    • Charlotte Observer

    PHOTOS | Fans celebrate as Charlotte Checkers pound Cleveland Monsters in home opener

    By Jeff Siner,

    2 days ago

    It would be hard to script a better opening week of the season for the Charlotte Checkers than that which they’ve enjoyed to date.

    Three games, three wins, the latest a 5-2 romp over the Cleveland Monsters on Friday in their home opener at Bojangles Coliseum.

    Aidan McDonough paced the Checkers’ offense with a pair of power play goals, Kyle Criscuolo added four assists and Ryan McAllister had three helpers.

    Charlotte Checkers Aidan McDonough, right, slaps hands with his teammates after scoring his second goal of the night against the Cleveland Monsters at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on Friday, October 18, 2024. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

    The Checkers gave the 8,018 fans officially in attendance Friday night something to cheer about early. Just 1:59 into the game, Will Lockwood popped a shot past Cleveland keeper Zach Sawchenko to put the home team on top 1-0.

    After Joseph LaBate equaled for the Monsters at 8:57, McDonough popped in his pair on back-to-back power plays for Charlotte to put the Checkers in front, 3-1. Criscuolo and McAllister had helpers on both McDonough goals.

    Oliver Okuliar extended the Checkers’ lead to 4-1 early in the second, and Sandis Vilmanis made it 5-1 with a strike at 14:31. The Monsters’ James Malatesta finished the scoring with a goal at 8:29 of the third period.

    The Checkers are back on home ice again Saturday, and will again issue a free ticket to their Oct. 26 home game to fans who bring supplies to help relief efforts in Western North Carolina.

    Checkers open the gates

    Certified Ice Technician Tony Caddy positions a goal on the ice at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on Friday, October 18, 2024. The Charlotte Checkers hosted the Cleveland Monsters in the home opener. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
    Positioned in a pyramid, hockey pucks wait along the Charlotte Checkers bench at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on Friday, October 18, 2024. The Charlotte Checkers hosted the Cleveland Monsters in the home opener. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
    Members of the Charlotte Checkers loosen up and enjoy a game of sewer ball in a hallway at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on Friday, October 18, 2024. The Charlotte Checkers hosted the Cleveland Monsters in the home opener. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
    Charlotte Checkers fans line up to enter Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on Friday, October 18, 2024. The Charlotte Checkers hosted the Cleveland Monsters in the home opener. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
    Charlotte Checkers ice crew member David Goudreau hands out the team’s season calendar to fans as they enter Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on Friday, October 18, 2024. The Charlotte Checkers hosted the Cleveland Monsters in the home opener. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
    Charlotte Checkers fans Rocco Patel, left and Silas LeBlanc, right, try to get the attention of players as they warmup at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on Friday, October 18, 2024. The Charlotte Checkers hosted the Cleveland Monsters in the home opener. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
    The Charlotte Checkers line a hallway at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC prior to being introduced to fans on Friday, October 18, 2024. The Charlotte Checkers hosted the Cleveland Monsters in the home opener. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
    The Charlotte Checkers line up to be introduced at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on Friday, October 18, 2024. The Charlotte Checkers hosted the Cleveland Monsters in the home opener. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
    The Charlotte Checkers host the Cleveland Monsters in season opening action at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on Friday, October 18, 2024. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
    Charlotte Checkers fans Tytionna Bryant, left and Dashawn Godbolt, right, became engaged at the Checkers season opener against the Cleveland Monsters at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on Friday, October 18, 2024. Godbolt proposed to Bryant during a break in the action to the cheers and congratulations of fans. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
    Charlotte Checkers team attendant Luke Kahn walks across the ice prior to the team’s game against the Cleveland Monsters at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on Friday, October 18, 2024. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
    The Carolina Reaper aka. Kevin Weiker makes his way to his seat prior to the Charlotte Checkers game against the Cleveland Monsters at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on Friday, October 18, 2024. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
    Charlotte Checkers fan Chris Marquand, left, bumps fists with The Carolina Reaper aka. Kevin Weiker prior to the Charlotte Checkers vs Cleveland Monsters game at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on Friday, October 18, 2024. Said Marquand, “it’s good to be back in the arena.” JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
    Greazy Keys, left, reaches out to bump fists with a Charlotte Checkers fan prior to the team’s game against the Cleveland Monsters game at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on Friday, October 18, 2024. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
    Friends reunite prior to the Charlotte Checkers vs Cleveland Monsters game at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on Friday, October 18, 2024. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
    Charlotte Checkers fan Hudson Jacobs sports a team mascot “Chubby” cap prior to the team’s game against the Cleveland Monsters at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on Friday, October 18, 2024. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
    Charlotte Checkers fan Abigail Nava glances out toward the ice with one request to a player prior to action against the Cleveland Monsters at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on Friday, October 18, 2024. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
    The Charlotte Checkers line a hallway prior to being introduced to the opening night crowd at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on Friday, October 18, 2024. The Checkers hosted the Cleveland Monsters. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
    Charlotte Checkers left wing John Leonard shadow is cast across the ice as he is introduced to the opening night crowd at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on Friday, October 18, 2024. The Checkers hosted the Cleveland Monsters. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
    Cleveland Monsters Cameron Butler, left, takes a punch to the face during a fight with Charlotte Checkers Riley Bezeau, right, at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on Friday, October 18, 2024. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
    Cleveland Monsters Cameron Butler, left and Charlotte Checkers Riley Bezeau, right, fight during action at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on Friday, October 18, 2024. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
    Cleveland Monsters Samuel Knazko, left, is pinned to the ice as Charlotte Checkers Wilmer Skoog, right, tries to move toward the puck during action at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on Friday, October 18, 2024. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
    Charlotte Checkers Sandis Vilmanis, right, fights to gain control of the puck during action against the Cleveland Monsters at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on Friday, October 18, 2024. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
