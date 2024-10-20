Charlotte Catholic makes a jump in The Observer’s Sweet 16 prep football poll

Charlotte Catholic’s football team started the season 1-2 under first-year coach Keith Emery, dropping back-to-back games to Providence Day and Crest.

But now, the Cougars — who jumped three spots to No. 4 in The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll — have gotten rolling.

Friday’s 34-14 win against Butler moved the Cougars to 7-2 on the season and Catholic’s fifth straight win clinched at least a share of the Southwestern 4A conference championship.

Catholic can win the title outright Friday at East Mecklenburg (1-7).

With the playoffs not starting until Nov. 15, the Cougars be off for two weeks after the East Meck game.

▪ NOTE: The Sweet 16 rankings, which began in 1984, rank the top 16 teams in the media company’s coverage-area, which includes teams in the following counties: Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Union and York and Lancaster in upper state South Carolina. The rankings are compiled by longtime N.C. prep football expert Chris Hughes, a co-host of The Observer’s “Talking Preps” streaming show.

This week’s rankings