    • Charlotte Observer

    Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos: How to watch, betting info/advice and more

    By Alex Zietlow,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w68h4_0wFLzVUv00

    The Carolina Panthers’ road trip continues next week when they head to the Mile High City.

    The Panthers, now 1-6 after taking a beating at the hands of the Washington Commanders , take on the Denver Broncos (4-3) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Sunday.

    Here’s your pregame checklist.

    How to watch NFL Week 8: Panthers-Broncos

    Fans can catch the game on CBS.

    What’s the betting line?

    The Panthers are 7.5-point underdogs to the Broncos , according to DraftKings as of Sunday evening. With the Panthers looking this bad — with quarterback Andy Dalton turning it over; with this defensive unit being one big turnstile — it’s tough to imagine any number being too big.

    The over/under is set at 42.5 points as of Sunday evening. Take the over — not because the offenses are firing on all cylinders but because neither defense has it figured out.

    Carolina is 1-6 against the spread. The Broncos, meanwhile, are 5-2 against the spread.

    Any fantasy football considerations?

    The only Panthers player worth mentioning in fantasy football this week was Chuba Hubbard, who finished with 11 points on 52 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. Quarterback Andy Dalton finished with -2 points after his two-interception day, and Diontae Johnson’s one-catch day mustered a point.

    The Broncos, meanwhile, had a whole bunch of great fantasy performances — and if history is any indication, these players will be must-starts against a league-worst Panthers defense. Those guys? Running back Javonte Williams had 22 points after his prolific day: 88 yards and two touchdowns rushing; three catches for 23 yards. Quarterback Bo Nix had 15 points after a 164-yard passing day and a 75-yard rushing day.

    It could also be interesting days for other Broncos playmakers: WR Courtland Sutton and WR Troy Franklin.

    Radio channel for Panthers-Commanders game

    On the radio, fans can catch it on WRFX 99.7 FM The Fox or 1060 AM (WXNC 97.3 FM) for Spanish radio if you’re in the Charlotte area.

    If you’re not in the Charlotte area, use the Carolina Panthers Radio Network as your guide. Reference the table below.

    City State Station Frequency
    Abemarle NC WSPC-AM 1010
    Albemarle NC WSPC-FM 107.3
    Asheville NC WWNC-AM 570
    Bedford VA WLVA-FM 94.1
    Blacksburg VA WPIN-AM 810
    Burlington NC WKRR-FM 92.3
    Camden SC WPUB-FM 102.7
    Charleston SC WYBB-FM 98.1
    Charlotte NC WRFX-FM 99.7
    Cherryville NC WCSL-AM 1590
    Cherryville NC WCSL-FM 92.3
    Chesterfield SC WVSZ-FM 107.3
    Christianburg VA WPIN-FM 97.1
    Columbia SC WQXL-FM 100.7
    Dalton VA WPIN-FM 93.1
    Elkin NC WIFM-FM 100.9
    Fayetteville NC WRCQ-FM 103.5
    Florence SC WOHL-AM 1230
    Florence SC WOHL-FM 96.3
    Greensboro NC WKRR-FM 92.3
    Greenville NC WTIB-FM 103.7
    Greenville SC WROQ-FM 101.1
    Hanging Rock VA WPLY-AM 610
    Hanging Rock VA WPLY-FM 101.1
    HendersonviIle NC WHKP-AM 1450
    HendersonviIle NC WHKP-FM 107.7
    Hickory NC WNNC-FM 101.3
    Hopewell VA WHAP-AM 1340
    Hopewell VA WHAP-FM 96.9
    Jacksonville NC WJNC-AM 1240
    Kinston NC WRNS-AM 960
    Lincolnton NC WLON-AM 1050
    Lincolnton NC WLON-FM 107.5
    Lynchburg VA WPLI-AM 1390
    Lynchburg VA WPLI-FM 107.5
    Madison Heights VA WLVA-AM 580
    Madison Heights VA WLVA-FM 94.1
    Morehead City NC WTKF-FM 107.1
    Myrtle Beach SC WSEA-FM 100.3
    Newton NC WNNC-AM 1230
    Raleigh NC WRAL-FM 101.5
    Rock Hill SC WRHM-FM 107.1
    Rocky Mount NC WZAX-FM 99.3
    Salem VA WPLY-FM 98.5
    Salisbury NC WSAT-AM 1280
    Salisbury NC WSAT-FM 103.3
    Shallotte NC WVCB-AM 1410
    Shelby NC WOHS-AM 1390
    Shelby NC WOHS-FM 101.5
    Spartanburg SC WROQ-FM 101.1
    Statesville NC WSIC-AM 1400
    Statesville NC WSIC-FM 100.7, 105.9
    Timberlake VA WLVA-FM 100.5
    Topsail Beach NC WNTB-FM 93.7
    Wilmington NC WNTB-FM 93.7
    Winston-Salem NC WKRR-FM 92.3
    robert
    1d ago
    But why would you waste the valuable time in your life?
