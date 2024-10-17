Need to find your NC polling place to vote in the 2024 election? Here’s where to go

Election Day is almost here and North Carolina residents have already begun casting ballots.

The 2024 general election slated for Tuesday, Nov. 5, but the in-person early voting period for voters across the state runs from Thursday, Oct. 17 to Saturday, Nov. 2.

Though the voting process during early voting and on Election Day is the same, there is a difference in where you can cast your ballot.

Here’s what to know and what to bring if you plan to vote early or in November.

How to vote early in NC

Early voters , including those eligible to register and cast a ballot at the same time, may visit any early voting site in their county.

You can find a list of eligible locations and voting schedules near your registered address with the Early Voting Site Search tool online at vt.ncsbe.gov/EVSite .

Enter your registration county to find where and when you can go during the early voting period. You can also find early voting site hours and locations at ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person .

How to vote on Election Day in NC

If you’re voting on Election Day , you must vote at your assigned polling place. Polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., with the opening and closing times typically being the busiest times to vote. Any voter in line before 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote.

If you’re not sure which location you’re supposed to visit, you can search for your specific polling site through the NCSBE Voter Search tool online at vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup .

To find your voter registration data, you’ll enter your name, year of birth, county and voter status to see your voter details, jurisdictions, voting locations and sample ballot.

You can find more information and voter resources online at ncsbe.gov/voting .

