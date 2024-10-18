Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Charlotte Observer

    You can track your ballot in NC to make sure your vote gets accepted. Here’s what to do

    By Evan Moore,

    2 days ago

    Early voting has officially started in North Carolina, which means many are beginning to receive their absentee ballots prior to Election Day on Nov. 5 .

    If you’re one of the thousands of voters planning to cast your ballot by mail , you can track its status from “printed” to “accepted.”

    Here’s how you can make sure your vote counts this year.

    How can you track your absentee ballot in NC?

    Once you have requested your absentee ballot, you can track its status by signing up online for status notifications through BallotTrax , according to the NC State Board of Elections (NCSBE).

    To register, you’ll need to enter your first and last name, date of birth and zip code .

    After you register, you can sign up to receive email, text and/or voice notifications about the status of your mail-in ballot.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LePSz_0wBwudEF00
    Absentee ballots are prepared to be sent out at the Wake County Board of Elections Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

    I’m having issues tracking my ballot. What do I do?

    If you think there has been an error tracking your ballot, you should contact your county’s board of elections. To find contact information for your county, visit vt.ncsbe.gov/BOEInfo .

    BallotTrax’s website says to contact the State Board of Elections by phone at (919) 814-0700 or by email at Elections.sboe@ncsbe.gov with issues.

    When are absentee ballots counted in NC?

    Returned absentee ballots are approved at absentee meetings of county boards of elections that occur beginning several weeks before the election, according to NCSBE.

    In many counties, approved ballots are inserted into the voting machine at the board meeting, but in all counties, the results are not reported until Election Day .

    I never received my absentee ballot. Where is it?

    The State Board of Elections began mailing out absentee ballots on Friday, Sept. 20. If you never received yours, you should contact NCSBE at 919-814-0700 or elections.sboe@ncsbe.gov.

    You can also contact your county’s board of elections directly. To find contact information for your county, visit vt.ncsbe.gov/BOEInfo .

    How do I get an absentee ballot?

    Registered NC voters can request absentee ballots by filling out a request form. You can:

    1. Use the online North Carolina Absentee Portal by visiting votebymail.ncsbe.gov/app/home .

    2. Print the form and submit it to your county’s board of elections in-person or by mail. The form is available in English and Spanish from ncsbe.gov/voting .

    The deadline to request absentee ballots is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.

    Ask the North Carolina Service Journalism Team

    Have a question about your community you’d like answered? Or maybe a tip or story idea you’d like to share? The service journalism teams at The News & Observer and The Charlotte Observer want to hear from you.

    Where’s my absentee ballot? What to do if you haven’t received your NC ballot by mail

    Early Voting has begun in NC. Here’s your guide to casting a ballot before Election Day

    Comments / 12
    Add a Comment
    Bomac
    3h ago
    Shit media platform
    Cloise Jones
    10h ago
    I voted Trump 2024 I pray for him ❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘My knees buckled.’ NC man hits jackpot in popular lottery game. ‘Is this real?’
    Charlotte Observer4 days ago
    Family ‘watched in horror’ as Helene swept their cat away. Then son heard a meow
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon6 days ago
    Early Voting has begun in NC. Here’s your guide to casting a ballot before Election Day
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    New poll shows only 7% gap between Robinson and Stein
    The Center Square2 days ago
    Winter will be warmer, drier for South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, NOAA outlook says
    WYFF4.com2 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile19 days ago
    ‘A sad reminder.’ NC reports first flu-related death of the season, in Charlotte
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Signs of what will happen on Election Day are everywhere
    Raw Story4 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    NC polling sites in Charlotte area see long lines as early voting starts for 2024 election
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    No. 1 Weddington football rolls past No. 16 Sun Valley in battle of conference unbeatens
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Discover the Biggest Alligator Ever Found in North Carolina
    A-Z-Animals3 days ago
    Ukrainian family who fled Russian invasion and settled in North Carolina drowns in Helene floods
    New York Post1 day ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria29 days ago
    Poll: Trump first to clear margin of error, leads by 5
    The Center Square15 hours ago
    Obama, the last Democrat to win NC’s electoral votes, to stump for Harris in Charlotte
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    2024 election guide: Propositions on the ballot in Arizona and Pima County
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Cabarrus, Union and 10 other NC counties now eligible for FEMA assistance after Helene
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Which restaurants are open and where can I stay in Blowing Rock NC after Hurricane Helene?
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Commissioner Refuses to Apologize to 82 Year Old “Miss Rachel”
    Rosa22 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Biltmore Estate sets reopening date, even as parts remain closed due to Helene damage
    Charlotte Observer18 hours ago
    Warrant reveals new details about NC police officer’s accused misdeeds against a woman
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Biker killed when he drives into a log hanging off back of logging truck, NC cops say
    Charlotte Observer5 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy