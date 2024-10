‘We can do better’: Legette, Mingo and Coker don’t pass muster in loss to Commanders

Andy Dalton wasn’t the only Panthers offensive player to have a bad day Sunday against the Washington Commanders. While the veteran QB threw two interceptions — including an opening-drive pick-six — in the 40-7 loss , his weapons offered very little support in the passing game.

No. 1 wideout, Diontae Johnson, caught just one pass for 17 yards . Johnson was also the target on Dalton’s second turnover toss. And Dalton’s three young playmakers at the wide receiver position, rookies Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker and second-year pass-catcher Jonathan Mingo, combined for just three catches for 13 yards on four total targets on the afternoon.

“Rough day,” head coach Dave Canales said Monday . “Not detailed football. I thought we were taking strides with that (wide receiver) group, they were showing up and making plays. This week was a challenge. And as coaches, we gotta look at the plan. Are we doing too much with these guys? Are we moving them around too much?

“You can’t be so simple that you’re predictable. But at the same time, I think there’s always that, ‘What is the line that we can push to? And can we do just a little bit more?’ But yesterday it felt like we overloaded that group. Clearly. And they gotta take responsibility as well of preparing, and they’re working hard at it. I just know we can do better.”

The Panthers were limited to just 85 net passing yards on Sunday.

Dalton threw the ball just 16 times for 11 completions for 93 yards and two interceptions. He was also sacked twice for a loss of four yards.

Rookie tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders was the veteran QB’s top target on the day, as the fourth-round draft pick collected a season-high six catches for 61 yards.

Sanders played 32 offensive snaps against the Commanders, while Johnson put in 30 snaps. Coker doubled Mingo’s snap count with 22 reps compared to 11 for the 2023 second-round pick.

Legette, this year’s first-round selection, led the position players with 36 snaps. But the South Carolina alum collected just nine total yards on three touches, including a 6-yard run.

Ultimately, the Panthers need more out of Legette, Mingo and Coker with veteran wideout Adam Thielen sidelined on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. While Thielen will be eligible to return to practice on Wednesday, it’s unclear whether the team will push him back onto the field.

And if the Panthers decide to entertain trade interest for Johnson and/or Thielen ahead of the Nov. 5 trade deadline, the young trio at wideout might be asked to step up on a more permanent basis. Ultimately, the performances of Legette, Coker and Mingo could lead to the Panthers being more willing to trade Johnson and/or Thielen.

But the time for the young playmakers to step up is now, or they could miss out on their chances to take permanent positions in the starting lineup.