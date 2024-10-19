PHOTOS | Fans celebrate as Charlotte Checkers pound Cleveland Monsters in home opener
By Jeff Siner,
2 days ago
It would be hard to script a better opening week of the season for the Charlotte Checkers than that which they’ve enjoyed to date.
Three games, three wins, the latest a 5-2 romp over the Cleveland Monsters on Friday in their home opener at Bojangles Coliseum.
Aidan McDonough paced the Checkers’ offense with a pair of power play goals, Kyle Criscuolo added four assists and Ryan McAllister had three helpers.
The Checkers gave the 8,018 fans officially in attendance Friday night something to cheer about early. Just 1:59 into the game, Will Lockwood popped a shot past Cleveland keeper Zach Sawchenko to put the home team on top 1-0.
After Joseph LaBate equaled for the Monsters at 8:57, McDonough popped in his pair on back-to-back power plays for Charlotte to put the Checkers in front, 3-1. Criscuolo and McAllister had helpers on both McDonough goals.
Oliver Okuliar extended the Checkers’ lead to 4-1 early in the second, and Sandis Vilmanis made it 5-1 with a strike at 14:31. The Monsters’ James Malatesta finished the scoring with a goal at 8:29 of the third period.
The Checkers are back on home ice again Saturday, and will again issue a free ticket to their Oct. 26 home game to fans who bring supplies to help relief efforts in Western North Carolina.
