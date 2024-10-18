Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Charlotte Observer

    Did Tidjane Salaün show enough in preseason to earn a spot in Hornets’ main rotation?

    By Roderick Boone,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nAgf7_0wBzsqWv00

    Prior to each outing as a pro, with Thursday night’s preseason finale no different, Tidjane Salaün has one particular thing he doesn’t alter during his pregame routine.

    It involves a little literature and signals how the Charlotte Hornets rookie is settling into life on this side of the pond, enamored with becoming better at his craft by digging into the mindset of the NBA’s fourth-leading scorer all time: Kobe Bryant.

    “I’m reading his book,” Salaün said. “Even him, he says, yeah I can miss all the shots during the game, but I keep my confidence at the top because if I have the last shot to take, I will make it. And that’s why my confidence is rising.

    “I love to shoot, so every opportunity I have, I will take the chance.”

    Anybody who’s watched Salaün uncork a jumper without hesitation during the preseason will attest to that. The 19-year-old Frenchman, selected with the No. 6 pick in the NBA Draft in June, isn’t shy on offense and he possesses a pretty good skill set defensively, too.

    Even though he didn’t exactly close out the preseason with a bang in Indianapolis — misfiring on all but two of his 11 attempts and posting seven points and 14 rebounds in the Hornets’ 121-116 overtime loss to Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse — he’s shown plenty of flashes that leaves Hornets’ brass excited for the possibilities.

    “Eye of the tiger,” Charlotte coach Charles Lee said. “The kid is fearless and works really hard. And so I’m just really glad that all he’s put into his offseason work and all the daily work that he does really paid off. He played confidently, he played physical … and he’s just scratching the surface.”

    And leaving quite the impression.

    “He’s confident and that’s something you really can’t teach,” Grant Williams said. “His energy, same way with his motor. That’s something that is super variable. He’s a guy that I remember when he was drafted, people said he’s three years away, he’s raw and all that. People didn’t realize how good of a shooter he is, how confident he is with the ball in his hands.

    “It’s just slowing down. The game is going to get slower for him and he’ll start seeing how much of an impact he’ll make for our team, not just this year but for years. And I think he’s going to be really special honestly just because he works his tail off, and he just does a phenomenal job of bringing a joy into the locker room every single day.”

    Now, the burning question is this: Was Salaün’s preseason performance good enough to earn a spot in Lee’s rotation when the Hornets regular season tips off Wednesday in Houston?

    Consider it a good problem to have.

    For once, the Hornets aren’t reliant on receiving significant contributions from their rookie lottery pick to be relevant. Their current depth provides Salaün with ample time to hone his skill without much external pressure while settling into a new culture and environment.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X6SNR_0wBzsqWv00

    Most coaches won’t play more than 10 deep — unless foul troubles or other unforeseen circumstances warrant an in-game adjustment — for a number of reasons. That figure is even smaller during the postseason, when individual matchups become more of a focus and staffs want to ensure the core playing group is well-versed in the team’s philosophies and strategic points for that particular playoff series.

    That’s why Salaün was on the outside looking in heading into training camp. All it takes is a look at the depth chart behind the starting unit of LaMelo Ball, Josh Green, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges and Mark Williams.

    Tre Mann, Grant Williams, Cody Martin, Seth Curry and Nick Richards are locks to be part of Lee’s second unit in some variation.

    That’s 10.

    With that in mind, it’s hard to see Salaün cracking the rotation and logging significant minutes immediately. But he’s displayed an ability to be effective in spot duty should Lee have to call on Salaün within the season’s first few weeks due to injuries, which could be a possibility given Mark Williams didn’t play in the preseason and Martin finally made his preseason debut against the Pacers as he continues working his way back from some bumps and bruises collected on the final day of training camp.

    In the meantime, Salaün intends on being obsessed with daily improvement.

    “It’s going to be important to keep learning,” Salaün said. “I hope to be ready when he is going to call me during the season, and for sure keep learning every day until the end.”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Warrant reveals new details about NC police officer’s accused misdeeds against a woman
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    No. 1 Weddington football rolls past No. 16 Sun Valley in battle of conference unbeatens
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Charlotte 49ers men’s and women’s basketball set for new seasons: ‘There’s no ceiling’
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Lowe’s home improvement accused of sabotaging a former vendor, lawsuit says
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    Widow of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt reveals plans for her vast landholdings
    Charlotte Observer21 hours ago
    Actor Channing Tatum stuns Helene relief volunteers with surprise visit to Asheville
    Charlotte Observer3 hours ago
    Biker killed when he drives into a log hanging off back of logging truck, NC cops say
    Charlotte Observer6 hours ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    ‘A sad reminder.’ NC reports first flu-related death of the season, in Charlotte
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Photos: Meet the adorable finalists for the Observer’s ‘cutest dog in Charlotte’ contest
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Friday’s prep football rewind: How The Sweet 16 fared, NC scores, next week’s schedule
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Biltmore Estate sets reopening date, even as parts remain closed due to Helene damage
    Charlotte Observer18 hours ago
    No. 7 Charlotte Catholic ends Butler’s four-game high school football win streak
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Which restaurants are open and where can I stay in Blowing Rock NC after Hurricane Helene?
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Cabarrus, Union and 10 other NC counties now eligible for FEMA assistance after Helene
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA19 hours ago
    PHOTOS: Unbeaten Charlotte HBCU Johnson C. Smith shows out in homecoming win over Shaw
    Charlotte Observer16 hours ago
    Prep football roundup: Rabun Gap surges past Providence Day in possible state final preview
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Charlotte 49ers football runs into Navy buzz saw, suffers lopsided loss on the road
    Charlotte Observer15 hours ago
    Obama, the last Democrat to win NC’s electoral votes, to stump for Harris in Charlotte
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy