    • Charlotte Observer

    Charlotte Catholic makes a jump in The Observer’s Sweet 16 prep football poll

    By Langston Wertz Jr.,

    2 days ago

    Charlotte Catholic’s football team started the season 1-2 under first-year coach Keith Emery, dropping back-to-back games to Providence Day and Crest.

    But now, the Cougars — who jumped three spots to No. 4 in The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll — have gotten rolling.

    Friday’s 34-14 win against Butler moved the Cougars to 7-2 on the season and Catholic’s fifth straight win clinched at least a share of the Southwestern 4A conference championship.

    Catholic can win the title outright Friday at East Mecklenburg (1-7).

    With the playoffs not starting until Nov. 15, the Cougars be off for two weeks after the East Meck game.

    ▪ NOTE: The Sweet 16 rankings, which began in 1984, rank the top 16 teams in the media company’s coverage-area, which includes teams in the following counties: Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Union and York and Lancaster in upper state South Carolina. The rankings are compiled by longtime N.C. prep football expert Chris Hughes, a co-host of The Observer’s “Talking Preps” streaming show.

    This week’s rankings

    Rank School Record Prev.
    1 Weddington (7-0) 1
    2 Northwestern (9-0) 2
    3 Hough (7-1) 3
    4 Charlotte Catholic (7-2) 7
    5 Independence (7-1) 8
    6 Providence Day (6-2) 4
    7 Mallard Creek (6-2) 5
    8 J.M. Robinson (8-0) 6
    9 West Charlotte (5-2) 9
    10 Monroe (7-0) 11
    11 Mooresville (7-1) 10
    12 Ashbrook (7-1) 13
    13 South Point (5-1) 12
    14 South Pointe (6-2) 14
    15 Charlotte Christian (5-3) 15
    16 Palisades (7-2) 16
