel.

    You can browse our other guides to post-hurricane traveling in Western North Carolina here:

    And here is what you need to know about traveling to Hendersonville in the near future.

    Is travel to Hendersonville safe?

    Hendersonville remains in a state of emergency, however Mayor Barbara Volk amended the State of Emergency to remove the curfew. The City of Hendersonville has also been finding ways to return to normalcy, including Blue Ridge Community College resuming classes .

    Tom Wooten, Public Works Director of the City of Hendersonville, said via Instagram that crews are around town trying to cut up trees and get roadways back open.

    “We’ve got the Greenway Trail open back up so folks can get out and walk that. We felt like that was important to get that open back up fast so folks can get back back to a little bit of normalcy,” Wooten said.

    I-26 through Hendersonville and Henderson County and many rural roads are back open and safe for travel. City and county officials recommend travelers to check in advance for real-time road closures.

    With diverse geography, some areas in northeastern Henderson County will take a while to be restored before visitors can come. However, Downtown Hendersonville (and other places) are open.

    How to get to Hendersonville

    Can I stay in Hendersonville?

    Numerous hotels and accommodations are open in Hendersonville and Henderson County. As of late October, there were 75 confirmed open post-Helene listings. Here are a few accommodation options to consider staying in:

    “Happy Place” Mountain View Home

    Location: 308 Forest Bend Drive, Horse Shoe, NC 28742

    The “Happy Place” Mountain View Home is near Hendersonville and the Pisgah National Forest, which was recently reopened . Cozy up by the fireplace, or relax in a hammock outside and take in the view.

    Bed & Breakfast on Tiffany Hill

    Location: 400 Ray Hill Road, Mills River, NC 28759

    Bed & Breakfast on Tiffany Hill — which has been featured in Southern Living — is about 15 minutes outside of Hendersonville. Its breakfasts feature a three-course experience that include fruit, a main course and a dessert to finish things off “on a sweet note.”

    Cascades Mountain Resort

    Location: 201 Sugarloaf Road, Hendersonville, NC 28792

    Cascades Mountain Resort, part of the Ascend Hotel Collection, offers amenities such as a fitness center and indoor pool with a waterslide that families can enjoy year-round. One thing to note: The Old Orchard Tavern restaurant on the resort’s website has since closed, so you’ll want to plan to venture offsite for food.

    Econo Lodge Hendersonville

    Location: 206 Mitchelle Drive, Hendersonville, NC 28792

    If you’re looking for a pet-friendly place to stay, the Econo Lodge in Hendersonville is one to check out. Free coffee is available in the lobby each morning, too.

    Emerald Treehouse

    Location: 199 Mitchell View Drive, Hendersonville, NC 28792

    Nature views surround Emerald Treehouse, where the accommodations include well-equipped kitchens and hot tubs. Outside, there’s a twin bed sized porch swing for lounging and a fire pit to roast marshmallows while you enjoy a glass or wine or mug of hot chocolate.

    What restaurants are open in Henderson County?

    Restaurants in Henderson County and Hendersonville may be operating on limited hours and menus. Here are a few local spots to check out:

    Appalachian Mountain Brewery – Mills River

    Location: 46 N Mills River Road, Mills River, NC 28759

    The Mills River Taproom is Appalachian Mountain Brewery’s first location outside of Boone. There is a 32-beer tap-list at their tasting room that showcases beers, ciders, seltzers and cocktails.

    Binion’s Roadhouse

    Location: 1565 Four Seasons Boulevard, Hendersonville, NC 28792

    This roadhouse serves grilled steaks, chicken, burgers and, of course, BBQ ribs.

    Brooks Tavern

    Location: 142 3rd Avenue W, Hendersonville, NC 28792

    Along with craft beer and “giggle water” as the staff call cocktails, Brooks Tavern offers lunch, dinner and brunch on the weekends. Brooks Tavern offers an upscale taste of casual pub food.

    Flat Rock Village Bakery

    Location: 2710 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock, NC 28731

    Got a sweet tooth? Flat Rock Village Bakery specializing in pastries, cookies, artisan breads, sandwiches and wood-fired pizzas.

    Harvey’s @ The Henderson

    Location: 201 3rd Avenue W, Hendersonville, NC 28739

    The fine dining experience at Harvey’s pays homage to the heyday of classic cuisines and signature cocktails.

    Important information for Henderson County travelers

    Here are need-to-know points for visiting Hendersonville and Henderson County:

    • Hurricane Helene damaged the Blue Ridge Parkway, and much of it remains closed until repairs can be made.

    • Many local parks and the Oklawaha Greenway have reopened. Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock Park is closed with no estimated reopen date.

    • Many agritourism and fall activities spots are open like u-pick apple orchards . Visitors can experience fall foliage by checking out Downtown Hendersonville, wineries, orchards, county and municipal parks. Some of the higher elevations have no leaves after Helene, but lower elevations have some good fall color, meteorologist Brad Panovich reported on Sunday, Oct. 20. A WCNC map shows Hendersonville’s color to be in the high range.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WwrN8_0wGp0uRr00
    Men and equipment from N.C. Department of Transportation’s Division 3, based near Wilmington, arrive at the NCDOT maintenance yard near Hendersonville on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. The convoy came to relieve another group from Division 3 that had spent the previous week clearing and repairing roads after Hurricane Helene. Richard Stradling/rstradling@newsobserver.com

    Resources to check before you go

    Storm cleanup is an ever-changing situation, so make sure to get the most up-to-date information you can before you head out.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OfJHY_0wGp0uRr00
    People view pumpkins for sale at Granddad’s Apples in Hendersonville, October 15, 2024. Angela Wilhelm/Citizen Times/USA TODAY NETWORK

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Lavender Dreams
    1d ago
    I would add two things to the list. The Lodge at Flat Rock is a wonderful place to stay. Just off I26 on Upward Rd, it's a locally owned business, very clean, quiet, with rooms at very reasonable rates. The second recommendation is Postero Restaurant. You'll need reservations, and it's located in an old bank building on Main Street in downtown Hendersonville. It's also a little expensive, but worth it. If you visit, I hope you will love your stay
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Charlotte Catholic suspends high school football players following bullying investigation
    Charlotte Observer14 hours ago
    What’s open and safe to do in Cherokee after Hurricane Helene hit Western North Carolina?
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Beloved Blue Ridge Parkway resembles 1800s logging road after Helene, NC photos show
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Which quarterback will start for Charlotte 49ers football at Memphis this weekend?
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Sick of being followed too close? Here’s how NC law recommends you react to tailgaters
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    After 35 years in Charlotte, a classic restaurant has closed its doors
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Three students, one driver taken to hospital after Union County Public Schools bus crash
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Passersby find 13-year-old dead on trail, TN cops say. 15-year-old charged with murder
    Charlotte Observer10 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    New Charlotte eatery will serve half-pound eggrolls stuffed with pizza, steak — even dessert
    Charlotte Observer22 hours ago
    Your ultimate guide for Thanksgiving 2024 preorder meals in the Charlotte area
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    After Novant billing mistake, a collection agency began targeting this NC woman
    Charlotte Observer23 hours ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Can you wear political attire to vote at the polls in NC? What election officials say
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Sued after two deaths, SouthPark builders warn they can blame men for not escaping fire
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    A popular Charlotte pizzeria straight from the ’90s is officially back: Here’s when.
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    ‘Ticking time bomb’: NC woman wanted to recover after hospital visit. Then came the bills.
    Charlotte Observer23 hours ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    As adults head to NC polls, here’s why CMS high schoolers are voting in an election, too
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy