Observer endorsements: Our choices in Mecklenburg County’s three congressional races

Congressional elections in Mecklenburg County look different this year, thanks to new maps drawn by Republican lawmakers. Rather than being equally split into two districts, the county is now carved rather unevenly into three parts

Two of those districts — Districts 8 and 14 — group parts of Mecklenburg County with other counties and lean Republican.

District 8

This district extends all the way from Matthews and Mint Hill to Robeson County. And with U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop running for state attorney general, there’s no incumbent.

One of the candidates in this race is still familiar, though: pastor Mark Harris, who is making a second congressional run. Harris ran in the 9th Congressional District in 2018, but his victory was overturned due to an absentee ballot fraud scandal involving a political operative hired by his campaign. Harris, who did not respond to an interview request from the Editorial Board, now says that the 2018 election was stolen from him, despite all evidence to the contrary. He also boasts the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, another election denier. As we said during the primary, we believe that narrative is dangerous and disqualifying.

Voters should feel confident in his opponent, Democrat Justin Dues . Dues is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran running on a platform of anti-corruption, with an emphasis on voting rights and income inequality. He’s also committed to term limits, which should be a welcome reprieve to voters who are unhappy with the political status quo. We recommend Justin Dues.

District 12

U.S. Rep. Alma Adams seeks reelection in what is now Mecklenburg County’s lone Democratic district, encompassing most of the central part of the county.

Adams has been a capable congresswoman during her time in office, focusing on what she calls her “4 Hs”: hunger, housing, health care and higher education. Now in her fifth term, she’s gained seniority as a member of Congress, and is recognized as a leader by her colleagues. She’s been a leader on issues like Black maternal health and support for HBCUs — issues that she has worked with colleagues across the aisle to make progress on.

She faces a challenge from Republican Addul Ali, who says he would prioritize issues like education and economic mobility. Ali is a thoughtful conservative with a willingness to work across the aisle, and he’s willing to distance himself from the more extreme members of his party. He’s a solid choice for moderate and conservative voters looking for someone to represent them.

However, Adams has been a hardworking representative for her district, and she has a proven track record of serving her community well. She’s earned another term. We recommend Adams .

District 14

Currently represented by U.S. Rep. Jeff Jackson, this district has undergone some changes and now snakes from northern Mecklenburg County down to south Charlotte and into western North Carolina. It also now leans Republican.

The likely winner of this race is N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore , whose congressional aspirations have been an open secret in Raleigh for years. And after a decade steering a Republican-led legislature, Moore should be a known quantity to every North Carolinian. (He did not respond to an interview request from the Editorial Board.) In his five terms as speaker, Moore has overseen the passage of some of North Carolina’s most damaging and divisive legislation, including House Bill 2, dramatic tax cuts and a 12-week abortion ban. Moore would likely be effective at pushing through his desired agenda in Washington, but will that really leave his district and our state better off?

Luckily, voters have another option in Democrat Pam Genant , a nurse and U.S. Army veteran. Having never held elected office before, Genant should be an ideal choice for those looking for fresh leadership and a fresh perspective, and she is particularly passionate about issues like voting rights and the housing crisis. We recommend Pam Genant .