Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Charlotte Observer

    Lindsey Graham fooled me. Don’t let him fool you with Donald Trump | Opinion

    By Issac Bailey,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12fxg4_0wGnV4iU00

    I feel the need to again apologize to everyone in these great United States of America. I helped thrust U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham on you. Not only did he once get my vote, I was among the naïve idiots who believed he was a statesman who would place country above party.

    It’s time for more penance because Graham is running around screaming about the election. The uninitiated might take him seriously in a way I did all those years ago. He is effective at play-acting righteous anger the way only a Southern gentleman lawyer can. He could use those skills for good.

    Instead, he’s using them to try and return to the White House the man who incited a violent insurrection attempt on our Capitol.

    In a way he likely didn’t intend, Graham recently did say something true.

    “What about the Supreme Court? If [Trump’s] president of the United States with a Republican Senate, we can have a generation of conservatives on the Supreme Court,” Graham recently told Fox News . “This is a very big deal, to shape the court for the next generation.”

    Graham sees that outcome as a good thing. For the growing number of women and girls who can get pregnant — and the men who love and should support them — and have faced dangerous and sometimes fatal hurdles to health care access, I can’t think of many things scarier. That reality has come courtesy of the anti-abortion laws made possible by Trump’s Supreme Court, the composition of which came courtesy of lies by Graham and other Republican senators.

    Because of Graham’s demeanor, if you haven’t followed him as long as I have, you can be fooled into believing he’s a principled-straight shooter with whom you might have disagreements but know his views come from a principled place.

    He’s not.

    As Trump was rising but before the former “The Apprentice” star took control of the Republican Party, Graham spoke the truth when others wouldn’t, or at least not as clearly as he did:

    “[Trump is] a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot. He doesn’t represent my party. He doesn’t represent the values that the men and women who wear the uniform are fighting for.”

    That wasn’t the typical criticism leveled at a member of the same party during a primary. It was deeper and felt sincere — because the evidence for what Graham said was obvious to anyone willing to pay attention. That’s the Graham I thought I had once supported. But as soon as Trump secured power, Graham took it all back, placing party over country.

    Though he’s South Carolina’s senior U.S. Senator, just weeks ago he flew out to Nebraska to try and rig the election in favor of Trump. He wanted that state to change its election rules at the last minute.

    Nebraska is one of two states that doesn’t provide its Electoral College votes to the winner of the popular vote. Maine is the other. That “red state” awards those votes based on how presidential candidates do in three congressional districts. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to win one of those districts. Depending on how the vote unfolds throughout the rest of the country, that one electoral vote might be enough to put her over the top.

    Graham did something similar in November 2020 when he went to Georgia — which was under pressure from Trump to overturn the election — pretending it was just part of his senatorial duties. Fortunately, Republican officials in the Peach State put country over party in a way I wrongly believed Graham would.

    Graham is the ideal Trump sycophant. He has no shame. He pretends to care about a democracy he routinely undermines. He cares about power alone. I didn’t know that when Graham, and his compelling backstory, convinced me he was as genuine as he sounded.

    He’s not. Remember that the next time you see him righteously wagging his finger on “Meet the Press.”

    Issac Bailey is a McClatchy Opinion writer in North and South Carolina.
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Charlotte Catholic suspends high school football players following bullying investigation
    Charlotte Observer16 hours ago
    Husband dies after driver accused of DWI hits married couple on golf cart, NC cops say
    Charlotte Observer9 days ago
    As adults head to NC polls, here’s why CMS high schoolers are voting in an election, too
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent2 days ago
    Harris vs. Trump: Here's who's winning in the polls with 2 weeks to go
    fox29.com1 day ago
    NFL Fans React To Terry Bradshaw Changing Political Parties
    The Spun2 days ago
    'Going to get him killed': Marjorie Taylor Greene freaks after Harris' latest Trump remark
    Raw Story16 hours ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story5 days ago
    Pelosi reportedly not 'happy that the only bloody fingerprints on the knife' to oust Biden were hers
    Fox News3 days ago
    Harris: This is What We’ll Do If Trump Tries to Claim He Won
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    Former University of Kentucky student who used n-word 200 times and assaulted a Black woman is sentenced to jail
    breezyscroll.com4 days ago
    Trump Cancels All His Events in Favor of One of the Worst People Ever
    The New Republic1 day ago
    Nancy Pelosi Breaks Her Cardinal Rule On Trump, Says ‘Hope I Don’t Burn In Hell’
    HuffPost7 days ago
    'This is a man's country': Trump supporter warns Kamala Harris is 'gonna meet her maker'
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Childless Texas Lawmaker Becomes Latest Republican to Put Someone Else's Kids in Family Footage
    Latin Times16 hours ago
    'Don’t pay it!' Irate Trump reportedly backed out of paying slain soldier's funeral bill
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Voices: I’m a former McDonald’s fry cook. Truthfully, Trump did an OK job
    The Independent2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    'Virtually nothing is correct': Fact-checker left stunned by Trump swing state attack ad
    Raw Story1 day ago
    ‘This Would Be a Death Knell to Any Candidacy’: Anderson Cooper Shocked by Trump’s Own Generals Calling Him a Would-Be Dictator
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Warrant reveals new details about NC police officer’s accused misdeeds against a woman
    Charlotte Observer6 days ago
    After Novant billing mistake, a collection agency began targeting this NC woman
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Mecklenburg deputies walked by a teen’s cell without looking inside before he hung himself
    Charlotte Observerlast hour
    Can you wear political attire to vote at the polls in NC? What election officials say
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Two Men Indicted for Defrauding DoorDash in $1 Million Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Five new teams enter NC statewide prep football rankings after Week 9
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy