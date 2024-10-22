What’s open and safe to do in Hendersonville after Helene hit Western North Carolina?

As Hurricane Helene passed through Western North Carolina, Hendersonville experienced some impact, but the community remains resilient.

Fortunately, the downtown area and other areas have been “green-lit” by the North Carolina Department of Transportation because recovery efforts have been swift. Water has been fully restored, and most power alongside internet services are being restored. Main roads are open and safe for travel.

You can browse our other guides to post-hurricane traveling in Western North Carolina here:

And here is what you need to know about traveling to Hendersonville in the near future.

Is travel to Hendersonville safe?

Hendersonville remains in a state of emergency, however Mayor Barbara Volk amended the State of Emergency to remove the curfew. The City of Hendersonville has also been finding ways to return to normalcy, including Blue Ridge Community College resuming classes .

Tom Wooten, Public Works Director of the City of Hendersonville, said via Instagram that crews are around town trying to cut up trees and get roadways back open.

“We’ve got the Greenway Trail open back up so folks can get out and walk that. We felt like that was important to get that open back up fast so folks can get back back to a little bit of normalcy,” Wooten said.

I-26 through Hendersonville and Henderson County and many rural roads are back open and safe for travel. City and county officials recommend travelers to check in advance for real-time road closures.

With diverse geography, some areas in northeastern Henderson County will take a while to be restored before visitors can come. However, Downtown Hendersonville (and other places) are open.

How to get to Hendersonville

Hendersonville is accessible from Charlotte via I-85 South to U.S. 74 West and I-26 West. Another option is taking I-85 South to I-26 West.

From Raleigh/Durham , you can get there via I-40 West and I-85 South.

Can I stay in Hendersonville?

Numerous hotels and accommodations are open in Hendersonville and Henderson County. As of late October, there were 75 confirmed open post-Helene listings. Here are a few accommodation options to consider staying in:

“Happy Place” Mountain View Home

Location: 308 Forest Bend Drive, Horse Shoe, NC 28742

The “Happy Place” Mountain View Home is near Hendersonville and the Pisgah National Forest, which was recently reopened . Cozy up by the fireplace, or relax in a hammock outside and take in the view.

Bed & Breakfast on Tiffany Hill

Location: 400 Ray Hill Road, Mills River, NC 28759

Bed & Breakfast on Tiffany Hill — which has been featured in Southern Living — is about 15 minutes outside of Hendersonville. Its breakfasts feature a three-course experience that include fruit, a main course and a dessert to finish things off “on a sweet note.”

Cascades Mountain Resort

Location: 201 Sugarloaf Road, Hendersonville, NC 28792

Cascades Mountain Resort, part of the Ascend Hotel Collection, offers amenities such as a fitness center and indoor pool with a waterslide that families can enjoy year-round. One thing to note: The Old Orchard Tavern restaurant on the resort’s website has since closed, so you’ll want to plan to venture offsite for food.

Econo Lodge Hendersonville

Location: 206 Mitchelle Drive, Hendersonville, NC 28792

If you’re looking for a pet-friendly place to stay, the Econo Lodge in Hendersonville is one to check out. Free coffee is available in the lobby each morning, too.

Emerald Treehouse

Location: 199 Mitchell View Drive, Hendersonville, NC 28792

Nature views surround Emerald Treehouse, where the accommodations include well-equipped kitchens and hot tubs. Outside, there’s a twin bed sized porch swing for lounging and a fire pit to roast marshmallows while you enjoy a glass or wine or mug of hot chocolate.

What restaurants are open in Henderson County?

Restaurants in Henderson County and Hendersonville may be operating on limited hours and menus. Here are a few local spots to check out:

Appalachian Mountain Brewery – Mills River

Location: 46 N Mills River Road, Mills River, NC 28759

The Mills River Taproom is Appalachian Mountain Brewery’s first location outside of Boone. There is a 32-beer tap-list at their tasting room that showcases beers, ciders, seltzers and cocktails.

Binion’s Roadhouse

Location: 1565 Four Seasons Boulevard, Hendersonville, NC 28792

This roadhouse serves grilled steaks, chicken, burgers and, of course, BBQ ribs.

Brooks Tavern

Location: 142 3rd Avenue W, Hendersonville, NC 28792

Along with craft beer and “giggle water” as the staff call cocktails, Brooks Tavern offers lunch, dinner and brunch on the weekends. Brooks Tavern offers an upscale taste of casual pub food.

Flat Rock Village Bakery

Location: 2710 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock, NC 28731

Got a sweet tooth? Flat Rock Village Bakery specializing in pastries, cookies, artisan breads, sandwiches and wood-fired pizzas.

Harvey’s @ The Henderson

Location: 201 3rd Avenue W, Hendersonville, NC 28739

The fine dining experience at Harvey’s pays homage to the heyday of classic cuisines and signature cocktails.

Important information for Henderson County travelers

Here are need-to-know points for visiting Hendersonville and Henderson County:

Hurricane Helene damaged the Blue Ridge Parkway, and much of it remains closed until repairs can be made.

Many local parks and the Oklawaha Greenway have reopened. Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock Park is closed with no estimated reopen date.

Many agritourism and fall activities spots are open like u-pick apple orchards . Visitors can experience fall foliage by checking out Downtown Hendersonville, wineries, orchards, county and municipal parks. Some of the higher elevations have no leaves after Helene, but lower elevations have some good fall color, meteorologist Brad Panovich reported on Sunday, Oct. 20. A WCNC map shows Hendersonville’s color to be in the high range.

Men and equipment from N.C. Department of Transportation’s Division 3, based near Wilmington, arrive at the NCDOT maintenance yard near Hendersonville on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. The convoy came to relieve another group from Division 3 that had spent the previous week clearing and repairing roads after Hurricane Helene. Richard Stradling/rstradling@newsobserver.com

Resources to check before you go

Storm cleanup is an ever-changing situation, so make sure to get the most up-to-date information you can before you head out.