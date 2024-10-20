School choice advocacy is about performance, not loyalty to charters | Opinion

The writer was Republican mayor of Charlotte from 1991-95:

With regard to Ned Barnett’s anti-voucher column in the Observer “ NC’s vouchers for all may hurt the GOP’s original school choice – charters ,” he seems to believe that school choice advocates support a particular school or type of school, such as charters. That’s wrong.

Unlike “school system” advocates — whose loyalty is to their “system” — charter school advocates support all choices, not charter schools per se. They rightly believe that more competition for the privilege of educating our children is better than having fewer options. If that means that some poor-performing charter schools must shut down because they can’t compete, so be it. That’s what free markets are all about, Ned.

Richard Vinroot, Charlotte

A Dan Bishop campaign ad implies that school resource officers make students safer. Can he show us the evidence? No, because it doesn’t exist.

Two things SROs definitely do is increase the cost of running schools and habituate impressionable youth to the constant presence of police. This is great PR for police agencies looking to expand their presence in the community because people grow up expecting to always see an officer.

Unfortunately there is little if any correlation between a high ratio of police to civilians and reduction of crime rates or resolution of crimes, but that doesn’t fit the “more police is better” narrative conservatives like to promote.

Thomas J. Strini, Spencer

Lead in school water

The writer works with non-profit Environment North Carolina

The EPA’s new deadline for replacing lead pipes is a significant step for public health, although they do little to protect kids at school. Lead is toxic to children even at low levels, with links to learning disabilities such as ADHD, antisocial behaviors, and depression.

Lead contaminated drinking water is widespread in North Carolina schools. Lead was detected in about 52% of nearly 21,865 water samples taken at NC schools, according to a state sponsored program. Replacing pipes won’t fix the issue, since most lead in schools comes from fixtures within the building.

We know how to solve this problem. We need to replace lead-bearing fountains with lead-filtering water stations and put filters on all other taps. Kudos to EPA on heeding our call to replace lead pipes. Now, we need school districts to get the lead out of water for our kids.

Emily Mason, Cary

Trail magic

The writer founded environmental non-profit George Masa Foundation

The floodwaters from Hurricane Helene have finally receded, revealing destruction across western North Carolina. Yet amid the devastation, there’s hope and unity. Instead of focusing on personal loss, people are asking, “How can I help?”

We’re witnessing a kind of “trail magic,” familiar to Appalachian Trail hikers — unexpected kindness from strangers. I’ve seen firsthand volunteers from as far away as Missouri and Kentucky arriving to provide meals. Volunteers are clearing debris, while people from across the region are sending much-needed resources. My fellow North Carolinians have continued to show up to help, lending a hand and sending relief. Neighbors are sharing food, water, and shelter, with strangers becoming friends during this crisis.

These acts of kindness remind us that in times of crisis, our shared humanity shines through. Nature doesn’t discriminate, and neither do we. As we face the same storms, it’s our compassion and community that will help us rebuild.

In the aftermath of Helene, this spirit of generosity — this trail magic — will be our greatest strength.

David Huff, Asheville

Typical white man

I’m the typical white, Christian, straight, married GOP voter from central NC. I believe in free speech and the Second Amendment. I believe in being fiscally conservative, and I’m in favor of slow, cautious progress, but progress nonetheless. I’ve never voted for a single Democrat in my 42 years of life.

I’m embarrassed to be a Republican. I can no longer support the leadership of the GOP as the behaviors, word and actions are no longer consistent with my values.

Joseph Peascoe, Greensboro