    Due to ‘overwhelming demand,’ Shakira will play stadium in Charlotte instead of arena

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g9YGX_0wFqKH4Z00

    Shakira’s big upcoming concert tour just got even bigger.

    The Latin pop star responsible for hits like “Hips Don’t Lie” and “TQG” has rescheduled a show that was originally set for Nov. 23 at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center. Instead, she will perform in the city’s largest outdoor venue: Bank of America Stadium, on Tuesday, May 13.

    Her concert here will mark the first date on the North American leg of her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour” (translated into English, that’s “Women Do Not Cry Anymore”).

    Monday morning’s announcement came three days after the 47-year-old singer announced she was pushing back U.S. dates due to “overwhelming demand and the need for larger venues.” Charlotte is one of several cities in which Shakira has moved shows from indoor arenas to football stadiums.

    Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, although fans can register for an “artist presale” now through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday at Shakira.com .

    There’s also a presale for Citi cardmembers that will run from noon Wednesday until 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Details: www.citientertainment.com .

    May will be a busy month for the stadium, which also will host Billy Joel and Sting on May 10 and Metallica on May 31.

