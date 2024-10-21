Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos: How to watch, betting info/advice and more

The Carolina Panthers’ road trip continues next week when they head to the Mile High City.

The Panthers, now 1-6 after taking a beating at the hands of the Washington Commanders , take on the Denver Broncos (4-3) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Sunday.

Here’s your pregame checklist.

How to watch NFL Week 8: Panthers-Broncos

Fans can catch the game on CBS.

What’s the betting line?

The Panthers are 7.5-point underdogs to the Broncos , according to DraftKings as of Sunday evening. With the Panthers looking this bad — with quarterback Andy Dalton turning it over; with this defensive unit being one big turnstile — it’s tough to imagine any number being too big.

The over/under is set at 42.5 points as of Sunday evening. Take the over — not because the offenses are firing on all cylinders but because neither defense has it figured out.

Carolina is 1-6 against the spread. The Broncos, meanwhile, are 5-2 against the spread.

Any fantasy football considerations?

The only Panthers player worth mentioning in fantasy football this week was Chuba Hubbard, who finished with 11 points on 52 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. Quarterback Andy Dalton finished with -2 points after his two-interception day, and Diontae Johnson’s one-catch day mustered a point.

The Broncos, meanwhile, had a whole bunch of great fantasy performances — and if history is any indication, these players will be must-starts against a league-worst Panthers defense. Those guys? Running back Javonte Williams had 22 points after his prolific day: 88 yards and two touchdowns rushing; three catches for 23 yards. Quarterback Bo Nix had 15 points after a 164-yard passing day and a 75-yard rushing day.

It could also be interesting days for other Broncos playmakers: WR Courtland Sutton and WR Troy Franklin.

Radio channel for Panthers-Commanders game

On the radio, fans can catch it on WRFX 99.7 FM The Fox or 1060 AM (WXNC 97.3 FM) for Spanish radio if you’re in the Charlotte area.

If you’re not in the Charlotte area, use the Carolina Panthers Radio Network as your guide. Reference the table below.