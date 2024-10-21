What’s open and safe to do in Cherokee after Hurricane Helene hit Western North Carolina?

In Hurricane Helene-struck Western North Carolina, the town of Cherokee was more fortunate than many neighboring towns and has quickly gotten back on its feet to welcome back travelers for the fall foliage season.

While the North Carolina Department of Transportation advises caution when traveling near affected areas in the region, Cherokee — home of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians — is among the areas where many residents’ livelihoods rely on visitors. It’s also one of the Western North Carolina towns to consider visiting with safety in mind.

Here is what you need to know about traveling to Cherokee in the near future.

Is travel to Cherokee safe?

Yes, Cherokee is open and accessible for tourism. “While some areas nearby continue to recover, we want to let you know that Cherokee, NC is open to all visitors,” Visit Cherokee has posted.

“We’ve taken every measure to ensure your visit will be safe, comfortable, and memorable. Our local businesses, attractions, and accommodations are fully operational and eager to welcome you with open arms.”

How to get to Cherokee

Travelers who plan to visit are encouraged to drive to Cherokee with caution and safety in mind.

Soco Creek in Cherokee rages on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 as the remnants of Hurricane Helene caused flooding, downed trees, and power outages in western North Carolina. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

Can I stay in Cherokee?

Some lodging in Cherokee may be already booked, but space remains available in the coming weeks. Properties with availability include:

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort

Location: 777 Casino Drive, Cherokee, NC 28719

Harrah’s Cherokee offers a luxury resort experience featuring table games, a spa and salon, pools and a fitness center. Multiple restaurants serve the property, including Gordon Ramsay Food Market and Guy Fieri’s Cherokee Kitchen + Bar . You can even bring your dog along.

Panther Creek Cabins

Location: 3415 Wrights Creek Rd, Cherokee, NC 28719

Panther Creek Cabins’ property sits along Wrights Creek, so you can check out water and mountain views from the rocking chairs on the cabins’ porches. There is a two-night minimum for its cabins, some of which have fireplaces and Jacuzzi tubs. There’s a wedding chapel you can book that includes the officiant, too.

Roadway Inn & Suites on the River

Location: 44 Tsalagi Road, Cherokee, NC, 28719

The Roadway Inn & Suites offers views from its rooms and suites of the Oconaluftee River, a popular spot for fly fishing . If you’re a Choice Hotels member, you can book the place with points. And there’s also a perk many will appreciate: free coffee.

Stonebrook Lodge Cherokee

Location: 436 Paint Town Rd, Cherokee, NC 28719

Stonebrook Lodge fits the bill for what you’d envision for a mountain getaway, complete with a rustic lobby, a fireplace and cozy seating spots. The lodge sits right near many of Cherokee’s attractions, including Harrah’s, and it’s down the road from Santa’s Land Fun Park & Zoo . Guests can start their day with a free continental breakfast from 6:30-9:30 a.m.

What restaurants are open in Cherokee?

Restaurants are largely open and accessible in Cherokee, but here are a few local spots to check out:

Granny’s Kitchen

Location: 1098 Painttown Road, Cherokee, NC 28719

Buffet dining for hungry travelers and people who like to try a little bit of everything is available at Granny’s Kitchen. Country-style breakfast options including biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs and spiced apples are on the buffet line in the mornings. Later on in the day, the lunch and dinner offerings switch up each day so you can always find something different. The restaurant is closed Mondays, but is open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.

Paul’s Family Restaurant

Location: 1111 Tsali Blvd, Cherokee, NC 28719

Paul’s Family Restaurant is a all-day diner-style spot open daily from 7 a..m.-9 p.m. Popular dishes on the menu include its Indian Taco; along with elk, bison and buffalo burgers; a frybread burger; and country fried steak. While you’re there, check out the native decor on the dining room fireplace and other spots in the dining room.

Peter’s Pancakes & Waffles

Location: 1384 Tsali Blvd, Cherokee, NC 28719

Peter’s Pancakes & Waffles is open daily from 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m., so you can start your morning off with its multigrain Backpacker Pancakes, French toast or a Ranch Hand breakfast with country ham, two eggs, grits or diced potatoes and pancakes or biscuits.

Rancho Viejo Mexican Restaurant

Location: 16 Cherokee Crossing Rd Suite 5, Whittier, NC 28789

Rancho Viejo is a family-friendly spot with fresh Mexican favorites. It’s open daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m., with weekday and Saturday lunch specials and a full menu of nachos, fajitas, quesadillas and dinner plates. Vegetarian dishes are also on the extensive menu.

Wize Guyz Grille

Location: 68 Big Cove Rd Suite 8, Cherokee, NC 28719

Kid- and pet-friendly Wize Guyz Grille serves up pizza, burgers and wings, along with pasta and six kinds of chicken sandwiches. It’s open daily from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., so you can sit down for lunch or pick up takeout for dinner to bring back to your room after a busy day.

Resources to check before you go

Some storm cleanup may still be underway in Cherokee and in other towns you may stop in along your route. Make sure to get the most up-to-date information you can before you head out.